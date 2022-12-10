Read full article on original website
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
Lady Spartans split 3A North openers
SPRING CREEK — In the first set of Division 3A North contests, the Spring Creek girls basketball team opened with a loss but bounced back with a lopsided win. On Friday, the Lady Spartans tipped off 3A North action with a 45-39 home loss to North Valleys but answered with a 50-12 victory over Hug.
Elko Daily Free Press
Spartans edge Panthers, crush Hawks by 34 points
SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek boys basketball team opened its 3A North schedule with a pair of victories. On Friday, the Spartans survived a comeback bid by North Valleys — edging the Panthers 57-54 — and crushed Hug by 34 points on Saturday. Versus Hug. Against...
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko fends off North Valleys in 2nd half
ELKO — In its second 3A North contest, the Elko boys basketball team was challenged but passed the test. On Saturday, the Indians led North Valleys just 27-23 at the break but played big down the stretch and improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 against 3A North opponents with a 61-44 victory over the Panthers.
Elko Daily Free Press
Noble Getchell: Northern Nevada mine owner and townbuilder
Noble Hamilton Getchell was one of Nevada’s most prominent mine consolidators and promoters in the first half of the 20th century. By 1926, he had compiled under one corporate umbrella several gold and silver mines in Lander and Elko counties. He finished his mining career with a large gold and tungsten mine named for him in Humboldt County. Along the way, he served as the state senator from Lander County (1922-1942) and chairman of the Nevada Republican Party.
Elko Daily Free Press
Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Elko: Cloudy and windy this evening. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko tomorrow. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 10:00 PM PST until SUN 4:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Elko Daily Free Press
Schools closed due to travel conditions
ELKO – Wintry road conditions prompted the Elko County School District to close schools Monday in Elko, Spring Creek, Carlin, Wells and Owyhee. The schools were expected to open on a two-hour delay, but were closed due to hazardous road conditions. Northern and western Elko County are under a...
2news.com
Locals prep as Winter Storm moves into northern Nevada
A winter storm is projected to come through the mountains going through the weekend. Saturday morning snow and rain were falling with chain controls in effect and travel was not advised. Locals we spoke to say they think everyone should stay home because of how bad the weather is. Jeff...
2news.com
Damonte Ranch Wild Horse Sunset
Awesome sunset hike to the "D" above Damonte Ranch in Reno were we spotted some wild horses and amazing views! Thanks for watching.
2news.com
Portions of Sierra Picks Up Several Feet of Snow, Storm Reports Are In
It’s been a great start to our snow season with a few good storms rolling through the region already. Our latest storm brought heavy rain and snow, as well as strong winds along with it. The storm was fueled by an atmospheric river and dynamic area of low pressure moving in from the west. Once the atmospheric moved south of Tahoe, cold air ushered in behind it and switched the rain over to snow in the valley.
Elko Daily Free Press
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
-- Jefferey J. Barnes, 43, of Paso Robles, California was arrested Dec. 2, 2022, in Salem, Oregon on a warrant for possessing a dangerous weapon or facsimile by an incarcerated person. Bail: $20,000. -- Oscar J. Hanes, 41, of Idaho Falls was arrested Dec. 3, 2022, at 1709 Arrow Lane...
Elko Daily Free Press
Strong winds, up to 4 feet of snow forecast in Sierra Nevada
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Another winter storm packing heavy snow and powerful winds was moving into the northern Sierra Nevada late Friday where as much as 4 feet (1.2 meters) of snow is forecast in the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe over the weekend. The National Weather Service issued...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Heavy snow, strong winds lead to closure of Interstate 80
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavy snow is in the process of blanketing the Sierra and has led to a closure of a highway with no estimated time it will reopen and chain restrictions at Lake Tahoe. The combination of strong winds and heavy snow have made travel impossible...
lasvegastribune.net
Jill Tolles named Guinn Center Executive Director( Congrats 🎉)
RENO, Nev. – The Guinn Center, a nonpartisan research and policy center, announced that it has named Jill Tolles as the Executive Director. Tolles’ term will begin on Jan. 1, 2023. “Given Jill’s extensive background and her impeccable understanding of the importance of policy, I am excited that...
Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 21. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 10:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Toy Run 2022 holiday collection results
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Toy Run collected thousands of toys and $100,000 in donations to help bring a merry Christmas to local children in northern Nevada. Volunteers sorted through the toys Friday, December 9, 2022 to divide them up by age group for the big event the following day when 25 charities will get the toys for the families they help.
Elko Daily Free Press
Snowflake Festival a hit with families
ELKO — The 19th annual Snowflake Festival celebrated families over the weekend with help of businesses organized by the Downtown Business Association. Running from 1-6 p.m. throughout the downtown corridor, food trucks lined up with hot meals for sale and a train ride for kids. Various choral groups preformed for participants during the day.
rosevilletoday.com
Truckee approves next phase of Soaring Ranch project
Truckee, Calif. – The Town of Truckee Planning Commission recently approved the third and final phase of the Soaring Ranch project, allowing for the completion of the mixed-use development that will bring much needed new housing options to the popular mountain town. In total, 178 new multi-family residential housing units will be built.
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: What happened to Reno's ice skating rink along the Truckee River?
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Whatever happened to Reno's Rink on the River? It was a popular skating spot during the winter months for many years. I checked with Cassie Harris at the city of Reno about this. The permanent Rink on the River was built in 2004. However it was removed in 2014 to make way for construction of the new Virginia Street Bridge as the City Plaza became a staging area for construction at that time.
KOLO TV Reno
Indiana murder suspect arrested in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department said it arrested a man wanted on an Indiana murder charge Friday at a downtown bus station. Tayshawn Newman, 21, is a suspect in the April 2020 murder in Richmond, Indiana, according to the Richmond Palladium-Item. Newman allegedly shot someone who complained about the quality of marijuana Newman sold him and wanted a refund, the story said.
Comments / 1