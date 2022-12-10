Read full article on original website
yaktrinews.com
Kennewick School District wants to place retired law officers in schools, voters will decide in 2023
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It was during active shooter training this summer when the conversation began between Kennewick City Officials, KSD personnel and law enforcement: ‘why not place retired law officers inside schools to keep them safe?’. “Safety and security has been a long standing priority for us and...
ifiberone.com
Columbia Basin Health Alliance donates $5,000 to Mattawa's parks and recreation department
OTHELLO - Othello-based Columbia Basin Health Alliance (CBHA) hearts healthy kids after donating $5,000 to the city of Mattawa's parks and recreation division to support and promote active lifestyles amongst kids in the community. The funds came from CBHA's annual 5K color run. The funds will be used to build an additional basketball court at Hund Park.
Yakima Herald Republic
Toppenish Superintendent John M. Cerna's contract outside the norm, review finds
Toppenish School District Superintendent John M. Cerna's contract, pay and benefits generally fall outside the norm for other school superintendents in the region, a review by the Yakima Herald-Republic has found. A state audit report released last month found Cerna has not had a valid written contract with his district...
elkhornmediagroup.com
County to consider transferring stagecoach to museum
WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meets today (Monday) at 1:15 p.m. and will consider a motion to divest interest in a historical stagecoach that the county owns that is currently in the possession of the Fort Walla Walla Museum where it has been on historical display since 1970.
Pasco woman takes plea agreement in 2021 fatal stabbing
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. – A Pasco woman, who was set to go to trial in the 2021 killing of a man at a trailer park, has taken a plea deal and avoided going in front of a jury. Marta Miller was charged with murder in the killing of Bobby Burgess at the Riviera Trailer Village back in August of 2021....
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: Walla Walla Chief Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox killed while hostage near Walla Walla
Less than a month after the Yakama were defeated at Union Gap, militiamen from Oregon were marching on another Native leader. This time, it was the Walla Walla and their chief, Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox. This force, accompanied by Indian Agent Nathan Olney, engaged the Walla Walla in a four-day running battle that would see Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox killed in what can only be described as a war crime.
610KONA
WA State ‘Spied’ On Gun Shops in Counties, Including Benton
Wednesday, December 7th, the Washington State Attorney General's office announced the filing of a lawsuit against a Federal Way gunshop owner. Lawsuit filed over allegations store sold high-capacity ammo magazines. Ferguson had previously requested elected officials introduce legislation banning the sale of ammo magazines that hold more than ten rounds....
‘Respiratory virus crisis.’ Tri-Cities hospitals full, medicines in short supply
Expect a long wait at hospital emergency departments and urgent care centers.
New details released after false active shooter report at Kennewick high school
KENNEWICK, Wash. – New details have been released after a false active shooter report happened at a Kennewick High School late Friday morning. Authorities said a person made a 911 phone call and said there was an active shooter at Southridge High School. They said the caller even gave a description of the shooter and the gun. The caller even...
Icy roads force Tri-City school delays Dec. 12. Hanford on late start
Schools around the Mid-Columbia have already started announcing delays for Monday morning. Here’s a list of the latest alerts.
Tri-City Herald
2 Tri-Cities teens killed a beloved coach 18 years ago. Now one wants his sentence cut
Two of Bob Mars’ sons had to grow up without their father, and now one of the men found guilty of his murder could be set free a decade early because of changes in state law. His family is asking the community to attend a hearing this week and...
Tri-City Herald
‘Broken’ Cinco de Mayo group vows to rebound after squandering $42k and calls to defund them
It drove more than 15,000 to downtown Pasco over a week’s worth of events centered on Mexican and Hispanic food, music, culture and heritage. But behind the scenes, in the days and weeks leading up to the event, the planning was disorganized and plagued with a lack of communication, according to a report from the Downtown Pasco Development Authority (DPDA) — the nonprofit that oversees the event.
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 8, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
New Details on Pasco Officer Involved Shooting
(Pasco, WA) -- The Special Investigations Unit has released more details into the Officer-Involved Shooting that went down Thursday, December 7th at an RV Park off 1505 South Road 40 East in Pasco around 5:00pm. Police were called to the trailer park on a domestic violence report. Upon arriving, four officers at the location heard the sound of a disturbance coming from inside a trailer. Officers opened the door of the trailer home after making initial contact. That's where they found a man, later identified as 49-year-old Jose Jara-Delacruz, holding a firearm and struggling with a woman, said to be 43-year-old Maria Vargas-Gomez. After the initial contact, Jara-Delacruz pointed and fired his gun at the officers.
Oregon’s oldest prison inmate, born in 1929, dies
The oldest inmate held by the Oregon Department of Correction has died at age 93, the agency said. David Volkman was convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse in Washington County in 2014, according to court records. The charges involved two women victims. He was convicted after a jury trial.
nbcrightnow.com
SR 397 closed in Pasco after semi rolls
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Northbound lanes of SR 397 are currently blocked after a semi-truck and trailer rollover near 397 and James Street. According to the State Patrol the rollover is just south of I-182, near the SR 12 interchange. According to the Washington Department of Transportation a detour is available...
1 driver killed near Kennewick as icy roads send cars, trucks spinning. Some highways closed
Some Tri-Cities area roads also are closed by crashes or drifting snow.
School shooting scare at Kennewick’s Southridge High leaves parents, students shaken
Several other schools across the country have been targeted by similar threats.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two are arrested for stealing a vehicle and more
December 10, 2022 at 6:04 a.m., Pendleton Police personnel responded to a residence in the 500 block of NW 21st Street after a resident discovered that his vehicle, a 2008 Ford F-350, was stolen from his residence sometime overnight. Additionally, an ATV was in the bed of the pick-up and a 16-foot flatbed trailer was attached to the rear of the pick-up at the time of the theft. After officers arrived and took the stolen vehicle report, an officer located the detached trailer in the neighborhood of the original theft.
KEPR
Vehicle fire closes I-82 eastbound in Umatilla County
Umatilla County, Ore. — A vehicle fire closed I-82 eastbound for several hours in Umatilla County. Around 2:15 p.m., Umatilla County Fire District 1 assisted the Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District with putting out a vehicle fire on I-82 at mile marker one, just past the Washington-Oregon border. Umatilla...
