Hanford, CA

Yakima Herald Republic

Toppenish Superintendent John M. Cerna's contract outside the norm, review finds

Toppenish School District Superintendent John M. Cerna's contract, pay and benefits generally fall outside the norm for other school superintendents in the region, a review by the Yakima Herald-Republic has found. A state audit report released last month found Cerna has not had a valid written contract with his district...
TOPPENISH, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

County to consider transferring stagecoach to museum

WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meets today (Monday) at 1:15 p.m. and will consider a motion to divest interest in a historical stagecoach that the county owns that is currently in the possession of the Fort Walla Walla Museum where it has been on historical display since 1970.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

It Happened Here: Walla Walla Chief Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox killed while hostage near Walla Walla

Less than a month after the Yakama were defeated at Union Gap, militiamen from Oregon were marching on another Native leader. This time, it was the Walla Walla and their chief, Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox. This force, accompanied by Indian Agent Nathan Olney, engaged the Walla Walla in a four-day running battle that would see Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox killed in what can only be described as a war crime.
WALLA WALLA, WA
610KONA

WA State ‘Spied’ On Gun Shops in Counties, Including Benton

Wednesday, December 7th, the Washington State Attorney General's office announced the filing of a lawsuit against a Federal Way gunshop owner. Lawsuit filed over allegations store sold high-capacity ammo magazines. Ferguson had previously requested elected officials introduce legislation banning the sale of ammo magazines that hold more than ten rounds....
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

‘Broken’ Cinco de Mayo group vows to rebound after squandering $42k and calls to defund them

It drove more than 15,000 to downtown Pasco over a week’s worth of events centered on Mexican and Hispanic food, music, culture and heritage. But behind the scenes, in the days and weeks leading up to the event, the planning was disorganized and plagued with a lack of communication, according to a report from the Downtown Pasco Development Authority (DPDA) — the nonprofit that oversees the event.
PASCO, WA
NEWStalk 870

New Details on Pasco Officer Involved Shooting

(Pasco, WA) -- The Special Investigations Unit has released more details into the Officer-Involved Shooting that went down Thursday, December 7th at an RV Park off 1505 South Road 40 East in Pasco around 5:00pm. Police were called to the trailer park on a domestic violence report. Upon arriving, four officers at the location heard the sound of a disturbance coming from inside a trailer. Officers opened the door of the trailer home after making initial contact. That's where they found a man, later identified as 49-year-old Jose Jara-Delacruz, holding a firearm and struggling with a woman, said to be 43-year-old Maria Vargas-Gomez. After the initial contact, Jara-Delacruz pointed and fired his gun at the officers.
PASCO, WA
The Oregonian

Oregon’s oldest prison inmate, born in 1929, dies

The oldest inmate held by the Oregon Department of Correction has died at age 93, the agency said. David Volkman was convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse in Washington County in 2014, according to court records. The charges involved two women victims. He was convicted after a jury trial.
OREGON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

SR 397 closed in Pasco after semi rolls

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Northbound lanes of SR 397 are currently blocked after a semi-truck and trailer rollover near 397 and James Street. According to the State Patrol the rollover is just south of I-182, near the SR 12 interchange. According to the Washington Department of Transportation a detour is available...
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Two are arrested for stealing a vehicle and more

December 10, 2022 at 6:04 a.m., Pendleton Police personnel responded to a residence in the 500 block of NW 21st Street after a resident discovered that his vehicle, a 2008 Ford F-350, was stolen from his residence sometime overnight. Additionally, an ATV was in the bed of the pick-up and a 16-foot flatbed trailer was attached to the rear of the pick-up at the time of the theft. After officers arrived and took the stolen vehicle report, an officer located the detached trailer in the neighborhood of the original theft.
PENDLETON, OR
KEPR

Vehicle fire closes I-82 eastbound in Umatilla County

Umatilla County, Ore. — A vehicle fire closed I-82 eastbound for several hours in Umatilla County. Around 2:15 p.m., Umatilla County Fire District 1 assisted the Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District with putting out a vehicle fire on I-82 at mile marker one, just past the Washington-Oregon border. Umatilla...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR

