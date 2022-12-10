ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 4’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery’s “Daily Pick 4” game were:

7-2-6-6

(seven, two, six, six)

¶ Maximum prize: $500

