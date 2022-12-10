Read full article on original website
Soccer World Reacts To Video Of Heartbroken Cristiano Ronaldo
After the conclusion of what's been an incredibly difficult 2022 World Cup for Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, the 37-year-old team captain was visibly shaken as he walked off the pitch following Saturday's 1-0 loss to Morocco. Playing in what will most likely be his final World Cup, Ronaldo couldn't hold...
Wayne Rooney Reacts to Harry Kane’s Goal, PK Miss in England Loss
The former England star commended his ex-teammate after Kane tied his all-time national team scoring record.
EXCLUSIVE: Europe's elite clubs deal major blow to FIFA as they REJECT proposal to launch new 32-team Club World Cup in the USA in 2025, with governing body running out of time to find solution
Europe's biggest clubs have rejected a proposal from FIFA to launch a new Club World Cup in the summer of 2025 in a major blow to the world governing body. Sportsmail has learned that FIFA have been seeking approval to stage a 32-team competition in the United States during negotiations that have taken place in Qatar over the last few weeks, but the clubs are refusing to endorse the proposals.
Portugal Announces Decision On Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is once again being relegated to the bench for Saturday's World Cup quarterfinal match vs. Morocco. It's been a very frustrating tournament for the 37-year-old superstar who also took a place amongst the substitutes in his country's last outing. Ronaldo was subbed out in the 65th minute...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup
Prominent American journalist Grant Wahl has died in Qatar after collapsing while covering the World Cup, sparking an outpouring of shock and grief across the sports world. He was 49.
Woman Catching Man Appearing to Flirt at World Cup Goes Viral: 'Busted'
A short clip of a woman applying makeup during Brazil's game against Croatia has gone viral.
Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution
A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
Kylian Mbappe responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest social media post
Kylian Mbappe has offered his support to Cristiano Ronaldo following Portugal’s quarter-final exit from the 2022 World Cup. The French international helped guide Les Bleus to the competition’s semi-finals after beating England 2-1 on Saturday night. However, Portugal weren’t so lucky at the same stage of the tournament,...
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘was snubbed by several clubs in summer transfer despite offering himself on tiny £80k-a-week wages’
A STRING of clubs reportedly rejected the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo last summer. That’s despite the misfit offering himself out for just £80,000-a-week - £400k less than what he was earning at Manchester United. Ronaldo, 37, finds himself without a club after having his Red Devils...
The fracas in Qatar: Argentina take Dutch devilry beyond the bitter end
Seventeen yellow cards, flying tackles and constant clashes: the Netherlands and Argentina played out a legendary dust-up At some point late on a wild night in Lusail, Lionel Messi was asked what had happened out there. “A bit of everything,” he said. There had been four goals, eight penalties, 17 yellow cards and one red. In the end, there was only one winner, even if they had to win it twice. Maybe even three times. Or, to put it another way: as the Argentina goalkeeper, Emiliano Martínez, departed the pitch, he did it with a defiant look in a Dutch direction, shouting his expletive-rich message in English to make sure it wasn’t lost.
Bruno, Pepe blame ref for Portugal World Cup elimination: 'Clearly, they've tilted the field against us'
Morocco defeated Portugal 1-0 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday. Morocco is the first African nation to ever advance to the World Cup semifinal, and Youssef En-Nesyri provided the game-winning goal. The closely contested match saw tempers flare and mounting frustrations come to a boiling point in post-game comments from Portuguese players.
Desert stadium is left deserted as England’s World Cup quarter-final against France is played out in front of thousands of empty seats, despite organisers later claiming it was another sell out in Qatar
England's World Cup quarter-final against France — the most-eagerly anticipated match of the tournament — was played out in front of thousands of empty seats at the Al Bayt Stadium. About a quarter of spaces at the 68,895-capacity venue were not taken, leading to serious questions for FIFA.
Harry Kane’s best chance of England glory faded with World Cup penalty miss vs France.. but he’s still an-time great
HARRY KANE will keep on believing. He has no choice. But in his heart of hearts, the England captain knows his best chance of glory with the national team has probably gone. And with it, perhaps, his best opportunity of winning a major trophy in his career. Kane will blame...
Watch: New footage details the extent of the tunnel bust up between Weghorst and Messi – Aguero got involved too
Argentina’s huge row with the Netherlands following their dramatic World Cup quarter-final has been revealed in new footage. Despite an incredible comeback from the Netherlands in normal time where substitute Weghorst scored two late goals including an equaliser in the 11th minute of stoppage time, Argentina won on penalties.
Portugal’s ambassador to Japan criticizes the “smallness” of Fernando Santos
Vitor Sereno is the Portuguese ambassador to Japan and criticized, on Linkedin, the “smallness” of Fernando Santos after the deselection in Qatar. Luis Santos, the manager and son of the coach, responded. Portugal was eliminated from the Qatar World Cup after losing to Morocco in the quarter-finals of...
