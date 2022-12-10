ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

The Spun

Soccer World Reacts To Video Of Heartbroken Cristiano Ronaldo

After the conclusion of what's been an incredibly difficult 2022 World Cup for Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, the 37-year-old team captain was visibly shaken as he walked off the pitch following Saturday's 1-0 loss to Morocco. Playing in what will most likely be his final World Cup, Ronaldo couldn't hold...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Europe's elite clubs deal major blow to FIFA as they REJECT proposal to launch new 32-team Club World Cup in the USA in 2025, with governing body running out of time to find solution

Europe's biggest clubs have rejected a proposal from FIFA to launch a new Club World Cup in the summer of 2025 in a major blow to the world governing body. Sportsmail has learned that FIFA have been seeking approval to stage a 32-team competition in the United States during negotiations that have taken place in Qatar over the last few weeks, but the clubs are refusing to endorse the proposals.
The Spun

Portugal Announces Decision On Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is once again being relegated to the bench for Saturday's World Cup quarterfinal match vs. Morocco. It's been a very frustrating tournament for the 37-year-old superstar who also took a place amongst the substitutes in his country's last outing. Ronaldo was subbed out in the 65th minute...
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New York Post

Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution

A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
Yardbarker

Kylian Mbappe responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest social media post

Kylian Mbappe has offered his support to Cristiano Ronaldo following Portugal’s quarter-final exit from the 2022 World Cup. The French international helped guide Les Bleus to the competition’s semi-finals after beating England 2-1 on Saturday night. However, Portugal weren’t so lucky at the same stage of the tournament,...
The Guardian

The fracas in Qatar: Argentina take Dutch devilry beyond the bitter end

Seventeen yellow cards, flying tackles and constant clashes: the Netherlands and Argentina played out a legendary dust-up At some point late on a wild night in Lusail, Lionel Messi was asked what had happened out there. “A bit of everything,” he said. There had been four goals, eight penalties, 17 yellow cards and one red. In the end, there was only one winner, even if they had to win it twice. Maybe even three times. Or, to put it another way: as the Argentina goalkeeper, Emiliano Martínez, departed the pitch, he did it with a defiant look in a Dutch direction, shouting his expletive-rich message in English to make sure it wasn’t lost.
Daily Mail

Desert stadium is left deserted as England’s World Cup quarter-final against France is played out in front of thousands of empty seats, despite organisers later claiming it was another sell out in Qatar

England's World Cup quarter-final against France — the most-eagerly anticipated match of the tournament — was played out in front of thousands of empty seats at the Al Bayt Stadium. About a quarter of spaces at the 68,895-capacity venue were not taken, leading to serious questions for FIFA.
brytfmonline.com

Portugal’s ambassador to Japan criticizes the “smallness” of Fernando Santos

Vitor Sereno is the Portuguese ambassador to Japan and criticized, on Linkedin, the “smallness” of Fernando Santos after the deselection in Qatar. Luis Santos, the manager and son of the coach, responded. Portugal was eliminated from the Qatar World Cup after losing to Morocco in the quarter-finals of...

