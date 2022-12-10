Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
FOX Carolina coat drive in full force
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Ferris...
Man dies in crash on Calhoun Memorial Hwy. in Easley
A driver died in a crash Monday morning in Easley.
FOX Carolina
House total loss following fire in Taylors
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Ferris...
FOX Carolina
BHP 2022 cheer state champs
The Ferris Wheel ride in downtown Spartanburg has been discontinued. Ride operators say that the Ferris Wheel did not meet standards expected for the community. WWE returns to Greenville on February 3rd at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Tickets go on sale this Friday. A link to buy them is on the Fox Carolina website.
thejournalonline.com
No injuries – Old Pelzer Road
Piedmont firefighters wait on state troopers to finish their investigation into a single vehicle wreck Saturday morning. It happened on Old Pelzer Road near Johnson Lane. The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and it left the roadway and overturned. Greenville County EMS and a QRV also responded but there were no injuries.
kiss951.com
Dine With Fishes at this South Carolina Aquarium Restaurant
Do you enjoy looking at beautiful sea creatures? Then you probably have a great time at the aquarium and love to walk around to see what animals you’ll get to check out. The different colored fish throughout the waters can make things so interesting and cool. From beach animals to your favorite pet fish, and everything in between. Imagine enjoying a great meal while having fish floating around you and having a great view. South Carolina offers a great aquarium restaurant to offer you the chance to eat well and have a unique view at the same time.
wspa.com
New dash cam technology coming to Anderson Police Department
GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The City of Greenville and Duke Energy will provide more money to help homeowners bury their power lines. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/greenville-duke-energy-to-provide-homeowners-bigger-subsidies-to-bury-power-lines/. 2 employees at Upstate assisted living facility fired …. GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two employees were fired from an Upstate assisted living facility following an...
WYFF4.com
5 tractors-trailers destroyed, 2 others damaged at Spartanburg County business, chief says
REIDVILLE, S.C. — Five tractor-trailers were destroyed by fire over the weekend in Spartanburg County. Reidville Fire Battalion Chief Todd Mason said the fire was reported around 6 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Benore Logistics in Greer. Mason said it appears a mechanical issue started the fire,...
FOX Carolina
Poinsettia history in the Upstate
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The Ferris...
laurenscountysports.com
James rushes for 41 yards, TD in North victory
Clinton High’s Bryson James was the game’s leading rusher and scored a touchdown in the North’s 22-14 victory over the South in Saturday’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach. James gained 41 yards in 7 carries and scored a 1-yard...
Community remembers Spartanburg Co. deputy
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own, Deputy Robert “Taco” Talanges.
FOX Carolina
Deadly Accident in Easley
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Ferris...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Senior Living Investigation
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. The Ferris Wheel ride in downtown Spartanburg has been discontinued. Ride operators say that the Ferris Wheel did not meet standards expected for the community.
FOX Carolina
National Poinsettia Day: A look at the plant’s Upstate roots
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - National Poinsettia Day falls on December 12 each year. Here in the Upstate, the plant has some deep roots. The very first poinsettia in the United States was actually brought right here to Greenville. “It’s probably one of the most ubiquitous holiday decorations for hotels,...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for Greenville teen who ran away in her dad's car
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a 15-year-old who ran away from home overnight. Semjasemja Nella Williams ran away from Ashton Woods Apartments on Pelham Road around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to deputies. She is driving her father’s 2019 White GMC Terrian tag number: PYB673.
FOX Carolina
Union County K-9 officer passes away just weeks after last call
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office announced that K-9 officer Duke recently passed away following a battle with cancer. Deputies said Duke passed away just a few weeks after apprehending his last suspect. They added that his last capture “will definitely be one that is remembered.”
FOX Carolina
One person injured after ‘heavy fire’ in Taylors, chief says
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Lake Cunningham Fire Department is responding to a house fire in Taylors. The fire chief said the heavy fire took place Monday morning at Hazel Street near Keller Road. It took two hours to get the fire under control, according to the chief. The...
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that serve absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FOX Carolina
Two fired after ‘troubling and serious’ allegations at Greenville assisted living facility
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An assisting living facility in Greenville said two employees have been terminated after an internal investigation into allegations about the mistreatment of a resident. Officials at the Oaks at Chanticleer on Berkmans Lane said they were presented with “troubling and serious” allegations about an employee...
FOX Carolina
Oconee Co. woman accused of stealing over $300,000 from assisted living patient
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that an Oconee County woman was recently charged for allegedly stealing from an assisted living patient. Wilson said the suspect, 43-year-old Chanda L. Sargent, was charged with eleven counts of Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult and one count...
Comments / 0