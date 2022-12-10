ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

FOX Carolina coat drive in full force

Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Ferris...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

House total loss following fire in Taylors

Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Ferris...
TAYLORS, SC
FOX Carolina

BHP 2022 cheer state champs

The Ferris Wheel ride in downtown Spartanburg has been discontinued. Ride operators say that the Ferris Wheel did not meet standards expected for the community. WWE returns to Greenville on February 3rd at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Tickets go on sale this Friday. A link to buy them is on the Fox Carolina website.
SPARTANBURG, SC
thejournalonline.com

No injuries – Old Pelzer Road

Piedmont firefighters wait on state troopers to finish their investigation into a single vehicle wreck Saturday morning. It happened on Old Pelzer Road near Johnson Lane. The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and it left the roadway and overturned. Greenville County EMS and a QRV also responded but there were no injuries.
PIEDMONT, SC
kiss951.com

Dine With Fishes at this South Carolina Aquarium Restaurant

Do you enjoy looking at beautiful sea creatures? Then you probably have a great time at the aquarium and love to walk around to see what animals you’ll get to check out. The different colored fish throughout the waters can make things so interesting and cool. From beach animals to your favorite pet fish, and everything in between. Imagine enjoying a great meal while having fish floating around you and having a great view. South Carolina offers a great aquarium restaurant to offer you the chance to eat well and have a unique view at the same time.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
wspa.com

New dash cam technology coming to Anderson Police Department

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The City of Greenville and Duke Energy will provide more money to help homeowners bury their power lines. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/greenville-duke-energy-to-provide-homeowners-bigger-subsidies-to-bury-power-lines/. 2 employees at Upstate assisted living facility fired …. GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two employees were fired from an Upstate assisted living facility following an...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Poinsettia history in the Upstate

Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The Ferris...
SPARTANBURG, SC
laurenscountysports.com

James rushes for 41 yards, TD in North victory

Clinton High’s Bryson James was the game’s leading rusher and scored a touchdown in the North’s 22-14 victory over the South in Saturday’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach. James gained 41 yards in 7 carries and scored a 1-yard...
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Deadly Accident in Easley

Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Ferris...
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Senior Living Investigation

Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. The Ferris Wheel ride in downtown Spartanburg has been discontinued. Ride operators say that the Ferris Wheel did not meet standards expected for the community.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

National Poinsettia Day: A look at the plant’s Upstate roots

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - National Poinsettia Day falls on December 12 each year. Here in the Upstate, the plant has some deep roots. The very first poinsettia in the United States was actually brought right here to Greenville. “It’s probably one of the most ubiquitous holiday decorations for hotels,...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for Greenville teen who ran away in her dad's car

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a 15-year-old who ran away from home overnight. Semjasemja Nella Williams ran away from Ashton Woods Apartments on Pelham Road around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to deputies. She is driving her father’s 2019 White GMC Terrian tag number: PYB673.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Union County K-9 officer passes away just weeks after last call

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office announced that K-9 officer Duke recently passed away following a battle with cancer. Deputies said Duke passed away just a few weeks after apprehending his last suspect. They added that his last capture “will definitely be one that is remembered.”
UNION COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

One person injured after ‘heavy fire’ in Taylors, chief says

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Lake Cunningham Fire Department is responding to a house fire in Taylors. The fire chief said the heavy fire took place Monday morning at Hazel Street near Keller Road. It took two hours to get the fire under control, according to the chief. The...
TAYLORS, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy