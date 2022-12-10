ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
Look: Former MLB Pitcher Has Revealed He's Gay

A former Major League Baseball pitcher has come out as gay. T.J. House, who pitched for Cleveland and Toronto over the course of his career, has revealed that he is engaged to be married to his boyfriend. The former MLB pitcher played in the league from 2013 to '17. “Today’s...
Brandon Ingram took shots at Suns on social media after win

Zion Williamson was not the only New Orleans Pelicans player who had some fun at the Phoenix Suns’ expense on Friday. In a showdown of Western Conference titans, the Pelicans defeated the Suns in New Orleans by the final of 128-117. There was some drama at the end of the game when Williamson threw down a late dunk that angered the Suns.
Los Angeles Lakers Player Files Restraining Order Against Friend

Lakers point guard Kendrick Nunn is seeking assistance from the police. According to Yahoo News, Nunn sought a restraining order against a former friend that he claims has made terrorist threats toward and attempted to extort him. He also alleges the man has threatened his family. Per the restraining order, the man in question is named Miles Harrison. Nunn is asking a judge to grant an order of protection against his friend to stay 300 yards away from himself, his partner Blen Mekonnen, and his two children. Nunn says his family needs immediate protection because of the "threats Miles has made I fear he could harm me and my family."
Lakers reportedly targeting 1 elite three-point shooter in trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are taking a shot on a player who knows how to take a shot. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Monday that Detroit Pistons veteran Bojan Bogdanovic is a trade target for the Lakers, who have discussed deals including salary and a protected first-round draft pick for Bogdanovic. But Charania adds that the Lakers are one of about a dozen teams to inquire about Bogdanovic, whom the Pistons are reportedly reluctant to trade.
Why Draymond is 'not concerned' about other teams in West

The Warriors are 14-13 after their 123-107 win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday at Chase Center and would be in the play-in tournament had the NBA playoffs started after 27 games. But, despite their record, Draymond Green isn't threatened by the other teams in the Western Conference. As teams...
