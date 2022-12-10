Read full article on original website
Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss vs. Warriors: Boston Punked by Defending Champs in NBA Finals Rematch
Saturday night in San Francisco, the Warriors had the Celtics on their heels throughout the game. Between Golden State's free-flowing offense and Boston's bigs playing in deep drops to defend the pick-and-roll, the hosts repeatedly generated high-quality shots, dictating terms and processing ...
Zion Williamson had the coldest explanation for his extremely disrespectful dunk on the Suns
The New Orleans Pelicans are real. Really real. This team is legitimately an NBA title contender. The Pelicans proved it with their outright domination of the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, making them the unquestioned No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The team put the rest of the NBA...
Lakers News: Fourth Quarter Rally Singled Out By Russell Westbrook As Proof Of Team's Heart
The Lakers guard shares what this hard-fought game reveals about the team.
Jordan Poole Reveals How Steph Curry Got Him Out of Slump
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is an incredible leader
Lakers Rumors: Kyle Kuzma "Wants Out" Of D.C., Interested In Big Market Teams
Could an L.A. reunion be in the 2020 champ's future?
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years
Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
Jaylen Brown Reveals Why Celtics Lost to Warriors
Brown believed the Celtics tensed up against the Warriors.
Look: Former MLB Pitcher Has Revealed He's Gay
A former Major League Baseball pitcher has come out as gay. T.J. House, who pitched for Cleveland and Toronto over the course of his career, has revealed that he is engaged to be married to his boyfriend. The former MLB pitcher played in the league from 2013 to '17. “Today’s...
Jayson Tatum Downplays Loss to Golden State Warriors
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is not worried about this loss to the Warriors
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
Brandon Ingram took shots at Suns on social media after win
Zion Williamson was not the only New Orleans Pelicans player who had some fun at the Phoenix Suns’ expense on Friday. In a showdown of Western Conference titans, the Pelicans defeated the Suns in New Orleans by the final of 128-117. There was some drama at the end of the game when Williamson threw down a late dunk that angered the Suns.
Los Angeles Lakers Player Files Restraining Order Against Friend
Lakers point guard Kendrick Nunn is seeking assistance from the police. According to Yahoo News, Nunn sought a restraining order against a former friend that he claims has made terrorist threats toward and attempted to extort him. He also alleges the man has threatened his family. Per the restraining order, the man in question is named Miles Harrison. Nunn is asking a judge to grant an order of protection against his friend to stay 300 yards away from himself, his partner Blen Mekonnen, and his two children. Nunn says his family needs immediate protection because of the "threats Miles has made I fear he could harm me and my family."
“I'm gonna kick his ass one day” — when Michael Jordan trolled a teammate so bad he wanted to fight the NBA legend
MJ was not just an amazing player, but also a master of mind games. Find out about the trolling that almost drove his teammate Stacey King to fighting him.
Lakers reportedly targeting 1 elite three-point shooter in trade
The Los Angeles Lakers are taking a shot on a player who knows how to take a shot. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Monday that Detroit Pistons veteran Bojan Bogdanovic is a trade target for the Lakers, who have discussed deals including salary and a protected first-round draft pick for Bogdanovic. But Charania adds that the Lakers are one of about a dozen teams to inquire about Bogdanovic, whom the Pistons are reportedly reluctant to trade.
Lakers News: "Most Exciting Game Of The Season" Ends In Disappointing OT
The Lakers' efforts in the dramatic end-of-game sequence ultimately dwindled past regulation.
RUMOR: Suns eyeing trade with West team Chris Paul will love
The Phoenix Suns have been linked with Kyle Kuzma as of late, but sure enough, he’s not the only one that the team is interested in as they look to get more help for Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Apparently, the Suns are also eyeing a potential deal with...
Steph Curry Reacts to Massive Win Over Boston Celtics
The Golden State Warriors held off the red hot Boston Celtics
Why Draymond is 'not concerned' about other teams in West
The Warriors are 14-13 after their 123-107 win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday at Chase Center and would be in the play-in tournament had the NBA playoffs started after 27 games. But, despite their record, Draymond Green isn't threatened by the other teams in the Western Conference. As teams...
Stephen Curry drops monumental Jonathan Kuminga endorsement after Celtics win
For Golden State Warriors fans, there were plenty of reasons to smile after their masterful win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday. Jonathan Kuminga’s poised play – recognized by Stephen Curry himself – is clearly one of the biggest. Steph Curry was asked about the continued progression...
