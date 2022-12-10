ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Tennessee Jackpot’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Daily Tennessee Jackpot” game were:

02-04-06-15-27

(two, four, six, fifteen, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

