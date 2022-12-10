Read full article on original website
Howard South Dakota Native, ‘Dude Dad’, Performing in Sioux Falls
With over 4 million Facebook followers, not to mention everyone who ever watched him on the hit show "The Middle", or caught him on "Jimmy Kimmel Live", Taylor Calmus is no longer that unknown college graduate from Howard, South Dakota. He is well-known for his "Dude Dad' videos about life...
Arlington nursing home to close in February
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Avantara will close its facility in Arlington, west of Brookings, in February. It currently has 22 residents. A spokesperson blamed the closure on staffing issues, Medicaid underfunding, and the continued impact of COVID-19. “We were honored to serve an incredible community...
Mitchell School District Business Manager to retire in 2023
The Mitchell School District’s longtime business manager will retire next summer, and his replacement has been chosen. The item is on today’s Mitchell School Board agenda. Steve Culhane, who has been the district’s business manager since 1994, will retire on June 30th. Dakota Wesleyan University Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and former Mitchell School Board member Theresa Kriese will begin her new position as the school district’s business manager on July 1st, pending board approval. Today’s agenda also includes a revision of the board policy regarding community use of facilities and board consideration to approve the issuance of design specification for the new Mitchell High School. Today’s Mitchell School Board meeting begins at 5:30 PM at the Mitchell High School library. It is open to the public. The agenda can be found here: https://core-docs.s3.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/2788/MSD/2624946/Public_Board_Book_Dec_12_2022.pdf.
Consultant: $100 million Expo building replacement would secure fairgrounds future
A $100 million investment in the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds Expo building would translate into another 100 days of use each year and another half-million dollars in economic impact for the Sioux Falls area. Those figures represented just a few of the conclusions from a consultant who presented to a Monday meeting of the Minnehaha County […] The post Consultant: $100 million Expo building replacement would secure fairgrounds future appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Forecasters tracking major winter storm this week
Forecasters are tracking another winter storm that is expected to move through the state this week. Kyle Weisser of the NWS says this is a larger, slower-moving system than the one that hit last week. He says the areas which look to be hit hardest are to the west and north of Mitchell. About 2/3rds of the state is under some sort of watch, advisory, or warning through Thursday, ranging from blizzard, ice storm, and winter storm warnings to winter weather advisories. No weather alerts have yet been issued for Mitchell or the surrounding area.
Police: Man burglarizes garage after ‘check well-being’ call
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man faces multiple charges out of Minnehaha and Lincoln County after burglarizing a garage and violating traffic and arrest laws on Saturday. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers received a “check well-being” call when the person in question...
Mitchell police investigating weekend stabbing involving two teens
Mitchell police are investigating a stabbing which took place over the weekend in Mitchell. Just after 2:30 on Saturday, officers were dispatched to a report of a 16-year-old juvenile male that had been stabbed in the neck. This victim had been transported to Queen of Peace Hospital for treatment by friends. It was learned the assault had occurred in the 100 block of North Langdon. The offender in this assault was identified by the victim and witnesses as a 15-year-old male. The suspect was located in Mitchell on Sunday and taken into custody without incident. The victim in this case is in stable condition. Due to all parties involved in this investigation being juveniles, no other information will be released.
Wanted man is on the loose
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There’s a wanted man on the loose, and the Minnehaha County sheriff needs your help finding him. Authorities are looking for James Fremont Farmer III. He is wanted for Aggravated Assault Domestic and False Imprisonment. Farmer is 24 years old, stands six foot...
