BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Burton firefighters saved a family and their five dogs from a fire Friday afternoon.

The Burton Fire District (BFD) said the home on Broad River Boulevard caught fire just after 1 p.m. The family was not hurt but was forced to leave their home.

First responders used lifesaving procedures to save two of the dogs. Investigators are still working to find out what caused the fire.