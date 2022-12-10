Read full article on original website
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in AmherstIsla ChiuAmherst, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Minor Temperature Changes in Cleveland, Ohio; Weather Stays WarmerBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, OH
How the Magic and Wonder of Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
NBA renames MVP (Michael Jordan), adds Jerry West Trophy in nod to legends
A rebrand of NBA awards to honor legends Wilt Chamberlain, John Havlicek, Michael Jordan, George Mikan, Hakeem Olajuwon and Jerry
Schenn scores in OT, Blues send Preds to 3rd straight loss
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn had an eventful overtime period. The St. Louis center scored at 2:23 of the extra session to lead the Blues to a 1-0 win over the Nashville Predators on Monday night in a battle of Central Division rivals.
Johnson, Spurs hold off Mitchell, Cavs to win 3rd in row
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Spurs coach Gregg Popovich screamed on the sidelines, pounded the scorer’s table and then demonstrated the defensive stance he wanted his young players to show in the final seconds against Cleveland. Keldon Johnson and his San Antonio teammates delivered.
Jones, Brooks power Memphis to 128-103 win over Atlanta
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyus Jones had 22 points and 11 assists, Dillon Brooks added 18 points and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Atlanta Hawks 128-103 on Monday night in a game in which both teams were without key starters. Santi Aldama scored 16 points and Jaren Jackson Jr....
Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan was simply trying to do his job, running over to make sure that teammate Kyle Dugger made the tackle on a routine play. Suddenly, he saw a football on the ground.
Durant, Irving lead well-rested Nets past Wizards 112-100
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets are rolling, and Kyrie Irving is only talking about their commitment to playing hard and stacking up wins. That's hardly a coincidence.
On Popovich's coaching anniversary, Spurs top Heat 115-111
MIAMI (AP) — Gregg Popovich got the perfect anniversary gift from his San Antonio Spurs. Keldon Johnson scored 21 points, Romeo Langford added 19 and the San Antonio Spurs celebrated the 26th anniversary of Popovich’s first game as coach by beating the Miami Heat 115-111 on Saturday.
Titans mired in 1st 3-game skid since Vrabel's debut season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are stuck in their first three-game skid since Mike Vrabel's debut season with the latest loss just plain old “bad football." Yet they're still atop the AFC South, chasing their third straight division title with four games remaining.
Murphy to Braves, William Contreras to Brews in 3-team trade
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos acknowledges he paid a substantial price to acquire Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics in a three-team trade. Anthopoulos believed adding one of the game's top catchers was worth the cost.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Thunder Ridge Big 4 key to success
Team chemistry on the basketball court is a critical part of a team’s success in winning games and ultimately, making a run at a state championship. The Thunder Ridge Titans have that chemistry with seniors Aspen Caldwell, Marley Spencer, Kennedy and Carly Stenquist. Caldwell, Spencer, and the Stenquist twins...
