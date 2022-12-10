ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Post Register

Johnson, Spurs hold off Mitchell, Cavs to win 3rd in row

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Spurs coach Gregg Popovich screamed on the sidelines, pounded the scorer’s table and then demonstrated the defensive stance he wanted his young players to show in the final seconds against Cleveland. Keldon Johnson and his San Antonio teammates delivered.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Post Register

Jones, Brooks power Memphis to 128-103 win over Atlanta

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyus Jones had 22 points and 11 assists, Dillon Brooks added 18 points and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Atlanta Hawks 128-103 on Monday night in a game in which both teams were without key starters. Santi Aldama scored 16 points and Jaren Jackson Jr....
MEMPHIS, TN
Post Register

Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan was simply trying to do his job, running over to make sure that teammate Kyle Dugger made the tackle on a routine play. Suddenly, he saw a football on the ground.
Post Register

On Popovich's coaching anniversary, Spurs top Heat 115-111

MIAMI (AP) — Gregg Popovich got the perfect anniversary gift from his San Antonio Spurs. Keldon Johnson scored 21 points, Romeo Langford added 19 and the San Antonio Spurs celebrated the 26th anniversary of Popovich’s first game as coach by beating the Miami Heat 115-111 on Saturday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Post Register

Titans mired in 1st 3-game skid since Vrabel's debut season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are stuck in their first three-game skid since Mike Vrabel's debut season with the latest loss just plain old “bad football." Yet they're still atop the AFC South, chasing their third straight division title with four games remaining.
NASHVILLE, TN
Post Register

Murphy to Braves, William Contreras to Brews in 3-team trade

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos acknowledges he paid a substantial price to acquire Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics in a three-team trade. Anthopoulos believed adding one of the game's top catchers was worth the cost.
OAKLAND, CA
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Thunder Ridge Big 4 key to success

Team chemistry on the basketball court is a critical part of a team’s success in winning games and ultimately, making a run at a state championship. The Thunder Ridge Titans have that chemistry with seniors Aspen Caldwell, Marley Spencer, Kennedy and Carly Stenquist. Caldwell, Spencer, and the Stenquist twins...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

