Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver council may add 2 cents to Kroger-Albertson’s dealDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Monday snowstorm expected to head north of DougCoHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Denver approves three affordable housing projectsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo elementary school recognized for raising student achievementSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
5 festive Denver-area hotels great for Christmas staycationsBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Related
Most-used excuses to dodge holiday events
The hustle and bustle of the holiday season is here. From parties to shopping to dinners, it feels like there is hardly any time to stop and breathe.
Dozens of flights canceled as snow falls at DIA
DENVER — Denver International Airport (DIA) is working to keep runways and taxiways clear on Tuesday while snow falls and temperatures remain below freezing. As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, 50 flights were canceled at DIA and 51 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware. Affected airlines included SkyWest, Southwest, CommutAir,...
KDVR.com
Millions of birds impacted by nationwide bird flu outbreak
Since April, there have been 15 detections of a deadly strain of the bird flu in flocks of birds in Colorado. Kristen Chapman reports. Millions of birds impacted by nationwide bird flu …. Since April, there have been 15 detections of a deadly strain of the bird flu in flocks...
How much snow will Denver get by Tuesday morning?
The next round of snow is on the way for Colorado. While some parts of the state will experience blizzard conditions, the Denver metro area will see limited snowfall totals.
Denver's top tamales for the holidays
Everyone has their own holiday traditions, and a common custom in many Latino homes is enjoying tamales during this festive time of year. I grew up in a Mexican family eating red tamales in California, and discovered the green chili variety after we moved to Colorado. Yes, but: We don't...
Westword
Weed-Friendly Showings of Home Alone, The Grinch and More Christmas Classics Coming to Town
Watching Christmas classics on the big screen is all the rage right now, and a Denver marijuana lounge wants in on the nostalgia. The Coffee Joint, at 1130 Yuma Street, Denver's only licensed and operating establishment for marijuana consumption, is screening six beloved holiday movies through December, including classics like Home Alone, The Santa Clause and How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
What exactly is a blizzard, anyway?
STERLING, Colo. — Most of Colorado's eastern plains are under a Blizzard Warning for Tuesday. That means they're going to get a lot of snow, right?. A blizzard isn’t about how much snow falls, but how high the wind is and how low the visibility is. According to...
Denver firefighters bring gifts to mom and kids they rescued from fire last week
Personnel from the Denver Fire Department brought trucks, ladders and hoses when they visited Jazzmine and her children, Nathaniel and Memory last week. The family's apartment building was burning at the time. Saturday, the crews returned with gifts and a donation. The crews from Engine 3, Truck 4 and Rescue 2 purchased the gifts themselves. The Denver Firefighters Charitable Foundation presented the family with a check. Jazzmine and her children were pulled from the second story of their apartment building Dec. 3 after a fire started on the floor below them. Jazzmine was later treated at a hospital for minor injuries.The family was unable to live in the apartment following the fire.
Dear Colorado Drivers: It’s Time to Learn How to Zipper Merge
According to Ayres, it's a driving technique that goes like this: "Drivers use both lanes of the highway until the point where one lane ends, and then take turns merging into the single lane — just like a zipper closing." In case that didn't make sense, here's a video.
Denver weather: Travel alert as blizzard warnings hit Colorado
The snow will reach the Front Range and plains after 8 p.m. Monday night.
Westword
Reader: Out With All Our Beloved Places to Eat, In With Corporate Crap
After 37 years, Cherry Crest Seafood Restaurant & Market quietly shuttered this week, the latest in a series of longtime eateries to close in metro Denver. But in this case, the eatery wasn't done in by economic challenges brought on by the pandemic. "This is a bittersweet time for us collectively, and a decision that didn't come lightly," said the owners in a sign posted on the door and on the website. "We're retiring."
Colorado weather: Why Monday night's winter storm will lead to a huge gap in metro area snowfall totals
DENVER — Picture this. You wake up on Tuesday morning in downtown Denver to maybe an inch or so of snow. You turn on 9NEWS, and you see a raging blizzard at Denver International Airport, with six or more inches of snow blowing around. That's an entirely realistic outcome....
Whiteout conditions could impact travel Tuesday
Parts of eastern and northeastern Colorado will be impacted by blizzard conditions on Monday night and Tuesday.
94kix.com
Flying from Montrose to Denver and Beyond for Holiday Family Fun
I've often wondered when traveling through an airport, where are people traveling to? Hopefully, on their way to rest and relaxation. They could be headed to see family or just plain work. I recently took a trip to Virginia Beach to see my family. I traveled from Montrose to Denver first, there were so many traveling during the holiday season. So much hurry in the air.
Get ready for delayed, canceled flights as snow arrives
A snowstorm is moving into the state Monday through Tuesday and the Pinpoint Weather team is expecting more snow accumulation at Denver International Airport than in the city.
Denver-area restaurant workers stunned by "Shock and Claus" tips
When Claudia Lopez arrived for her job as a waitress Thursday at the Stone Creek Cafe in Englewood, she had no idea what she was in for. It was a busier morning than most, as a group of 22 friends took up most of the small restaurant, ordering eggs and hash browns, coffee and juice.But the group had a secret agenda."The idea is to celebrate hard-working people in the community," said one of the organizers, Dudley Morton.So when the friends were done eating, each of them left a $100 tip, leaving Claudia and the rest of the restaurant workers shocked...
Women who ‘moved mountains’ throughout Rocky history
(COLORADO) — For International Mountain Day on Sunday, Dec. 11, Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) is highlighting women who moved mountains throughout history. The Rocky Mountains have notable women woven throughout the history of the park and surrounding communities. Frontier women worked hard to establish their own property rights over homesteads and became successful inn […]
Denver weather: Warm weekend before snow, cold arrive
The Pinpoint Weather team is watching closely for impacts to travel, especially early and late on Tuesday.
What is the coldest city in every state?
Stacker analyzed data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to determine the coldest cities in every state.
travelawaits.com
Experience The Rocky Mountains Along This Unique Amtrak Route — Plus Your Skis Ride Free
Amtrak’s Winter Park Express train is returning for the 2023 season in January. The “ski train” will make it easy to access the popular Winter Park Ski Resort. The seasonal train, which leaves from Denver’s Union Station, travels about 66 miles to the resort. Rocky Mountain...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
32K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0