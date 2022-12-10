ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

9NEWS

Dozens of flights canceled as snow falls at DIA

DENVER — Denver International Airport (DIA) is working to keep runways and taxiways clear on Tuesday while snow falls and temperatures remain below freezing. As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, 50 flights were canceled at DIA and 51 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware. Affected airlines included SkyWest, Southwest, CommutAir,...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Millions of birds impacted by nationwide bird flu outbreak

Since April, there have been 15 detections of a deadly strain of the bird flu in flocks of birds in Colorado. Kristen Chapman reports. Millions of birds impacted by nationwide bird flu …. Since April, there have been 15 detections of a deadly strain of the bird flu in flocks...
COLORADO STATE
Axios

Denver's top tamales for the holidays

Everyone has their own holiday traditions, and a common custom in many Latino homes is enjoying tamales during this festive time of year. I grew up in a Mexican family eating red tamales in California, and discovered the green chili variety after we moved to Colorado. Yes, but: We don't...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Weed-Friendly Showings of Home Alone, The Grinch and More Christmas Classics Coming to Town

Watching Christmas classics on the big screen is all the rage right now, and a Denver marijuana lounge wants in on the nostalgia. The Coffee Joint, at 1130 Yuma Street, Denver's only licensed and operating establishment for marijuana consumption, is screening six beloved holiday movies through December, including classics like Home Alone, The Santa Clause and How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

What exactly is a blizzard, anyway?

STERLING, Colo. — Most of Colorado's eastern plains are under a Blizzard Warning for Tuesday. That means they're going to get a lot of snow, right?. A blizzard isn’t about how much snow falls, but how high the wind is and how low the visibility is. According to...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver firefighters bring gifts to mom and kids they rescued from fire last week

Personnel from the Denver Fire Department brought trucks, ladders and hoses when they visited Jazzmine and her children, Nathaniel and Memory last week. The family's apartment building was burning at the time. Saturday, the crews returned with gifts and a donation. The crews from Engine 3, Truck 4 and Rescue 2 purchased the gifts themselves. The Denver Firefighters Charitable Foundation presented the family with a check. Jazzmine and her children were pulled from the second story of their apartment building Dec. 3 after a fire started on the floor below them. Jazzmine was later treated at a hospital for minor injuries.The family was unable to live in the apartment following the fire.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Reader: Out With All Our Beloved Places to Eat, In With Corporate Crap

After 37 years, Cherry Crest Seafood Restaurant & Market quietly shuttered this week, the latest in a series of longtime eateries to close in metro Denver. But in this case, the eatery wasn't done in by economic challenges brought on by the pandemic. "This is a bittersweet time for us collectively, and a decision that didn't come lightly," said the owners in a sign posted on the door and on the website. "We're retiring."
DENVER, CO
94kix.com

Flying from Montrose to Denver and Beyond for Holiday Family Fun

I've often wondered when traveling through an airport, where are people traveling to? Hopefully, on their way to rest and relaxation. They could be headed to see family or just plain work. I recently took a trip to Virginia Beach to see my family. I traveled from Montrose to Denver first, there were so many traveling during the holiday season. So much hurry in the air.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver-area restaurant workers stunned by "Shock and Claus" tips

When Claudia Lopez arrived for her job as a waitress Thursday at the Stone Creek Cafe in Englewood, she had no idea what she was in for. It was a busier morning than most, as a group of 22 friends took up most of the small restaurant, ordering eggs and hash browns, coffee and juice.But the group had a secret agenda."The idea is to celebrate hard-working people in the community," said one of the organizers, Dudley Morton.So when the friends were done eating, each of them left a $100 tip, leaving Claudia and the rest of the restaurant workers shocked...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
KXRM

Women who ‘moved mountains’ throughout Rocky history

(COLORADO) — For International Mountain Day on Sunday, Dec. 11, Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) is highlighting women who moved mountains throughout history. The Rocky Mountains have notable women woven throughout the history of the park and surrounding communities. Frontier women worked hard to establish their own property rights over homesteads and became successful inn […]
ESTES PARK, CO
