The Acura NSX recently went out of production with a bang, with only 300 units made for the US market. It was first unveiled back in August 2021 and boasted impressive performance numbers. It's twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 coupled with a small electric motor produced a combined 602 horsepower. It was a hybrid supercar with a less expensive price tag than that of the more established supercar brands. However, being less expensive did not mean it could not compete with its peers in terms of performance. Quite the contrary. The NSX was a definitive match for other supercars in its segment.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO