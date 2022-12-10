ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The 10 Most Reliable Car Brands - Consumer Reports Says Subaru Is Now 7th

Does Subaru make reliable cars? According to the updated Consumer Reports (by subscription) car brand reliability report, the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek and 2023 Forester are the most reliable models. See how all Subaru vehicles rank with the top ten car brands. Which Subaru models are the most reliable, and how...
Robb Report

What Will eVTOLs Look Like With Major Carmakers like Porsche and Toyota as Partners?

The automotive and aviation industries are coming together faster than at any time since the 1920s, when auto magnate like Henry Ford built an airport and started running passenger and freight services by air. Ford even created a single-seat Flivver aircraft—dubbed the “model T of the Air”—but both Ford’s aircraft and air services had faded by the early 1930s. The collaboration between carmakers and the budding eVTOL market today is significantly different; several auto giants are either spinning off their own eVTOL divisions while others are investing significant money into promising startups. Here are the major partnerships. Another dozen auto badges have...
Top Speed

Dreaming Up An All-Electric Third-Generation Acura NSX

The Acura NSX recently went out of production with a bang, with only 300 units made for the US market. It was first unveiled back in August 2021 and boasted impressive performance numbers. It's twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 coupled with a small electric motor produced a combined 602 horsepower. It was a hybrid supercar with a less expensive price tag than that of the more established supercar brands. However, being less expensive did not mean it could not compete with its peers in terms of performance. Quite the contrary. The NSX was a definitive match for other supercars in its segment.
Radio Ink

Powerful Senator Tells Automakers AM Radio Must Stay

With more chatter bubbling up that AM radio may not have a place on the computer entertainment dashboard of the future, especially in electric vehicles, Massachusetts Democratic Senator Edward Markey has a message for automakers. Markey, a member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, sent letters to 20...
TechSpot

Lexus is developing a "manual transmission" to make EVs more engaging to drive

Recap: Manual transmissions were once a staple of entry-level vehicles and high-end sports cars, but those days are long gone. Today's most affordable cars ship with automatic transmissions for maximum driver compatibility and even the fastest performance rides now pack many-speed, dual clutch gearboxes for lightning fast shifts. With electric vehicles gaining in popularity, it seems as though manual transmissions will truly be left in the rearview.
Houston Chronicle

Chrysler’s Pacifica minivan includes segment’s first plug-in hybrid model

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Moving into model year 2023, the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid returns with no charges, and remains the only minivan with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which is standard across the three-model lineup. The Pacific Hybrid can be recharged externally, and can...
Jalopnik

U.S. Sen. Ed Markey Really, Really Wants Automakers to Keep AM Radio in Their Electric Cars

When BMW introduced the electric i3 city car, it was a wild departure from what you saw in the rest of the lineup. And not just because it was battery-powered. While it offered a surprisingly fun driving experience and an optional range extender for owners who needed extra range, one thing it didn’t offer really stood out: AM radio. Now other automakers are or are considering following suit, and U.S. Senator Ed Markey is not happy about that.

