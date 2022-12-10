Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Confidential Documents Discovered At Trump Storage Facility In FloridaJoseph GodwinWest Palm Beach, FL
The Future is Now at Koizi Endless Gourmet Grill & SushiJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
3 dead, 4 shootings over the weekend in Treasure CoastKristin Leigh WilsonMartin County, FL
Stuart HOA Double-Homicide: 911 call, details of the disputeKristin Leigh WilsonStuart, FL
Celebrate Christmas in Florida with the Miracle pop-up in Palm Beach GardensBest of South FloridaPalm Beach Gardens, FL
Related
New clues sought after mother mysteriously disappeared 25 years ago
There is a renewed push to find out what happened to a West Palm Beach woman who vanished more than 25 years ago.
WPBF News 25
Second business in West Palm Beach plaza reports being victimized by check washing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another West Palm Beach business has come forward as a victim of check washing. It’s the second business in the last month to report the issue. The first business is a doctor's office located in a strip mall along Village Boulevard and 45th Street. The second one is an engineering firm right across the street.
cbs12.com
Missing 15-year-old from Palm Beach County found
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A teen that was reported missing on Sunday has been found. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was looking for 15-year-old Jenniffer A Ramirez Jimenez who was last seen in West Palm Beach. Deputies say she was last seen getting into a gray...
cw34.com
Man dies after driving into Lake Ida Canal
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died after driving into a canal in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Roy Hummert, 60, left the Hive Waterfront Restaurant on the evening of Dec. 11 and got in his vehicle. Deputies say Hummert accelerated...
WPBF News 25
Gallery: Holiday lights and decorations across South Florida
WPBF 25 News viewers are showing us their holiday lights and decorations across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Upload pictures or video of your lights to wpbf.com/upload for a chance to see them here and on-air. Boca Raton, Palm Beach County. This house does letters to Santa every...
15th Anniversary Of Boca Raton Bochicchio Murders-Still No Arrests
The mother and daughter were found dead inside their SUV in the parking lot of the Town Center Mall back on December 12th, 2007.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County deputies searching for driver in deadly pedestrian hit-and-run
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County deputies are searching for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash Monday morning. It happened at 5:13 a.m. on Okeechobee Boulevard near the intersection of Indian Road in West Palm Beach. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Deputies said...
ecowatch.com
Invasive Iguana Causes ‘Large Scale’ Power Outage in Florida City
An unlikely source was responsible for a “large scale outage” in a Florida city Wednesday. The city of Lake Worth Beach (LWB) blamed a loss of power on one of the state’s infamous invasive green iguanas. “LWB Electric Utility is currently responding to a large scale outage...
CLAIM: In Pain, Neglected, Woman Dies In Delray Beach Nursing Home
Terrace Of Delray Beach Sued. Sepsis. Skin Deteioration. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman allegedly suffered in pain — and was neglected — before dying at the Terrace of Delray Beach Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 5430 Linton Blvd. The facility is now being […]
WPBF News 25
'He loved everybody': Loved ones of Fort Pierce man killed in weekend shooting demand answers
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Fort Pierce Police Department is looking for a suspect or suspects in the fatal shooting death of 27-year-old Devontreal Ingram. Detectives are looking for a red or maroon Chrysler 300 that they believe is linked to the crime. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF...
cw34.com
Fatal hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach. During the early hours of Dec. 12, an unknown person was driving east on Okeechobee Boulevard. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said that at the same time, Javier Pacheco, 43,...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Boynton Beach, FL
Many locals and visitors come to Boynton Beach, Florida, for a relaxing and vibrant tropical lifestyle. Being situated along the Atlantic Coastline in Palm Beach County, Boynton Beach is known as the "Gateway to the Gulfstream." It's a great place to enjoy the open sea. This city's locals and guests...
cw34.com
Coast guard, Vanilla Ice, and fatal crash: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in video. Video: Coast Guard rescues 1, stops illegal migrant landing off the Florida coast. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued one person after stopping an illegal migrant landing 15 miles off the Florida Coast. Air...
Woman claiming to be ‘God from ancient Egypt,’ attacks civilians, report says
A Florida woman who claimed to be a "God from ancient Egypt" was arrested in Miami Beach Sunday after going on a spree hitting random people, throwing objects, and slamming tables, according to local news reports.
treasurecoast.com
BOLO: 62 YO Male in Fort Pierce
BOLO out of Fort Pierce…. Suffers from depression and anxiety. Carlos left his place of work on the morning of 12/9/22 (2800 North SR A1A 34949). He left his phone and wallet behind. He was spotted on camera at the nearby Cumberland Farms. Shortly after, he was seen walking towards the nearby bridge. That is the last time.
Boynton Beach driver killed in Brightline crash
A Brightline train hurtled straight through a 36-year old driver as he attempted to skirt around the guardrails Friday evening, throwing his car off the tracks and killing him. At approximately 6:30 p.m., Layfun Moore Jr., of Boynton Beach, drove past stopped traffic and around the flashing railroad warning arms as a northbound Brightline train approached, according to the Palm Beach County ...
North county elections: Quiet campaign season ahead in Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens
It will be an unusually quiet local election season in northern Palm Beach County in 2023. Only two of the 12 seats up for election March 14 will be contested ― and in the region's three largest communities, voters won't have to go to the polls at all. Jupiter ...
cw34.com
Riviera Beach Police Department earns state accreditation
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Riviera Beach Police Department has something to celebrate. On Dec. 7, the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation voted unanimously for the department to receive full accreditation from the state. “The very first accreditation of the Riviera Beach Police Department is a product...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Cleveland Clinic Florida Welcomes Peter Dayton, MD and Stephen Livingston, MD
STUART and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. December 12, 2022 – Cleveland Clinic Florida is pleased to welcome Peter Dayton, MD, FACOG, CPHQ and Stephen H. Livingston, MD, FACOG, NCMP. earned his medical degree and completed the obstetrics and gynecology residency at the Medical College of Ohio at Toledo. His clinical interests include menopausal management; patient safety, quality and advocacy; medical ethics; and health care reform.
west-palm-beach-news.com
A historical past of the downtown West Palm Seashore location
The building at 314 Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach will have a new occupant when it turns 100 years old in 2023. A non-profit organization called 1909 won the $10 million bid this month for the coveted 30,000 square foot property. The company plans to use the location as a hub for innovation, collaboration and growth for small businesses through its membership program, which offers workspace, online and in-person help.
Comments / 0