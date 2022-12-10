ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

102.5 The Bone

NBA names new MVP trophy after five-time MVP Michael Jordan

The NBA’s Most Valuable Player trophy is now named after Michael Jordan. The new Michael Jordan Trophy was one of six renamed trophies unveiled by the NBA on Tuesday. Jordan won five MVP awards in his storied career. Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six, won more. “Our new collection of...
Post Register

Durant, Irving propel rested Nets past skidding Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 30 points, Kyrie Irving had 24 and the well-rested Brooklyn Nets methodically pulled away for a 112-100 win against the overmatched Washington Wizards on Monday night. The Nets, who won at Indiana on Saturday night with their top seven scorers sitting out, matched...
WASHINGTON, DC
Post Register

Hawks Young fined $25K for tossing ball into stands

NEW YORK (AP) — Hawks guard Trae Young was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Monday for throwing the game ball into the stands a day earlier following an overtime victory against the Chicago Bulls in Atlanta. Young hit a 20-foot jumper with 1 second left to give the...
ATLANTA, GA
Post Register

Johnson, Spurs hold off Mitchell, Cavs to win 3rd in row

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Spurs coach Gregg Popovich screamed on the sidelines, pounded the scorer’s table and then demonstrated the defensive stance he wanted his young players to show in the final seconds against Cleveland. Keldon Johnson and his San Antonio teammates delivered.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Post Register

Jones, Brooks power Memphis to 128-103 win over Atlanta

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyus Jones had 22 points and 11 assists, Dillon Brooks added 18 points and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Atlanta Hawks 128-103 on Monday night in a game in which both teams were without key starters. Santi Aldama scored 16 points and Jaren Jackson Jr....
MEMPHIS, TN
Post Register

On Popovich's coaching anniversary, Spurs top Heat 115-111

MIAMI (AP) — Gregg Popovich got the perfect anniversary gift from his San Antonio Spurs. Keldon Johnson scored 21 points, Romeo Langford added 19 and the San Antonio Spurs celebrated the 26th anniversary of Popovich’s first game as coach by beating the Miami Heat 115-111 on Saturday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Post Register

Murphy to Braves, William Contreras to Brews in 3-team trade

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos acknowledges he paid a substantial price to acquire Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics in a three-team trade. Anthopoulos believed adding one of the game's top catchers was worth the cost.
OAKLAND, CA

