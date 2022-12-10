ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

‘Joy to the Burg’ held to help the homeless

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Midstate artists came together to support people experiencing homelessness in the community. More than 33 musical artists from the Greater Harrisburg region put together the fourth annual holiday album to help raise money to help the homeless. The musicians also participated in two different live concerts on Sunday at the Englewood.
HARRISBURG, PA
Big Brothers Big Sisters are looking for those to join

In Harrisburg, the school district is looking for volunteers to become Big Brothers and Big Sisters. It's all part of the district's effort to re-engage students and improve academic performance. At a meeting in September, the superintendent shared data that showed there are major weaknesses in the school system as...
HARRISBURG, PA
Renovation has begun at the Boys and Girls Club of Harrisburg

Work got underway today on a surprise for teens at the Boys and Girls Club of Harrisburg. Aaron's is working on a 20-thousand-dollar makeover to their teen room. With this renovation, the club is hoping to boost membership. And provide teens with a safe and healthy environment. “No one is...
HARRISBURG, PA
Former Harrisburg resident gives back to her community

HARRISBURG, Pa — A woman born and raised in Harrisburg is now a success in the beauty industry and the CEO and founder of her own nonprofit. But, she still comes back every year to help her community. Amanda Manigault started braiding hair on her front porch at 11-years-old.
HARRISBURG, PA
CVAS: Meet Chula and Harvest

Meet Chula and Harvest, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Janis Hoplin and Fado would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Christmas on Fourth Street street brightens the holiday season

LEBANON, Pa. — Fourth Street in Lebanon was full of holiday cheer Sunday night, with children laughing and people passing by Lebanon natives Dean and Deb Willeman’s home. The light display dean has built up over the years decks the neighborhood in holiday style, as it has been for nearly four decades.
LEBANON, PA
‘Everyone has an opportunity’: Public helper to retire after 50 years

“You don’t do things for people, and you don’t order them what to do,” said Kathleen Bentley, executive director of the Perry County Literacy Council. She was celebrated on Dec. 4 as she prepares to retire after more than 50 years in public service. “You create opportunities, and then once you see the opportunity, you find out what’s going to keep them from being able to take advantage of that.”
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Pa. Farm Show Complex, Expo Center parking now cash free

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Visitors to the PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will now have to leave their cash at home for their next visit. As of November 1, 2022, payment for parking will be available by credit card only for $15. Admission to the PA Farm Show is free with the advertised best time to arrive between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.
HARRISBURG, PA
Campaign begins to convert historic church into faith-based youth center

After about two years spent making plans, filing paperwork, and biding their time through a pandemic, the True Life Youth Ministries is embarking this weekend on a capital campaign to raise funds to renovate the former Christ Presbyterian Church at 1300 W. Maple St. into a youth center for the Lebanon community.
LEBANON, PA
Vet clinic posts hilarious roadside signs to makes its customers smile. Here are 25 of our favorites.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 7, 2021. It has since been updated. Before Lynn Wimmer purchased the Carroll County Veterinary Clinic in 2005, the establishment's roadside message sign was only ever used to post about upcoming community events or informational messages. However, today it is a familiar and popular landmark for motorists traveling that route thanks to the funny puns and sayings that are posted on it every week. The tradition began a few years ago when Wimmer—who worked as an associate veterinarian at the clinic for several years before buying it—decided to post something humorous out front one day. The overwhelmingly positive feedback that followed convinced her to make it a weekly practice that tickles all those who pass by the Westminster, Maryland, clinic.
WESTMINSTER, MD
Berks County Chick-fil-A location to permanently close after 32 years

WYOMISSING, Pa. - A longtime destination for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries is closing at the end of the year in Berks County. Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain known for its seasoned and freshly breaded chicken sandwiches, will permanently close at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, according to a post on the location's Instagram page.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Franklin Fire Company: A fire and a pizza party

Franklin Fire Company volunteers celebrated their 119th birthday putting out a fire at Franklin County Career & Tech Center Thursday, followed by a pizza party. Chief Mark Trace and six first responders manning Engine 45 arrived on the scene first; where school staff told them the fire was located in the facility’s welding shop. Engines 42 and 43 with three volunteers each were close behind. Multiple first responders in privately owned vehicles then showed up to assist with firefighting efforts.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
People began celebrating Hannukah early in York

Although the holiday is still a week away, there was a Hannukkah festival in York today. All were welcome to celebrate the holiday as a York Synagogue demonstrated the lighting of the menorah. “We are the roots of archaic, so we celebrate it annually and we try to get the...

