abc27.com
‘Joy to the Burg’ held to help the homeless
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Midstate artists came together to support people experiencing homelessness in the community. More than 33 musical artists from the Greater Harrisburg region put together the fourth annual holiday album to help raise money to help the homeless. The musicians also participated in two different live concerts on Sunday at the Englewood.
WGAL
Big Brothers Big Sisters are looking for those to join
In Harrisburg, the school district is looking for volunteers to become Big Brothers and Big Sisters. It's all part of the district's effort to re-engage students and improve academic performance. At a meeting in September, the superintendent shared data that showed there are major weaknesses in the school system as...
WGAL
Renovation has begun at the Boys and Girls Club of Harrisburg
Work got underway today on a surprise for teens at the Boys and Girls Club of Harrisburg. Aaron's is working on a 20-thousand-dollar makeover to their teen room. With this renovation, the club is hoping to boost membership. And provide teens with a safe and healthy environment. “No one is...
WGAL
Harrisburg woman has made it her mission to get thousands of new coats to children
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Friday is the final day of our 28th annual Coats for Kids telethon, which is raising money to buy new coats for children who need them. Go here to make a donation. The money you donate goes to the Salvation Army closest to where you live.
local21news.com
Former Harrisburg resident gives back to her community
HARRISBURG, Pa — A woman born and raised in Harrisburg is now a success in the beauty industry and the CEO and founder of her own nonprofit. But, she still comes back every year to help her community. Amanda Manigault started braiding hair on her front porch at 11-years-old.
CVAS: Meet Chula and Harvest
Meet Chula and Harvest, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Janis Hoplin and Fado would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
York County Christmas light show aims to benefit veterans
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County family has decorated their front yards for years, though the lights are more than just for show; these Christmas lights are for a special cause. It would be hard for Saint Nick to miss this house on Krone Road in Warrington Township...
Christmas on Fourth Street street brightens the holiday season
LEBANON, Pa. — Fourth Street in Lebanon was full of holiday cheer Sunday night, with children laughing and people passing by Lebanon natives Dean and Deb Willeman’s home. The light display dean has built up over the years decks the neighborhood in holiday style, as it has been for nearly four decades.
‘Everyone has an opportunity’: Public helper to retire after 50 years
“You don’t do things for people, and you don’t order them what to do,” said Kathleen Bentley, executive director of the Perry County Literacy Council. She was celebrated on Dec. 4 as she prepares to retire after more than 50 years in public service. “You create opportunities, and then once you see the opportunity, you find out what’s going to keep them from being able to take advantage of that.”
local21news.com
Spreading holiday cheer: group of friends in York tip waitress $1,300
YORK, Pa. (WHP) — Taking inspiration from social media, a group of friends in York County decided to spread some holiday cheer to a local waitress. Jamie Carmen and a group of friends went to the Stonybrook Family Restaurant on Saturday, where he gave the waitress a $1,300 tip.
abc27.com
Harrisburg nonprofit searching for mentors for middle, high school students
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg nonprofit is looking for more mentors, making a big recruiting push this holiday season. The mentors will work with middle and high school students. Center for Champions has run a mentorship program for eight years. This year, the executive director said out of...
abc27.com
Family-owned, Lancaster based cafe & bakery is coming to Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A family-owned cafe and bakery named ‘Mill 72’ is soon opening a new location in Lebanon County. Mill 72, established back in 2018, officially opened its first location in Manheim in Feb. 2019, according to co-owner of Mill 72 Brian Miller. The cafe...
WGAL
Cumberland County offers real estate tax credit to volunteer firefighters, EMTs
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — First responders are calling it a crisis: There aren't enough volunteer firefighters and EMTs. But a Susquehanna Valley community is leading the charge to try to try to change that. "I think we need to do whatever we can to try and help the volunteers...
abc27.com
Pa. Farm Show Complex, Expo Center parking now cash free
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Visitors to the PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will now have to leave their cash at home for their next visit. As of November 1, 2022, payment for parking will be available by credit card only for $15. Admission to the PA Farm Show is free with the advertised best time to arrive between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.
lebtown.com
Campaign begins to convert historic church into faith-based youth center
After about two years spent making plans, filing paperwork, and biding their time through a pandemic, the True Life Youth Ministries is embarking this weekend on a capital campaign to raise funds to renovate the former Christ Presbyterian Church at 1300 W. Maple St. into a youth center for the Lebanon community.
Upworthy
Vet clinic posts hilarious roadside signs to makes its customers smile. Here are 25 of our favorites.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 7, 2021. It has since been updated. Before Lynn Wimmer purchased the Carroll County Veterinary Clinic in 2005, the establishment's roadside message sign was only ever used to post about upcoming community events or informational messages. However, today it is a familiar and popular landmark for motorists traveling that route thanks to the funny puns and sayings that are posted on it every week. The tradition began a few years ago when Wimmer—who worked as an associate veterinarian at the clinic for several years before buying it—decided to post something humorous out front one day. The overwhelmingly positive feedback that followed convinced her to make it a weekly practice that tickles all those who pass by the Westminster, Maryland, clinic.
Restaurant closings: These eateries bid farewell to central Pa. in 2022
Fallout from the pandemic continues to hurt the central Pennsylvania restaurant industry. While some new establishments opened, a rash of closings in 2022 included neighborhood bars, favorite diners and ethnic establishments. It was a year marked by a seismic shift. In some cases, restaurants traded hands as some owners bowed...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks County Chick-fil-A location to permanently close after 32 years
WYOMISSING, Pa. - A longtime destination for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries is closing at the end of the year in Berks County. Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain known for its seasoned and freshly breaded chicken sandwiches, will permanently close at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, according to a post on the location's Instagram page.
Franklin Fire Company: A fire and a pizza party
Franklin Fire Company volunteers celebrated their 119th birthday putting out a fire at Franklin County Career & Tech Center Thursday, followed by a pizza party. Chief Mark Trace and six first responders manning Engine 45 arrived on the scene first; where school staff told them the fire was located in the facility’s welding shop. Engines 42 and 43 with three volunteers each were close behind. Multiple first responders in privately owned vehicles then showed up to assist with firefighting efforts.
WGAL
People began celebrating Hannukah early in York
Although the holiday is still a week away, there was a Hannukkah festival in York today. All were welcome to celebrate the holiday as a York Synagogue demonstrated the lighting of the menorah. “We are the roots of archaic, so we celebrate it annually and we try to get the...
