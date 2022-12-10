Read full article on original website
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
The Greenfield Restaurant & Bar: American Fare in a Cozy, Old-School AtmosphereMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Longstanding Goodwill Thrift Store Permanently Closing After 40 YearsJoel EisenbergNewport, PA
This Weekend in Lancaster, PA: The Festivities ContinueMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Undefeated William Penn hands Red Land girls basketball first loss of the season
Red Land was unable to overcome a slow first half as the Patriots dropped a 58-39 non-conference decision to William Penn Monday. The Patriots fell behind 36-15 by the intermission and were unable to claw back into contention. William Penn’s Ciarra Gibbs led all players with 23 points. Gibbs scored...
Juniata girls basketball overcomes early deficit to down Newport 34-26
Newport took a 19-13 lead into halftime, but Juniata rode a stifling defensive performance in the second half to secure a 34-26 comeback victory Monday. The Indians allowed just 7 second-half points. Ava Shearer paced the Indians with 18 points, while teammate Regan Lowrey chipped in 9 points of her...
Well-balanced offensive attack leads Red Land boys basketball to emphatic victory over James Buchanan
Red Land (2-2) jumped out to a sizable lead early in the contest and never looked back as the Patriots cruised to a 74-29 victory against James Buchanan (0-3) Monday. The Patriots led 23-5 by the end of the first quarter and 30-11 by the intermission and never let the Rockets back into contention.
Sights and Sounds: Steel High vs Union - video highlights
The Rollers are once again PIAA 1A state champions after defeating Union Area 22-8 on Thursday at Cumberland Valley High School. This gives Steelton its second state title in three years. The Rollers were led by Ronald Burnette who scored three touchdowns and finished the game with 122 yards on the ground. Check out some highlights from the game below.
Hershey wrestling program feels closer to the point where ‘Success breeds success’
Hershey wrestling coach Brandon Bucher has never been more delighted to be heckled by opposing fans than he was last Wednesday night. The calls that came down from the crowd in Palmyra’s gym meant his Trojans were engaged in a real wrestling match in the kind of rowdy environment that was commonplace when he was an assistant to Jeff Sweigard at Central Dauphin.
Sights and Sounds: Harrisburg vs Saint Joseph’s Prep - video highlights
The Cougars were facing a monumental task Saturday night at Cumberland Valley High School when they faced off against St. Joseph’s Prep for the PIAA 6A state championship. The 41-6 victory for Prep gives the program its fifth state title in the last seven years. Harrisburg played with determination and fought until the very end. Temple commit Kyle Williams Jr. finished the game with 6 catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.
3 reasons why St. Joseph’s Prep defeated Harrisburg to win the PIAA Class 6A football title
Harrisburg’s appearance in the PIAA 6A football final at Cumberland Valley High School’s Chapman Field Saturday night didn’t result in a state title. The runner-up Cougars (11-3) fell behind to St. Joseph’s Prep (12-1) in the game’s first minute and never got into an offensive sync, as the Hawks cruised to a 42-7 victory in the title match.
St. Joe’s Prep dominates Harrisburg to secure another PIAA Class 6A football title
Mighty St. Joseph’s Prep wasn’t about to let a second straight bite at the Class 6A apple get away. In fact, the Hawks emptied all the baskets and nearly bought the whole orchard Saturday night at Chapman Field. Samaj Jones threw for 262 yards and four touchdowns as...
Marissa Gingrich leads Mifflin County past Dallastown
Marissa Gingrich had 17 points for Mifflin County in a 42-37 win over Dallastown. Aija Bender added six points, and Amelia Leister, Jacee Cunningham and Riley Hine each had four.
Mechanicsburg’s Tonya Brown nominated for national field hockey coach of the year
Mechanicsburg’s storybook season concluded with a 1-0 overtime victory vs. Palmyra in the PIAA 2A field hockey final. It represented the program’s first championship when Gracyn Catalano netted the game-winning goal at Cumberland Valley’s Chapman Field. It also represented all of the work and dedication that head...
‘Nothing to be ashamed of’: Harrisburg coach Calvin Everett praises players despite tough state championship loss
Harrisburg’s football team didn’t capture the perfect ending to its robust season that it hoped it would. But head coach Calvin Everett said his boys had “nothing to be ashamed of” after suffering a tough 42-7 loss to St. Joseph’s Prep (12-1) in the PIAA 6A championship, because they fought hard and did everything they could against a good team.
Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces
Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
Crumbl Cookies opening first shop in south-central Pa. this week
Crumbl Cookies is baking up a storm with the debut of a new shop in south-central Pennsylvania. The chain, known for its oversized cookies sold in more than 200 rotating flavors, is opening an outpost at 8 a.m., Dec. 16 at 814 Town Center Drive in York. Crumbl Cookies dates...
Third Eye Blind will perform at Hershey Theatre early next year
Third Eye Blind will perform at Hershey Theatre early next year. The presale for tickets for the 8 p.m. March 23, 2023, concert begin on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m. General public tickets go on sale on Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. The concert date, according to Hershey,...
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top coming to Hersheypark Stadium next year
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top will bring “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man” tour to Hershey next year. Live Nation announced today the tour featuring the classic rock bands will start in July in Florida and end Sept. 17 at Camden, New Jersey. They will perform on Sept. 3...
East Shore Diner moved Monday, renamed ‘Silver Scoop’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner has been lifted onto two trucks and will be making the trek to Mechanicsburg around 9 on Monday morning. The beloved Dauphin County diner owners say they were left with no choice but to relocate due to a long-term PennDOT project. The plan calls for the rebuilding […]
Hunter rescued after hanging upside down from a tree for an hour: Game Commission reports
A deer hunter in Lancaster County recently hung upside down for an hour before Pennsylvania Game Commission staff and personnel from local fire companies could bring in multiple extension ladders to get down from his tree. According to Lancaster County Game Warden Greg Graham, the hunter’s treestand failed, but his...
Warehouse, car wash and new Hershey’s plant among more than 15 projects planned for central Pa.
During the months of September and October developers proposed a warehouse, a car wash, self-storage facilities, a grocery and other stores, housing, and a factory in Cumberland, Dauphin and Adams counties. Here is a look at some of the projects – not all – that were proposed to local officials...
As central Pa. winery sets to close for winter, new ideas are already in the works for 2023
Cassel Vineyards of Hershey will be open today and then next weekend (Thursday to Sunday) before, as is its tradition, closing for the season. The owners will reopen the place for its 11th season in March 2023. In addition to the extensive line of wines (dry to sweet) and ciders...
East Shore Diner hauled to new home where it will reopen as retro scoop shop
The East Shore Diner, wrapped in white shrink wrap, took a nearly 12-mile journey on Monday to its new home. Secured a top a wide load trailer, the diner departed from 711 S. Cameron St. around 9 a.m. and traveled along Route 83 to Route 581 and arrived at its destination in Silver Spring Township.
