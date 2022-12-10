Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195...
Get a $650 payment from the state before the holidays
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does an additional $650 sound right now in time for the holidays? Well, if you live in Indiana, you should know that you likely should have received money from the state at this point. If you haven't yet, and you have filed your taxes, you should be getting some money by the end of the year. The payment is actually made of two payments. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.
waovam.com
Gas Prices Drop in Indiana; Area Gas Price Far Below State Average
The Triple-A Motor Club says the average price of gas in Indiana Sunday stood at $3.26 a gallon, two cents lower than Saturday and two cents lower than Sunday’s national average of $3.28 a gallon. In Vincennes, gas prices have dropped well below $3 a gallon in many places, with gas selling in many spots below $2.90 per gallon.
Major discount retail chain opens another new location in Indiana
If you've been looking for a new place to save on everything from furniture to snack food items, you may be interested to learn that a major discount retail chain recently opened another new location in Indiana. Read on to learn more.
wbiw.com
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses
BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
waovam.com
VU Seeking Funds for New Health Sciences Building
Vincennes University is seeking funds for a new Health Sciences building on its main campus in Vincennes. If approved the new building would be just the latest in a years-long upgrade of Vincennes University structures. V-U president Chuck Johnson says now is the time to ask for Legislative approval for...
wbiw.com
Indiana Department of Revenue Automatic Taxpayer Refund
INDIANA – In 2022, the Indiana General Assembly approved two Automatic Taxpayer Refunds (ATRs). Under Indiana law, the $200 ATR eligibility requirements differ from the $125 ATR issued earlier this year. Hoosier not eligible for the $125 ATR may be eligible for the $200 ATR if they receive Social...
waovam.com
Daviess County Turkeys Latest to Quarantine with Avian Flu
The Indiana State Board of Animal Health reports a commercial flock of turkeys in Daviess County has tested presumptive-positive for Avian Flu. The site has 11,394 turkeys and has been placed in quarantine. Samples will be tested at the national USDA laboratory in Iowa for confirmation. A six-mile control area...
$2.6 million in penalties, but no public wastewater plan yet for south Indianapolis company in violation of environmental laws
INDIANAPOLIS — Citizens Energy Group blocked sewer access to a plant on the southside of Indianapolis. The move comes after Metalworking Lubricants racked up numerous environmental violations. The company has agreed to give up a permit but has yet to tell state regulators what it will do with industrial wastewater in the future.
WOWO News
New Marijuana Survey Supports Hoosier State Legalization
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) It seems the subject of marijuana is at a stalemate between the voters of Indiana and their state lawmakers. While most Hoosier lawmakers in the Statehouse still appear unwilling to act to make marijuana legal in some capacity, an overwhelming majority of Hoosiers believe that legal marijuana would not be a problem in Indiana.
waovam.com
Three Phase Construction of KC Jail Continues
Construction continues on phase one of the three-phase process to build an expansion at the Knox County Jail. The current work is focusing on the entrance to the Jail — including the sally port and book-in areas. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin says the expansion will add one pod...
Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?
Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
Avian flu detected in Daviess County
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, a commercial flock of turkeys in Daviess County tested presumptive-positive for avian flu. The site impacted has 11,394 turkeys and will be placed in quarantine. Samples will be tested at the national USDA laboratory in Iowa for confirmation. A 10-kilometer control […]
WISH-TV
Colder air expected to arrive before Christmas in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana has started off the month of December warmer than average. The first 11 days of the month have had an average high of 45.9 degrees which is 2.6 degrees above average. However, in the extended outlook, big changes arrive next week for the midwest.
All I-70 lanes open after lengthy semi fire cleanup
A tractor-trailer fire has shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Terre Haute.
waovam.com
Thomas Abrams, Sr. 94, Vincennes
Thomas E. Abrams Sr., 94, of Vincennes, passed away at 12:00 pm on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at his residence. He was born March 15, 1928, in Carlisle, Indiana to Lloyd and Anna (Jerrells) Abrams. Tom graduated from Carlisle High School in 1946 and was a member of the Oaktown...
vincennespbs.org
Local Health Dept. plans move first week of January
In a First City Follow Up, we’re learning more about a planned move for the Knox County Health Department. Earlier this year, First City News told you the Knox County Health Department was looking to move into a new building to allow the agency to perform more services. The...
waovam.com
Mayor Yochum Reminds All of Coming Washington Avenue Work
Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum reminds everyone of the coming work on Washington Avenue starting next year. The work will affect Washington Avenue from Emison Avenue northeastward to Belle Crossing. Mayor Yochum says the type of work is similar to the nearly-completed Main Street project, but on a much-larger scale. Yochum...
cbs4indy.com
Weather patterns change this week for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Peaks of sun will be possible towards the end of the day Monday. Temperatures will not move much to begin the work week as our weather pattern remains stagnant. Monday will begin mild with overnight lows in the upper 30s and a high near average in the low 40s. Overcast conditions will persist through the first half of the day, but a few peeks of sun may emerge in the afternoon – something we haven’t seen in nearly a week.
bsquarebulletin.com
At least 3 gone from Monroe County health department staff
On Friday, The B Square received an anonymous tip that Monroe County’s health department had implemented “a large layoff” without informing the local food services industry. Stephen Pritchard, who is vice president of the board of health, was reached by The B Square on Saturday morning for...
