Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
2022 Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational holding period begins
More than a third of Oahu’s accidental fires between 2020 and 2022 involved lithium ion batteries, the Honolulu Fire Department said Wednesday. These inmates have access to better facilities. The price? They’re 3,000 miles from home. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Eloy, Arizona is in the middle of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We are Filipino’: Hawaii center seeks to strengthen connections — both past and present
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 1 in 4 Hawaii residents have some Filipino ancestry and most are from one specific region in the Philippines. Unfortunately, many young Filipinos in Hawaii have little knowledge of their heritage. Leaders of the Filipino Community Center in Waipahu are trying to rebuild that connection, including...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Kakaʻako sinkhole spares ongoing Honolulu rail project
It’s been two months since a city contractor flagged a sinkhole in Kaka’ako that is not going to be a quick fix. If the hole had been a block or two over, it could have affected the rail project. Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation CEO Lori Kahikina said...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu Marathon is the only race that gives out t-shirts to finishers
Abigail Kawananakoa, ‘the last alii’ and a lifelong champion of Native Hawaiian causes, dies at 96. Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, known as the “last alii” and a revered philanthropist, has died at 96. Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Watch...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Hawaiian homestead beneficiaries react to Ikaika Anderson nomination to lead DHHL
Former Honolulu City Councilmember Ikaika Anderson has been tapped by Gov. Josh Green to head the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. Anderson is no stranger to the Native Hawaiian community, but how familiar is he with the Hawaiian Home Lands Trust? That’s the question on the minds of some Native Hawaiian beneficiaries.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Following recent renovation, major Waikiki hotel now has new owners
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of Japanese investors has purchased the leasehold of the Queen Kapiolani Hotel, a 315-room property in Waikiki. The sale price of the hotel was not disclosed. The hotel was built in 1969 on lands once reserved for Hawaiian royalty. The resort underwent a $35 million...
Hawaii reports 1,191 COVID cases, 4 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,191 COVID cases and four deaths in the past week. There are 830 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 135 on the Big Island, 65 on Kauai, 129 on Maui, one on Lanai and 31 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 369,914. The state death […]
travelweekly.com
Dispatch, Oahu: Spam musubi in Waikiki and at Disney’s Aulani
OAHU, Hawaii -- I am no stranger to Spam. Growing up in South Florida, in a happy but not-well-to-do household, the canned pork regularly found its way onto my plate alongside rice and beans or with eggs for a hearty breakfast. And I still have my commemorative tin of the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Gas prices drop on mainland, but not in Hawaii
Still haven't finished your Christmas shopping? Check out this craft fair!. The Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair starts this Friday at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. Honolulu Marathon is the only race that gives out t-shirts to finishers. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. "It's an interesting time capsule and it'll...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: Japanese arrivals for 2022 Honolulu Marathon
Wallet Hub reports a record increase in third quarter credit card debt – about $40 billion. It was more than twice as much as debt growth in any quarter after the Great Recession. Business Report: Neighbor Island house prices. Updated: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST. |. Howard...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Alert level for Mauna Loa volcano downgraded to ‘watch’ as eruption wanes
In the winner’s circle, a pair of international runners led the pack, putting up impressive times. Asayech Ayalew Bere of Ethiopia leads the women's pack for Honolulu Marathon 2022. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Ethiopia’s Asayech Ayalew Bere took home the first finish for the women at 2 hours,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Locally-grown Christmas trees still in stock at Wahiawa farm
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 15, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Health clinic for military families affected by Red Hill fuel spill to open in January. Updated: 5 hours...
Last Hawaiian princess dies at 96
'Abigail will be remembered for her love of Hawai‘i and its people'
hawaiinewsnow.com
Some collect baseball cards, stamps — this Kaneohe man collects abandoned carts
Proposed walls draw complaints as planning for Ala Wai flood control continues. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is proposing a 6-feet high wall along the Ala Wai Canal to mitigate a 20 to 50 year flood. Low morale, staff shortages takes toll on EMS services for Oahu community. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HFD: Lithium batteries, like those in electric cars and cell phones, blamed in dozens of Oahu fires
Eloy, Arizona is in the middle of the desert ― about an hour from Phoenix. The opening of the three month window for the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay began on Wednesday. What The Tech?. What The Tech: What to do if an online order arrives...
KITV.com
Popular ramen shop getting closer to opening in Waikiki
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A popular Japanese ramen shop is getting closer to opening its second restaurant in Hawaii. Kamukura Ramen, which already has a location at Ala Moana Center’s Lanai Food Court, has filed public documents to open in the Lilia Waikiki rental development on Kuhio Avenue.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Healthier Hawaii: How to deal with vog and identify allergies
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The double eruption of Mauna Loa and Kilauea on Hawaii Island may be over, but some of us are still feeling the effects of vog. In fact, vog could get worse starting Wednesday as lighter winds take over. Dr. Jeffrey Kam of Straub Medical Center explains symptoms...
KITV.com
Honolulu fire officials warn about lithium-ion batteries ahead of Christmas
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As the holidays approach, safety officials are warning the public about popular gifts that could also be potential safety hazards. Laptops, wireless earphones, and electric scooters, for example, are powered by lithium-ion batteries. Over the past two years, the batteries caused 58 fires on Oahu -- a 150% increase since 2020.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu EMS ‘stretched thin’ as low morale, staff shortages takes major toll
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A shortage of emergency workers has been taking ambulances of Oahu’s streets and paramedics are among those complaining. On Tuesday the Honolulu Emergency Services Director Dr. Jim Ireland, acknowledged morale is an issue within the department. He said he wants his staff to know that they...
Supply chain issues causing interisland flight delays
Airlines are still dealing with supply chain issues, a problem that first came to light in the height of the pandemic.
Comments / 2