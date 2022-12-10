ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

hawaiinewsnow.com

2022 Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational holding period begins

More than a third of Oahu's accidental fires between 2020 and 2022 involved lithium ion batteries, the Honolulu Fire Department said Wednesday.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Kakaʻako sinkhole spares ongoing Honolulu rail project

It’s been two months since a city contractor flagged a sinkhole in Kaka’ako that is not going to be a quick fix. If the hole had been a block or two over, it could have affected the rail project. Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation CEO Lori Kahikina said...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu Marathon is the only race that gives out t-shirts to finishers

Abigail Kawananakoa, 'the last alii' and a lifelong champion of Native Hawaiian causes, dies at 96. Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, known as the "last alii" and a revered philanthropist, has died at 96.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Following recent renovation, major Waikiki hotel now has new owners

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of Japanese investors has purchased the leasehold of the Queen Kapiolani Hotel, a 315-room property in Waikiki. The sale price of the hotel was not disclosed. The hotel was built in 1969 on lands once reserved for Hawaiian royalty. The resort underwent a $35 million...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,191 COVID cases, 4 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,191 COVID cases and four deaths in the past week. There are 830 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 135 on the Big Island, 65 on Kauai, 129 on Maui, one on Lanai and 31 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 369,914. The state death […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Gas prices drop on mainland, but not in Hawaii

Gas prices drop on mainland, but not in Hawaii
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Japanese arrivals for 2022 Honolulu Marathon

Wallet Hub reports a record increase in third quarter credit card debt – about $40 billion. It was more than twice as much as debt growth in any quarter after the Great Recession.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Locally-grown Christmas trees still in stock at Wahiawa farm

Health clinic for military families affected by Red Hill fuel spill to open in January.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Popular ramen shop getting closer to opening in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A popular Japanese ramen shop is getting closer to opening its second restaurant in Hawaii. Kamukura Ramen, which already has a location at Ala Moana Center’s Lanai Food Court, has filed public documents to open in the Lilia Waikiki rental development on Kuhio Avenue.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Healthier Hawaii: How to deal with vog and identify allergies

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The double eruption of Mauna Loa and Kilauea on Hawaii Island may be over, but some of us are still feeling the effects of vog. In fact, vog could get worse starting Wednesday as lighter winds take over. Dr. Jeffrey Kam of Straub Medical Center explains symptoms...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu fire officials warn about lithium-ion batteries ahead of Christmas

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As the holidays approach, safety officials are warning the public about popular gifts that could also be potential safety hazards. Laptops, wireless earphones, and electric scooters, for example, are powered by lithium-ion batteries. Over the past two years, the batteries caused 58 fires on Oahu -- a 150% increase since 2020.
HONOLULU, HI

Community Policy