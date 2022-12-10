Rail Yards hosting 2-day holiday shopping event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Looking to shop local? An Albuquerque event this weekend might be the spot to finish up gift shopping.
This year’s two-day holiday market at the Rail Yards is twice as big with 250 plus vendors, food trucks, music, and more. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Barelas' Shop and Stroll is also taking place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. From there, you can head to the Downtown Shop and Stroll from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
