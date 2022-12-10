Read full article on original website
Knox County Sports Recap for Tuesday, 12/13
(Girls BB– Rivet Loses at North) In High School girls basketball action from last night…Evansville North beat Vincennes Rivet 48-31. Rivet was led by Kenadee Frey with 15 points while Lexi Frey chipped in 12. The Patriots drop to 6-4. (LHS Frosh Split With North) The Lincoln Freshman...
Thomas Abrams, Sr. 94, Vincennes
Thomas E. Abrams Sr., 94, of Vincennes, passed away at 12:00 pm on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at his residence. He was born March 15, 1928, in Carlisle, Indiana to Lloyd and Anna (Jerrells) Abrams. Tom graduated from Carlisle High School in 1946 and was a member of the Oaktown...
Dorothy Pegler, 96, Washington
Dorothy Elizabeth Pegler, 96, of Washington, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 8, 2022 while being treated at Union Hospital in Terre Haute. Dorothy was born on January 18, 1926 in Evansville, IN to the late Helen and Fred Pirtle. Dorothy attended high school in Evansville and obtained her Bachelor’s and Master’s of Arts degree in education at University of Evansville. She married her husband in 1949, and moved to Washington in 1952. She and the love of her life (Gene to their friends) lived in the same house for nearly seven decades. She was a teacher at Barr Reeve and later Lena Dunn schools from which she retired. Dorothy was a devoted Christian woman who displayed exceptional patience with young minds. She was truly loved and admired by students and co-workers.
VU Seeking Funds for New Health Sciences Building
Vincennes University is seeking funds for a new Health Sciences building on its main campus in Vincennes. If approved the new building would be just the latest in a years-long upgrade of Vincennes University structures. V-U president Chuck Johnson says now is the time to ask for Legislative approval for...
Gas Prices Drop in Indiana; Area Gas Price Far Below State Average
The Triple-A Motor Club says the average price of gas in Indiana Sunday stood at $3.26 a gallon, two cents lower than Saturday and two cents lower than Sunday’s national average of $3.28 a gallon. In Vincennes, gas prices have dropped well below $3 a gallon in many places, with gas selling in many spots below $2.90 per gallon.
Daviess County Turkeys Latest to Quarantine with Avian Flu
The Indiana State Board of Animal Health reports a commercial flock of turkeys in Daviess County has tested presumptive-positive for Avian Flu. The site has 11,394 turkeys and has been placed in quarantine. Samples will be tested at the national USDA laboratory in Iowa for confirmation. A six-mile control area...
Shop With a Cop Turns 25 Today, With Shopping Trip This Morning
The 25th annual Vincennes Shop with a Cop is this morning. The morning starts with a parade of public safety vehicles, and the buses of kids from Head Start locations in Vincennes and Bicknell. The annual event at Walmart, sponsored by the Vincennes Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #62. Every...
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Man in Stolen Car
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says a Bloomington man was arrested early Saturday morning for Possession of Cocaine and a Stolen Vehicle following a traffic stop on State Road 54 near Sullivan. Sheriff Clark Cottom says Deputy Cole Boatright pulled over 50-year-old Markeith Brown of Bloomington around 2:00 A.M....
