Ft. Sill Families participate in Trees for Troops
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’ll be a Merry Christmas for the Fort Sill soldiers and their families who picked up free live Christmas trees Saturday morning. This is the 15th year the installation has participated in the Trees For Troops program. The Christmas Spirit Foundation and FedEx partner up...
Rumors swirl in search for missing Cotton Co. man, officials say no updates
WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - Rumors have been flying across Cotton County as the OSBI and other law enforcement agencies continue to search for Grady “Bruce” Benson, the man who suddenly went missing in November. Days after a Silver Alert was issued for Benson, the OSBI took over the...
Arizona man sent to hospital following Grady Co. wreck
GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - An Arizona man is recovering after a wreck in Grady County sent him to the hospital. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, about three miles west of Chickasha. The 23-year-old headed eastbound on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike when his...
Duncan native inspires people around the world
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan native is using his experiences to motivate others around the world after overcoming obstacles in his own life. Dr. Torrey Montgomery was born and raised in Duncan, and has spent the past 15 years as a pastor and motivational speaker with Ignite Church Global in Oklahoma City.
Lawton church offers 24/7 Blessing Box for families in need
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This time of year is centered around giving. One Lawton church is maintaining a Blessing Box to accommodate those in need. The Blessing Box is a year-round food pantry service, but this one is unique. Unlike other food donation services, the Blessing Box allows for those...
More than 80 SWOK vocalists perform Handel’s “Messiah”
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 80 vocalists from across southwest Oklahoma performed Handel’s “Messiah” Saturday evening. It included members from the Lawton Schubert Music Club, Fort Sill’s New Post Chapel and the Cameron University/Lawton Civic Chorus. Composed by George Handel, “Messiah” follows the prophecy, life,...
FBC’s Living Christmas Tree musical wraps up in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - First Baptist Church in Lawton completed its final performance of the Living Christmas Tree for the year Sunday night. This is the church’s 41st year bringing the program to life. Audience members listened to more than 100 voices perform with a full orchestra and cast.
‘That’s my daughter’: 18-year-old Lawton woman in coma after being hit on Highway 7
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman remains in critical condition after being struck by a car at a busy highway intersection about two weeks ago. Her family and friends are still searching for answers about the tragedy. 18-year-old Lily Tolson is fighting for her life at OU Medical Center.
Food drive goes to Lawton middle schools
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Advanced Eye Site delivered their received donations to the Lawton Middle Schools Monday. From November 7 to December 10, Advanced Eye Site had been collecting donations from the community made up of non-perishable food items. Staff realize extended breaks from school can be troublesome for students...
Wichita Falls Christmas and New Year’s Day trash schedule
Officials with the City of Wichita Falls Monday announced adjusted trash pickup schedules for the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s Day.
Local towns ban a door-to-door company
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two local towns said they banned a door-to-door company after raising questions about permits and employee background checks. Elgin’s mayor has issued warnings about this company on social media and said both Elgin and Fletcher have refused to issue permits because of public safety concerns.
Ft. Sill families reunite before holidays
Ft. Sill, Okla. (KSWO) - Soldiers at Fort Sill were greeted by the merry and bright faces of their families earlier today after 9 months of being away. After 9 months abroad at Camp Casey, the 2nd Battalion, 18th Field Artillery is back just in time for the holidays. “I...
Garvin County man arrested for running car off road
PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - A Garvin County man has been arrested for trying to hit a car with his car. According to court documents, it happened in late November near SH 76 and NCR 3035. 28-year-old Forrest Adams-Fabre is accused of using his Kia Sorento to intentionally hit an...
Lawton Community Theatre prepares to host “It’s a Wonderful Life” radio broadcast
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Community Theatre is partnering with Magic 95 to host their upcoming radio broadcast of “It’s a Wonderful Life” on Thursday, December 15, and Friday, December 16. 7News spoke to Chance Harmon, the Executive Director for the Lawton Community Theatre, about the...
KSWO volunteers for Share Your Christmas
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friday, KSWO staff went out to Walmart to volunteer with the Salvation Army and Lawton Food Bank. The trucks opened at 7 a.m. ready to accept donations all day for the 7th annual Share Your Christmas until 7 p.m. Shoppers were encouraged to pick up non-perishable food items and/or toys for children as they made their way through the store.
Video Confirmation that Wichita Falls Arcade is Officially Haunted
"If there's something weird. And it don't look good. Who you gonna call?" We have several ghost tours that go on around Wichita Falls throughout the year. Many of them during the month of October. However, could we have a new stop on the ghost tour? The Deep End recently had something really weird happen around opening time this week. Co-owner Jason Hester was recently opening up for the night when all of the sudden the service bell dinged.
Roughly 20 earthquakes registered in Grady County since Monday
OKLAHOMA CITY — An abnormal amount of earthquakes has been recorded over the past few days in a central Oklahoma county. Roughly 20 quakes have been registered since Monday in Grady County. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission told KOCO 5 that this many earthquakes in such a short amount of...
Deputy gives suspect on scene spelling test
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re going to give an officer a fake name, the first priority is to know how to spell it. When a man with an outstanding warrant gave a deputy a suspected false name, the deputy asked him to spell it. The man flunked his test, spelling Theodore T-h-e-o-d-r-e, resulting in a […]
Jefferson County Sheriff Jail Report
Cummins, James Ray of Oklahoma City, OK; DOB 7/31/80; Jefferson County Warrant. Delaney, Lee Adam of Terral, OK; DOB 8/6/81; Domestic Assault and Battery, Motion to Revoke – Threaten to perform act of violence. Arrested 11/30/22. Emberling, Joshua Dewayne of Ringling, OK; DOB 12/31/97; Domestic Assault and Battery by...
This Oklahoma Town has Been Named the Ugliest City in the Entire Sooner State
First let me say, don't shoot the messenger. I didn't call this the ugliest town in Oklahoma, I'm just letting you know what's being said and reported. After all, I actually live in this city. I will say there is some truth to this, as much as that hurts to say. My hometown certainly isn't going to win any beauty contests any day soon.
