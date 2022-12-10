Dorothy Elizabeth Pegler, 96, of Washington, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 8, 2022 while being treated at Union Hospital in Terre Haute. Dorothy was born on January 18, 1926 in Evansville, IN to the late Helen and Fred Pirtle. Dorothy attended high school in Evansville and obtained her Bachelor’s and Master’s of Arts degree in education at University of Evansville. She married her husband in 1949, and moved to Washington in 1952. She and the love of her life (Gene to their friends) lived in the same house for nearly seven decades. She was a teacher at Barr Reeve and later Lena Dunn schools from which she retired. Dorothy was a devoted Christian woman who displayed exceptional patience with young minds. She was truly loved and admired by students and co-workers.

WASHINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO