Thomas Abrams, Sr. 94, Vincennes
Thomas E. Abrams Sr., 94, of Vincennes, passed away at 12:00 pm on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at his residence. He was born March 15, 1928, in Carlisle, Indiana to Lloyd and Anna (Jerrells) Abrams. Tom graduated from Carlisle High School in 1946 and was a member of the Oaktown...
Wreaths Across America Deadline is Thursday
The annual “Wreaths Across America” deadline is this Thursday, December 15th. The deadline is two days before the actual Wreaths Across Knox County ceremony this coming Saturday. The program is a joint effort by both the Vincennes Rotary and Kiwanis clubs. The wreaths are 15 dollars each; orders...
VU Seeking Funds for New Health Sciences Building
Vincennes University is seeking funds for a new Health Sciences building on its main campus in Vincennes. If approved the new building would be just the latest in a years-long upgrade of Vincennes University structures. V-U president Chuck Johnson says now is the time to ask for Legislative approval for...
Shop With a Cop Turns 25 Today, With Shopping Trip This Morning
The 25th annual Vincennes Shop with a Cop is this morning. The morning starts with a parade of public safety vehicles, and the buses of kids from Head Start locations in Vincennes and Bicknell. The annual event at Walmart, sponsored by the Vincennes Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #62. Every...
Three Phase Construction of KC Jail Continues
Construction continues on phase one of the three-phase process to build an expansion at the Knox County Jail. The current work is focusing on the entrance to the Jail — including the sally port and book-in areas. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin says the expansion will add one pod...
City, County Groups Plan Meetings For Tonight
Various groups have meetings planned for the second Monday of December. The Vincennes Board of Works will meet at five p.m. Board members will consider a change order for the Pantheon project. It will be the eighth change order for the work at the building at Fifth and Main. Also, the Vincennes City Council will meet tonight at six; both sessions will be at Vincennes City Hall.
Dorothy Pegler, 96, Washington
Dorothy Elizabeth Pegler, 96, of Washington, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 8, 2022 while being treated at Union Hospital in Terre Haute. Dorothy was born on January 18, 1926 in Evansville, IN to the late Helen and Fred Pirtle. Dorothy attended high school in Evansville and obtained her Bachelor’s and Master’s of Arts degree in education at University of Evansville. She married her husband in 1949, and moved to Washington in 1952. She and the love of her life (Gene to their friends) lived in the same house for nearly seven decades. She was a teacher at Barr Reeve and later Lena Dunn schools from which she retired. Dorothy was a devoted Christian woman who displayed exceptional patience with young minds. She was truly loved and admired by students and co-workers.
Gas Prices Drop in Indiana; Area Gas Price Far Below State Average
The Triple-A Motor Club says the average price of gas in Indiana Sunday stood at $3.26 a gallon, two cents lower than Saturday and two cents lower than Sunday’s national average of $3.28 a gallon. In Vincennes, gas prices have dropped well below $3 a gallon in many places, with gas selling in many spots below $2.90 per gallon.
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Man in Stolen Car
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says a Bloomington man was arrested early Saturday morning for Possession of Cocaine and a Stolen Vehicle following a traffic stop on State Road 54 near Sullivan. Sheriff Clark Cottom says Deputy Cole Boatright pulled over 50-year-old Markeith Brown of Bloomington around 2:00 A.M....
