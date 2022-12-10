ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauwatosa, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mitchell International Airport vehicle fire

MILWAUKEE - An investigation is underway following a single vehicle crash at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport overnight. It happened at the main freeway entrance – also known as the "baggage drive." The vehicle briefly caught fire and the driver was injured. It is being investigated if substance use is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Franklin injured bald eagle shot, Wisconsin DNR believes

FRANKLIN, Wis. - An injured bald eagle found in Franklin Wednesday, Dec. 7 is believed to have been shot, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials said. It's the third such investigation for the DNR in 2022. A DNR warden found the eagle and took the bird of prey to the...
FRANKLIN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Metcalfe’s Market; getting a head start on the holidays

With less than two weeks until Christmas, there’s no better time to start planning your holiday meal than now. Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa at Metcalfe’s Market where they have you covered with great ideas for every part of your holiday meal.
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Zoo: Free entry during Frosty Free Week

MILWAUKEE - During the season of giving, the Milwaukee County Zoo offers a week of free daytime admission to guests as a way of giving back to the community. "Frosty Free Week" is a perfect time to visit the Zoo – a tranquil setting to enjoy nature and all the animals that call the Zoo home.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | New restaurant opening in Hartford, Wi

December 12, 2022 – Hartford, Wi – A pretty well-known restaurant dining space in Hartford, Wi will soon be home to the Soup Korner as it is expanding and opening a second spot. “We’re opening in the old George Webbs, 1481 E. Sumner Street in Hartford,” said Renee...
HARTFORD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee reckless driver flips car near 79th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE - Video shared with FOX6 News Monday night, Dec. 12 shows a Milwaukee reckless driver flipping a car, landing in a parking lot near 79th and Capitol. The owner of a nearby business shared the surveillance. It in, you can see in the top left corner the car flies...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

85-year-old woman missing; last seen near East Grand Avenue in Beloit

The city of Beloit Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Helyn Everson, 85, of Rock County. She was last seen on East Grand Avenue in Beloit on Monday, Dec. 12. Everson was supposed to pick her daughter up in South Beloit and never arrived. She is described as...
BELOIT, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Solutions to simplify the holiday season

MILWAUKEE - From finding the perfect outfit for that holiday party to planning the perfect holiday meal, we are ALL feeling the stress this time of year. Today, we're joined by parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi, with some solutions to simplify the holiday season. For more information, CarlyOnTV.com.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

I-94 East-West project; public weighs in on proposed expansion

MILWAUKEE - Your tax dollars would pay for the long-stalled expansion of the I-94 east-west corridor. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) estimates the project will cost more than $1.2 billion. Now, officials are getting public feedback on the proposed expansion. State officials are recommending I-94 be expanded from six...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Helicopter used to install new Associated Bank signs

MILWAUKEE — Three new bank signs are hanging high at the River Center in Milwaukee. Crews Sunday morning used a helicopter to install the Associated Bank signs. Associated Bank purchased the complex in 2016 and has been redeveloping the site ever since. The building is considered to be one...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Glendale Holiday Inn break-ins, 28 vehicles hit

GLENDALE, Wis. - More than two dozen vehicles were broken into at the Holiday Inn on Port Washington Road early Sunday, Dec. 11. According to police, the windows were smashed on 28 vehicles parked in the hotel parking lot. The crimes were reported to police around 4 a.m. Police determined...
GLENDALE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee pedestrian hit by bus, taken to hospital

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County Transit System bus hit a pedestrian Friday, Dec. 9. An MCTS spokesperson said the Route 57 bus was "going slow due to weather conditions" Friday afternoon when it hit the pedestrian near 30th and Lisbon. The pedestrian was not in the crosswalk when they were...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee North Avenue hit-and-run, bicyclist struck, driver sought

MILWAUKEE - Police are looking for the driver who hit a bicyclist on North Avenue Monday afternoon, Dec. 12. The hit-and-run crash happened around 2:15 p.m. Police said the vehicle was last seen headed east on North Avenue and then possibly south on a side street. That vehicle is described...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Northridge Lake mother, daughter deaths, family frustrated

MILWAUKEE - Family and friends gathered in memory of Khalilah Brister, 25, and her daughter, Tyrielle Jefferson, 7, found dead Thursday, Dec. 8 in a vehicle submerged in Milwaukee's Northridge Lake. The investigation started the day before they were found. On Wednesday, a woman dialed 911, saying she was going...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Q985

Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments

A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee postal carrier fatally shot, family hopes for quick arrest

Milwaukee police are looking for the person who shot and killed a postal worker while he was delivering mail near 65th and Lancaster Friday. Aundre Cross, 41, was a postal worker for more than 18 years, but he was also a son, brother, uncle and father. His family is hoping for justice this Christmas.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help

Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
HARTFORD, WI

