ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Jackson has 20 points, Grizzlies beat Pistons 114-103

By CLAY BAILEY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sMbdR_0jdo2BlN00
1 of 7

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 20 points and four blocks and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Detroit Pistons 114-103 on Friday night for their fifth straight victory.

Brandon Clarke added 17 points for Memphis, missing only one of his eight shots. Dillon Brooks had 16 points, and Ja Morant finished with 15 points and 12 assists.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 19 points, Marvin Bagley III scored 14 points, and Kevin Knox II and Isaiah Stewart finished with 13 points each.

Memphis pulled away in the third quarter as Morant scored early and the Grizzlies shooting was above 57% in the game. They stretched the lead to 21 and carried a 98-78 advantage into the fourth.

“I thought we were just going through the motions in the first half,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “We were just dragging in the second quarter. Just didn’t have our energy. “I thought our defense picked up in that third quarter, which really sparked us.”

Pistons coach Dwane Casey pointed to the start of the first and third quarters where the game got away, particularly after halftime. He noted the miscues that led to Memphis having a 37-25 advantage in the frame.

“We gave up a 37-point third quarter not coming out with the right disposition,” Casey said. “Eight turnovers in the third quarter. That’s the ballgame.”

Bagley and Knox came off the Detroit bench to give the Pistons a burst in the second quarter before Memphis carried a 61-53 lead into the break. For Bagley, it was a change in roles after starting most of the season.

“I’m just going to keep doing my job. Being ready,” Bagley said, later adding: “You have to be ready no matter what, and that’s what I’ve trained myself to do.”

Injuries to key players through the first 26 games hampered Memphis early in the season. Clarke said the team has its rhythm, and the winning streak seems to have come at a familiar time.

“We just know this is around the time where we start to win, and we win even if we’ve got guys out,” Clarke said.

TIP-INS:

Pistons: The game was rookie Jaden Ivey’s first appearance in Memphis, where his mother — Niele Ivey — served as an assistant coach before leading the Notre Dame program. … C Jalen Duren, the rookie who played one season at the University of Memphis, got his first professional start, finishing with 10 points and 12 rebounds. … Bogdanovic connected on a 3-pointer in the third quarter to give him 1,300 3-pointers in his career.

Grizzlies: Tied the series at 27 wins each. … Memphis, which entered the game last in the league shooting 70% from the free throw line, made 17 of 32. … …C Steven Adams limped to the locker room in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury and did not return. “He felt fine after the game, but we’ll see how it is (Saturday),” Jenkins said.

GRINER HOMECOMING

In their pregame remarks, both coaches mentioned the return of WNBA star Brittney Griner to the United States after her release from Russian custody. “I definitely wanted to say how happy myself and the organization is about Brittney Griner being free from her situation,” Casey said.

Jenkins said: “I know this was an extremely tough lesson we couldn’t even fathom, but to have our sister back whole with her family, the NBA community, the WNBA community is super important. Super special. But obviously, there’s more work to do to bring other Americans home.”

Pistons: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

Grizzlies: Host Atlanta on Monday night.

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Brandon Ingram took shots at Suns on social media after win

Zion Williamson was not the only New Orleans Pelicans player who had some fun at the Phoenix Suns’ expense on Friday. In a showdown of Western Conference titans, the Pelicans defeated the Suns in New Orleans by the final of 128-117. There was some drama at the end of the game when Williamson threw down a late dunk that angered the Suns.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. “I’m just trying to come through when my teammates need me,” said LeVert, who made 4 of 9 3-pointers. “It was great when we got things going as a group. And defensively, we were great all night. I know I would not want to play against Evan and J.A.” Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the NBA at 31.1 points per game, led Oklahoma City with 23. Aleksej Pokusevski added 16 points and a season-high tying 14 rebounds, and Josh Giddey had 17 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Associated Press

Fast-paced Indiana holding its own in Eastern Conference

When the season began, it wasn’t clear how much longer Myles Turner would be with the Indiana Pacers. That’s still a reasonable question — but now there’s another one alongside it: How much longer can those Pacers stay in the playoff race? After losing 57 games a season ago, the Pacers are a .500 team at the moment — and that’s despite dropping seven of their last 10. Coach Rick Carlisle’s group can push the tempo, and the Pacers have a 22-year-old standout in point guard Tyrese Haliburton. Indiana is not a team that should be taken lightly. “They beat us the last time and they’re ahead of us in the standings,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said Monday when asked about not overlooking opponents. “There is more parity, I think, overall in the league and I think it’s good for the league.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
102.5 The Bone

NBA names new MVP trophy after five-time MVP Michael Jordan

The NBA’s Most Valuable Player trophy is now named after Michael Jordan. The new Michael Jordan Trophy was one of six renamed trophies unveiled by the NBA on Tuesday. Jordan won five MVP awards in his storied career. Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six, won more. “Our new collection of...
NBC Sports

Lakers reportedly among several teams interested in Cam Reddish trade

Cam Reddish has been out of the Knicks rotation for the last four games as Tom Thibodeau (finally) has leaned into more minutes for Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride. The Knicks are 4-0 in that stretch, and while the rotation shift is not the only reason for this run it is part of it, and there’s no chance Thibodeau is switching it up now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Embiid scores 53, leads 76ers to 131-113 win over Hornets

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 53 points and 11 rebounds, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 131-113 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night. With the home crowd serenading him with MVP! chants, Embiid became the first player in the NBA this season to post two 50-plus point performances, adding Sunday’s performance to a league-best 59-point effort on Nov. 13 against Utah.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Report: Warriors president Bob Myers working on expiring contract

Maybe it’s nothing, just two sides that trust each other and haven’t formalized their continued plans. Or maybe we’re going to see big changes in Golden State. Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers — the man who built the team that has won four titles in eight years — is working on a contract that expires in June and there is no extension, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
HuskyMaven

Huskies Go from Owning One Position to Creating 'Edge U'

Amid the collapse of the 2021 season, the University of Washington football team at least could turn to one unusual and upbeat development — it provided both first-team All-Pac-12 cornerbacks, as determined by a vote of the conference coaches. A year later, the Huskies have done the uncommon once...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
593K+
Post
634M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy