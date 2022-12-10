Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alcester-Hudson 42, Gayville-Volin 38
Avon 64, Marty Indian 63
Belle Fourche 59, Spearfish 55
Bennett County 54, Lead-Deadwood 36
Beresford 32, Baltic 28
Britton-Hecla 42, Tiospa Zina Tribal 40
Burke 47, Kimball/White Lake 42
DeSmet 48, Deubrook 32
Dell Rapids St. Mary 46, Howard 42
Edgemont 39, New Underwood 36, OT
Elk Point-Jefferson 65, Canton 60
Evergreen Lutheran, Wash. 60, Great Plains Lutheran 26
Flandreau Indian 45, Sioux Falls Lutheran 19
Hamlin 60, Groton Area 41
Harding County 41, Newell 25
Harrisburg 46, Yankton 19
Hay Springs, Neb. 51, Hot Springs 44
Kadoka Area 57, Philip 39
Mitchell 47, Huron 44
Parkston 56, Tri-Valley 45
Pierre 58, Rapid City Stevens 46
Rapid City Central 41, Aberdeen Central 30
Sioux Falls Christian 50, Lennox 29
Sioux Falls Jefferson 56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 26
Sully Buttes 55, North Central Co-Op 20
Tea Area 58, Dakota Valley 26
Timber Lake 59, Lemmon 43
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 46, Menno 21
Viborg-Hurley 60, Freeman 44
Wagner 73, Winner 26
Watertown 59, Brookings 54
Gillette Early Bird Tournament=
St. Thomas More 48, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
