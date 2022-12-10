ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alcester-Hudson 42, Gayville-Volin 38

Avon 64, Marty Indian 63

Belle Fourche 59, Spearfish 55

Bennett County 54, Lead-Deadwood 36

Beresford 32, Baltic 28

Britton-Hecla 42, Tiospa Zina Tribal 40

Burke 47, Kimball/White Lake 42

DeSmet 48, Deubrook 32

Dell Rapids St. Mary 46, Howard 42

Edgemont 39, New Underwood 36, OT

Elk Point-Jefferson 65, Canton 60

Evergreen Lutheran, Wash. 60, Great Plains Lutheran 26

Flandreau Indian 45, Sioux Falls Lutheran 19

Hamlin 60, Groton Area 41

Harding County 41, Newell 25

Harrisburg 46, Yankton 19

Hay Springs, Neb. 51, Hot Springs 44

Kadoka Area 57, Philip 39

Mitchell 47, Huron 44

Parkston 56, Tri-Valley 45

Pierre 58, Rapid City Stevens 46

Rapid City Central 41, Aberdeen Central 30

Sioux Falls Christian 50, Lennox 29

Sioux Falls Jefferson 56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 26

Sully Buttes 55, North Central Co-Op 20

Tea Area 58, Dakota Valley 26

Timber Lake 59, Lemmon 43

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 46, Menno 21

Viborg-Hurley 60, Freeman 44

Wagner 73, Winner 26

Watertown 59, Brookings 54

Gillette Early Bird Tournament=

St. Thomas More 48, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 35

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

