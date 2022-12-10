ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 77, Lake Park-Audubon 71

Alexandria 76, Sauk Rapids-Rice 35

Andover 88, Lakeville South 78

Avail Academy 62, Math and Science Academy 51

Becker 57, Annandale 56

Belle Plaine 87, Medford 44

Bemidji 90, St. Cloud Apollo 56

Blake 73, St. Paul Academy 64

Brainerd 70, Willmar 65

Browerville/Eagle Valley 47, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 41

Canby 73, Yellow Medicine East 48

Central Minnesota Christian 59, MACCRAY 50

Cherry 69, Barnum 32

Clearbrook-Gonvick 78, Win-E-Mac 71

Climax/Fisher 81, Bagley 51

Cromwell 68, Wrenshall 48

Crookston 61, Warroad 52

Dawson-Boyd 62, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 45

Deer River 77, Nashwauk-Keewatin 31

Duluth East 80, Woodbury 63

East Central 49, Pine City 46

Esko 72, Cloquet 55

Fillmore Central 84, Grand Meadow 39

Foley 75, Kimball 58

Fosston 59, Blackduck 53

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 60, Sibley East 55

Glencoe-Silver Lake 103, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 82

Hastings 52, Apple Valley 48

Hawley 76, Detroit Lakes 70

Henning 95, Rothsay 34

Heritage Christian Academy 63, North Lakes Academy 16

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 64, Bethlehem Academy 63

Kelliher/Northome 53, Bigfork 43

Kenyon-Wanamingo 75, New Richland-H-E-G 66

Lac qui Parle Valley 59, Renville County West 54

Lake City 74, Cannon Falls 54

Legacy Christian 63, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 57

McGregor 75, Floodwood 37

Melrose 58, BOLD 52

Minneapolis Edison 88, St. Paul Johnson 78

Minnehaha Academy 92, Breck 73

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 85, New Ulm Cathedral 70

Montevideo 78, Benson 52

Moorhead 90, Rogers 64

Mounds View 72, Spring Lake Park 70

Nevis 61, Park Rapids 48

New Ulm 78, St. Peter 56

Northland 89, Hill City 46

Norwood-Young America 90, Monticello 82

Ogilvie 44, Mille Lacs Co-op 39

Orono 95, Hopkins 84

Osakis 77, St. John’s Prep 36

Pelican Rapids 73, Frazee 51

Pequot Lakes 67, Grand Rapids 35

Pierz 72, Royalton 61

Pipestone 75, Luverne 57

Prior Lake 69, Chaska 52

Red Lake County 83, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 60

Redwood Valley 107, Windom 86

Richfield 54, Tartan 53

Rochester Century 56, Red Wing 43

Rochester Lourdes 69, Pine Island 56

Rochester Mayo 57, Faribault 34

Rock Ridge 76, Greenway 26

Roseville 88, North St. Paul 66

Rush City 69, Braham 51

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 72, Lakeview 60

Sacred Heart 83, Northern Freeze 79

Sauk Centre 68, Minnewaska 36

Simley 65, St. Paul Harding 60

St. Charles 88, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 55

St. Croix Prep 51, St. Croix Lutheran 41

St. James Area 63, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 60

St. Louis Park 85, Minneapolis Washburn 76

St. Paul Highland Park 68, Hill-Murray 56

St. Paul Humboldt 64, Community of Peace 63

Superior, Wis. 91, Hibbing 24

Swanville 63, Upsala 49

Thief River Falls 93, East Grand Forks 70

Trinity 54, Mounds Park Academy 29

Triton 74, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 44

United Christian 59, West Lutheran 48

United South Central 63, Randolph 47

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 56, Littlefork-Big Falls 51

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 88, Stephen-Argyle 58

West Central 53, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 48

Worthington 67, Marshall 40

Zimmerman 74, Chisago Lakes 60

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 72, Kasson-Mantorville 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Estherville Lincoln Central, Iowa vs. Jackson County Central, ppd.

Fairmont vs. Waseca, ppd.

Lanesboro vs. Glenville-Emmons, ppd.

Mora vs. Aitkin, ppd. to Feb 25th.

Rochester John Marshall vs. Winona, ppd.

St. Clair vs. Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC, ppd.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley vs. Lake of the Woods, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
593K+
Post
634M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy