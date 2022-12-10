Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bonny Eagle 60, Deering 49
Brewer 60, Skowhegan Area 37
Cape Elizabeth 79, Wells 53
Cheverus 67, Bangor 42
Cony 76, Gardiner Area 37
Dexter Regional 54, George Stevens 46
Falmouth 63, Biddeford 38
Fort Kent Community 60, Fort Fairfield 47
Fryeburg Academy 54, Greely 49
Gorham 68, Windham 58
Gray-New Gloucester 70, Freeport 50
Hampden Academy 71, Camden Hills Regional 66
Hodgdon 83, Madawaska 57
Lawrence 74, Erskine Academy 52
Lewiston 56, Portland 47
Lincoln Academy 55, Leavitt Area 47
Marshwood 62, Mt. Ararat 28
Monmouth Academy 75, Buckfield 23
Mt. Abram 48, Winthrop 36
Mt. Blue 59, Messalonskee 40
North Yarmouth Academy 60, St. Dominic Regional 56, OT
Old Orchard Beach 52, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 35
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 58, Edward Little 40
Penobscot Valley 45, Mattanawcook Academy 38
South Aroostook Community 68, Central Aroostook 27
South Portland 76, Noble 60
Thornton Academy 90, Massabesic 29
Van Buren District 44, Ashland Community 33
Washington Academy 36, Narraguagus 26
Waynflete 63, Sacopee Valley 42
Westbrook 62, Brunswick 47
York 40, Yarmouth 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0