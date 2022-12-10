ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Class 5A Division II=

State Semifinal=

Dallas South Oak Cliff 14, Argyle 6

Port Neches-Groves 42, Liberty Hill 14

Class 4A Division I=

State Semifinal=

Boerne 35, Tyler Chapel Hill 0

China Spring 33, Decatur 27

Class 4A Division II=

State Semifinal=

Carthage 42, Glen Rose 35

Wimberley 42, Cuero 36

Class 3A Division II=

State Semifinal=

Gunter 21, Canadian 20

Poth 51, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 28

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

