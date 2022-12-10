ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Bucks beat Mavericks 106-105 after Antetokounmpo fouls out

 3 days ago
DALLAS (AP) — Brook Lopez hit a wide-open layup off an inbounds play with seven seconds to go and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-105 on Friday night.

The Bucks held on despite Giannis Antetokounmpo fouling out with 2:55 remaining. The Greek Freak finished with 28 points to end an eight-game run with at least 30 points.

Luka Doncic had 33 points and 11 assists and put Dallas ahead on a layup with 29 seconds to go.

But the Mavericks couldn’t make their free throws late — they were a woeful 10 for 24 for the game — leaving the door open for the Bucks to win a fourth consecutive game while ending Dallas’ three-game winning streak.

Antetokounmpo’s sixth foul came when he tried to close out on a 3-pointer by Tim Hardaway Jr., who missed all three free throws to keep Milwaukee in front by one.

Dorian Finney-Smith missed two more free throws after Doncic had put Dallas in front 105-104. The Bucks inbounded from near their bench, and Lopez slipped behind a screen for the easy bucket on the throw-in from George Hill.

76ERS 132, LAKERS 122, OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 38 points and 12 rebounds, De’Anthony Melton scored a career-high 33 points and Philadelphia recovered to beat Los Angeles after blowing a nine-point lead in the final 30 seconds of regulation.

Anthony Davis had 31 points and 12 rebounds, while LeBron James scored 23 points for the Lakers. James (sore left ankle) and Davis (illness) both missed a loss in Toronto on Tuesday night.

Russell Westbrook had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, joining Magic Johnson as the only Lakers with a triple-double off the bench.

The Lakers were down 12 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining in regulation but rallied on clutch buckets and costly fouls by the Sixers.

PELICANS 128, SUNS 117

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson capped a season-high 35-point performance with a 360-degree, one-handed dunk in the final seconds that upset Phoenix players, and New Orleans beat the Suns in a matchup of the top two teams in the Western Conference.

Players and coaches from both teams swarmed around one another angrily as officials frantically stepped in to separate them before both teams finally walked off opposite ends of the court, with Williamson gesturing triumphantly to roaring fans before disappearing down the tunnel to the locker room.

Jose Alvarado came off the bench to add 20 points for New Orleans, which had to hold on in the opener of a two-game series after the Suns hit 15 of their 22 3-pointers in the second half to erase a 16-point deficit.

Deandre Ayton had 25 points and 14 rebounds. The Suns (16-10) lost for the fourth time in five games to fall 1 1/2 games behind New Orleans (17-8) atop the Western Conference standings.

TIMBERWOLVES 118, JAZZ 108

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — D’Angelo Russell scored 20 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 13 rebounds in his return to Utah and Minnesota beat the Jazz.

Rudy Gobert was traded Minnesota over the summer. The French center spent his first nine NBA seasons with the Jazz.

Malik Beasley scored 23 points to lead Utah. Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and Mike Conley had 17 points and six assists in his first game back after being sidelined for nine games by a left leg injury.

NETS 120, HAWKS 116

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 34 points, Kyrie Irving had 33 points and 11 rebounds and Brooklyn finished a seven-game homestand by beating Atlanta.

TJ Warren added 14 points and Ben Simmons returned from a four-game absence with a left calf strain with six points, seven rebounds and six assists as the Nets won for the ninth time in 12 games overall.

They hadn’t played seven straight home games since moving to Brooklyn a decade ago and they took advantage, losing only to the NBA-leading Boston Celtics while surging into fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Trae Young had 33 points and nine assists for the Hawks, while Bogdan Bogdanovic rebounded from a miserable game at the Knicks two nights earlier with 31 points.

KINGS 106, CAVALIERS 95

CLEVELAND (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored 20 points, Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 18 rebounds and Sacramento rallied to beat Cleveland.

Kevin Huerter made two 3-pointers in 56 seconds late in the fourth quarter, fueling a 21-2 game-ending run by Sacramento. The Cavaliers had held their largest lead at 93-85 on Caris LeVert’s 3-pointer with 5:40 remaining.

LeVert had 22 points, six rebounds and six assists for Cleveland, which had its seven-game home winning streak snapped.

KNICKS 121, HORNETS 102

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Julius Randle scored 33 points, RJ Barrett added 26 and New York beat Charlotte for its third straight victory.

Jalen Brunson had 11 points and 11 assists for the Knicks. They evened their record at 13-13.

Terry Rozier scored 24 points for Charlotte. Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 points on his 27th birthday.

GRIZZLIES 114, PISTONS 103

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 20 points and four blocks and Memphis beat Detroit for its fifth straight victory.

Brandon Clarke added 17 points for Memphis, missing only one of his eight shots. Dillon Brooks had 16 points, and Ja Morant finished with 15 points and 12 assists.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 19 points, Marvin Bagley III scored 14 points, and Kevin Knox II and Isaiah Stewart finished with 13 points each.

PACERS 121, WIZARDS 111

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored a season-high 28 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points and 11 assists and Indiana beat Washington.

Bennedict Mathurin added 18 points, Oshae Brissett 16 and Myles Turner 14.

Kristaps Porzingis led Washington with 29 points on 11-of-13 shooting. Kyle Kuzma added 27 points, and Jordan Goodwin had 19.

MAGIC 113, RAPTORS 109

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 34 points and Orlando turned to rookie Pablo Banchero in the final minutes to hold off Toronto after the Raptors had wiped out a 20-point deficit in the second half.

Banchero finished with 23 points and six rebounds. Pascal Siakam had 36 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Raptors.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

