Celebrating the Southern Columbia Tigers after state championship win

By Madonna Mantione
 3 days ago

RALPHO TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Celebrations are underway Friday night for the Southern Columbia Tigers after their big win.

The community welcomed them home with a parade and pep rally.

Thundering applause filled the Ralpho Township gym from dozens of fans in the stands as the Southern Columbia Tigers came in.

Southern Columbia clinches 6th straight state title

The Tigers defeated the Westinghouse Bulldogs Friday afternoon in Mechanicsburg and captured their sixth-straight class two-a state championship.

“The team faced more adversity during the regular season this year than they had in the previous years and so even though this was probably more stressful, especially the state championship game and the season overall, as it ends with another title, it’s almost a little more rewarding,” said Jim Roth, head coach of the Southern Columbia Tigers.

The postgame pep rally was an opportunity for players like junior louden murphy to take it all in.

“How do you feel right now after the big win?” asked Mantione asks.

“I’m exhilarated, I mean, I can’t be any happier right now,” said Louden Murphy, RB/S/OLB for Southern Columbia.

Murphy shared the strategies he believes lead the Tigers to victory.

“Being persistent, having a good line, a good defense, everybody doing their job,” Murphy told Eyewitness News.

Students, parents, and members of the community couldn’t be prouder of their hometown team.

“It’s just about family and community coming together and everyone working together and the boys do a bunch of the work themselves but it’s great to just be there and support them,” stated Quinn Johnston, Southern Columbia Area High School junior.

The Southern Columbia tigers Teat the Westinghouse Bulldogs 37-22. This is state championship number 13 for the tigers.

