Read full article on original website
Related
yourcentralvalley.com
Fresno AG exports reach more than 90 countries
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) — The 2021 Fresno County Crop Report shows Fresno County exported nearly 90 commodities to 96 countries around the globe last year. Almonds are the top exported crop, making up 26% of Fresno County’s exports. Other top crops include peaches, oranges, raisins, and plums.
GV Wire
Will This Coming Weekend Deliver More Fresno Rain?
Two straight stormy weekends have buried the Sierra in snow, brought needed rain, and begun fill to the state’s parched reservoirs. The question is, how much more water is in Mother Nature’s pipeline for drought-plagued California?. The short-term answer is unclear, according to the National Weather Service in...
Valley farmers struggle as CA closes on historically dry year
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Central Valley saw rain over the weekend and the Sierras got some snow, but 2022 will still be California’s third straight year of drought. “We really are in bad straits right now if things don’t turn around quickly,” said CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau Ryan Jacobsen. As 2022 […]
Snow in Fresno? The conditions needed to make it happen
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The weekend saw a hefty amount of snowfall in California: the Sierra Nevada received around 48 inches of snow in just 48 hours – some areas are at five feet deep. With so much snow falling across the county, could any of that fall here in Fresno? According to CBS47 Chief […]
goldrushcam.com
National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County
December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
Man slept while garage burned in central Fresno, officials say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A garage and two vehicles were described as a total loss on Monday after a fire started in the central Fresno home Monday morning while the person living there was asleep, according to the Fresno Fire Department. According to the Fresno Fire Department, three engines, two trucks and a battalion chief […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Visalia, CA
Since 1852, European immigrants have inhabited Visalia, California, formerly known as Four Creeks. Visalia's name came from Nathaniel Vise's hometown in Kentucky; Vise was one of the early settlers in the city. Nathaniel Vise predicted that Visalia would one day become the county seat of Tulare County, which came true.
Fire crews respond to business fire in southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews are looking for the cause of an early morning fire after a piece of machinery caught fire at a southwest Fresno business, according to the Fresno Fire Department. Fresno Fire says they responded to Darling International near Belgravia and Teilman avenues, after a piece of machinery used to process […]
Local businesses showcase their work at Sunnyside Deli in Southeast Fresno
Weather didn't stop this Winter and Craft fair where every month local businesses showcase their products at Sunnyside Deli.
goldrushcam.com
Driver in Armed Robbery of Madera, California Pharmacy Pleads Guilty
December 12, 2022 - FRESNO, Calif. — Michael Erin Vandeventer, 23, of Sparks, Nevada, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery, U.S. Attorney. Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, on April 19, 2020, Vandeventer and others robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Madera....
yourcentralvalley.com
Education Matters: Giving a family in need a Merry Christmas
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – It is something the Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools does every year: gift a family with a special Christmas. The Migrant Education Department works with community groups to provide local families with a Christmas they otherwise would not have. When Ana Yeli...
Bridge housing will help families in need of a place to stay
It's a new era for Fresno EOC, Youth Shelter Facility, as it transitions to a Bridge Housing center for families and individuals.
Park in Madera named after Thaddeus Sran
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Members of the Madera community came together to honor and continue to mourn the loss of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran who was killed 2 years ago. Tears and smiles at Madera’s John Well’s Youth Center as family and members of the community come together for the dedication of the Thaddeus Sran playground […]
4 California Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
Power pole shredded, people without power in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A power pole was shredded and left residents without power in Fresno Friday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say around 6:30 p.m. a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Sheperd Avenue near Maple Avenue and crashed into a power pole. Officers say the driver and at least two other […]
thecampusjournal.com
COS Hanford is a Quiet Delight
As a COS student who has attended the Visalia and Hanford campuses, I would like to provide a few commonalities between the two, and some areas where I believe COS Hanford can benefit specific students. First, let me give you a rundown of the Hanford campus. There are only five...
cmac.tv
City of Fresno: One Fresno Youth Job Corps Program
DescriptionMore than 100 interns have been hired through the One Fresno Youth Job Corps Program to work at various City of Fresno departments. The goal is to give them the work experience and skills needed to gain permanent, full-time employment within the City or at other companies. Length0:02:54. CategoryGovernment. Airing.
IDENTIFIED: Victim of southeast Fresno deadly shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man shot and killed in southwest Fresno on Sunday was identified by the Fresno Police Department. Officers say 42-year-old Bernardo Coronado was the man found in the roadway shortly after 4:00 p.m. on the 5100 block of East Lane Avenue, near an apartment complex. Witnesses said the man was unconscious […]
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford gets 'quite a soaking' over weekend
More than a half inch of rain fell on the Hanford area Sunday morning during a storm that blanketed the state and dropped feet of snow in the Sierra. “It was quite a soaking,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Dan Harty said Monday. The rainfall total was 0.66 of an...
Hoodie-wearing man wanted in Fresno robbery, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man wearing a hoodie is wanted by the Fresno Police Department after officers say he robbed a Burger King in central Fresno on Monday. According to police, the man walked into the business around 7:30 a.m. near Blackstone and Princeton avenue brandished a firearm at a worker behind the counter […]
Comments / 0