Braun officially launches bid for governor
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sen. Mike Braun on Monday again cast himself as a relative outsider as he launched his campaign for the state’s highest office. The first-term U.S. senator said he would be of much more use in the governor’s chair than in Washington. He said he wants to focus on reducing maternal and infant mortality in Indiana and improving educational outcomes. He also said he wants to raise base pay for state troopers. Braun promised novel approaches to those issues, though he did not offer specifics.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch launches campaign for governor
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s lieutenant governor, Suzanne Crouch, will run for the state’s highest office in 2024. Crouch filed paperwork Monday morning to create her official governor campaign committee. She also launched her campaign website. “I have a clear vision for Indiana’s future – lower taxes, keep...
‘All INdiana Politics’: 2024 senate race
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week, “All INdiana Politics” talks to congressman Jim Banks about the new developments in the 2024 race for senate. Also this week, News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sat down with the next member of Indiana’s congressional delegation, Rep.-elect Erin Houchin and talked about her transition into her new role.
FBI: 132 hate crime incidents in Indiana in 2021
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There were 132 incidents of bias or hate crimes in Indiana in 2021, the 2021 FBI Hate Crimes Report released on Monday said. The 2021 FBI hate crime statistics are based on data received from 198 of 344 law enforcement agencies in the state, according to the FBI.
Bird flu found at Daviess County turkey farm; state’s 15th infected flock of 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A commercial flock of 11,394 turkeys at a farm in Daviess County is the 15th flock in Indiana found to have bird flu, state officials said. The birds tested presumptive positive for avian influenza on Sunday and have been quarantined, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health said in a statement. Samples will be tested at Iowa’s national U.S. Department of Agriculture laboratory for confirmation.
Community Link: The Indiana Project
Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by David Girton, founder and CEO of The Indiana Project. According to Girton, there are only about 5% minorities in financial...
Indiana to receive $219M in opioid settlements with CVS, Walgreens
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana is set to receive more than $200 million through settlements with two pharmacy chains accused of contributing to the opioid epidemic. The state has state finalized tentative agreements with CVS and Walgreens worth a total of $219 million, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita announced Monday.
‘Pet Pals TV’: Perfumes manufactured in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 with Amy Howell, Visit Indiana marketing manager to talk about perfumes manufactured in Indiana.
Wendy’s gives Indiana residents hearty start to their day with Hoosier Biscuit Bowl
Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier Biscuit Bowl. This filling bowl is built to be your morning assist, complete with buttery biscuits, homestyle seasoned potatoes, southern-style sausage and gravy, a fresh-cracked fried egg, and topped with shredded cheddar cheese.
All Indiana Bets: December 10, 2022 (CFB Week 15)
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s almost bowling season, and All Indiana Bets is ready!. This week, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down all the action, and even dabble into college hoops!. Plus, our ‘wise guy’ Alan Cashman joins the show to give us his best bet...
Indiana has first pediatric flu death of season
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana health officials are encouraging Hoosiers to get vaccinated against influenza, also known as the flu, due to flu cases rising across the state. The Indiana Department of Health says the state has recorded 24 influenza deaths this season as of the end of the week on Dec. 3. According to a release, the states first pediatric flu death of the season was recorded last week and will be reflected on the flu report posted on Dec. 16.
Colder air expected to arrive before Christmas in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana has started off the month of December warmer than average. The first 11 days of the month have had an average high of 45.9 degrees which is 2.6 degrees above average. However, in the extended outlook, big changes arrive next week for the midwest.
