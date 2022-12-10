ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington, West Virginia, going through renovations

By Lane Ball
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZuBDv_0jdnzUip00

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) announced that Hal Greer Boulevard between 3rd Avenue to Washington Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia, will be going through major renovations.

The project will cost more than $13 million to complete. The city of Huntington will contribute 20% of that while the rest will be from a federal grant.

‘Tripledemic’ post-Thanksgiving hitting West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

Features of the renovations will include new greenspace, paved crosswalks, improved traffic signal timing, expanded sidewalks, a protected bike lane from 3rd Avenue to 7th Avenue and a protected pedestrian and bike path. Officials say it will hopefully make the corridor more attractive to visitors.

“There’s a lot of folks involved in this project. A lot of folks, the city of Huntington, the Kiowa MPO, the Governor, the Division of Highways, obviously, but we’ve worked for quite a while on this project,” Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation Jimmy Wriston said.

An exact date for the project’s completion has not been released yet.

Comments / 5

Arthur Pegram
2d ago

If you want to see how Washington DC works coming to Huntington West Virginia its the Prototype it's trying to steal as much property in the Fairfield west area as possible

Reply(1)
3
 

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

