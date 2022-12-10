Read full article on original website
Men wrongly convicted free after 25 years in prison
Two men incarcerated for a Floyd County murder they didn’t commit 25 years ago, are free this morning and will be spending their first Christmas with family in more than two decades. Both were released Thursday immediately after the Rome Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office agreed with new evidence...
Floyd County Man Charged with Murder
A 20-year-old man is in jail on murder and other charges following a shooting Saturday night. Rome Police have charged Idris Dsu Dennis Jr. of Rome with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and aggravated assault, according to Floyd County Jail records. Dennis, a former defensive lineman for the Rome High Wolves, remained in jail Sunday with no bond set. The victim’s name has not been released.
Piedmont Police Arrest Man After He Files False Report
At 5:46 Sunday morning, a man called Piedmont Central Dispatch reporting he had been stabbed by a person outside his home on McKee Street, his wife was injured and he had chased the intruder out of his home. Both police and ambulance were dispatched to the scene. However, that was...
Polk Jail report – Monday, December 12, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, December 12, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Monday, December 12, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
Georgia man sentenced to 30 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — A man from Villa Rica, Georgia, was sentenced to 30 years for trafficking methamphetamine on Wednesday, according to the Coweta County judicial court. On Aug. 26, officers with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office searched a small camper located off Legion Lake Road in Villa Rica, finding Garrett Wood and a female associate inside.
‘I ain’t angry:’ Ga. men speak out after spending 25 years in prison for murder they didn’t commit
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Two Georgia men are speaking out for the first time after walking free after spending 25 years in prison for a murder they did not commit. Lee Clark and Josh Storey were 17-years-old when their friend, 15-year-old Brian Bowling, accidentally shot and killed himself inside his Rome home while playing Russian roulette in 1996. Storey was said to have brought the gun to Bowling’s house.
25-year-old Rome Woman arrested for multiple Charges including Battery.
A 25-year-old Rome woman was arrested by Rome Police Department on Saturday for multiple charges including battery. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Deyli Janet Gonzalez allegedly drove to Chef Chen on Riverside Parkway intoxicated, with a one-year-old child in her car, and physically attacked two victims. Gonzalez is being charged with driving under the influence, endangering a child by DUI, felony simple battery (family violence), and two counts of simple battery.
Georgia man turns himself in on murder charge, police say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga — A 20-year-old Rome, Georgia man turned himself in for murder on Saturday night, police say. Police say that they arrived on Knollwood Drive in Rome just before 8:30 p.m., finding a man dead from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he...
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, December 12th
No arrests were reported during the previous 24 hours,. Currently there are 91 inmates housed in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Carroll County man sentenced to 30 years for meth trafficking
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Carroll County man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of trafficking meth. Garrett Justin Wood was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine, more than 400 grams, possession with intent to distribute alprazolam, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He has been sentenced to 30 years in prison followed by 20 years of probation.
Georgia man stole patrol car while under arrest, police searching for suspect
DADE COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia man who was under arrest and in handcuffs stole a patrol car and evaded deputies, according to officials. Tommy Morgan, 32, stole a Dade County Patrol Car on Friday and is now wanted for Escape, Motor-Vehicle Theft and Interference with Government Property, all of which are felony charges.
Man convicted of nearly killing woman in Dalton stabbing case
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A jury convicted a Dalton man in a knife attack in 2021. 29 year old Shaquae Divine Robinson was found guilty of Aggravated Assault with Intent to Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Use of a Knife During Commission of a Felony. He...
After 25 years in prison, 2 Georgia men released after podcast uncovers manufactured evidence in murder case
ROME, Ga. - Two Georgia men will be home for Christmas for the first time in a quarter of a century after a podcast uncovered their murder convictions were based on manufactured evidence. Photos shared by the Georgia Innocence Project show a Floyd County court bailiff unlocking the handcuffs of...
Wreck claims the Lives of Emerson Mayor & his Wife; Calhoun Man arrested in Connection
A Calhoun man has been arrested in connection to a wreck that took the lives of the Emerson Georgia Mayor and his wife. According to information from the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a four-car accident on Knox Bridge Hwy east of Fields Landing Road on Saturday afternoon at approximately 4 pm. Preliminary indications are that a Chevrolet pickup truck traveling east on Knox Bridge Hwy. lost control and crossed the centerline striking a Hyundai Santa Fe traveling westbound. That collision caused the Hyundai to lose control, overturn and travel into the eastbound lane where it was struck by a GMC Savanna van traveling eastbound. The driver of the Hyundai, Albert Pallone, age 65 of Emerson, died at the scene. His wife and passenger, Camillia Pallone, age 69 of Emerson, also died at the scene. The driver of the Mazda 3 and the driver of the GMC Savanna were transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet pickup, William Bryan Abernathy, 50 of Calhoun, was arrested and charged with DUI, Reckless Driving, First Degree Vehicular Homicide, and Serious Injury by Vehicle. Abernathy was also injured and is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed local hospital.
Georgia man gets 25 years in prison for voter fraud
A Walker County man was recently convicted of forgery relating to a voter fraud case. According to the Secretary of State’s office, Walker County resident William Chase filled out another Walker County resident’s absentee ballot in the January 2021 runoff election after it was sent to a Post Office box at a voter’s prior address in error.
New details in Jasmine Pace’s murder revealed during accused killer’s bond hearing
In a Hamilton County courtroom, the family of Jasmine Pace came face-to-face with her accused killer and learned haunting details about how her body was discovered.
Brainerd High student arrested, found with firearm and marijuana, HCSO says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Brainerd High School student was arrested Monday after police found the student had a firearm and marijuana stashed in a chip bag, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. HCSO says a teacher at the school smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the...
Rome police searching for 18-year-old who shot at co-worker, ran away
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga — A man shot a co-worker and then ran away on Monday morning, according to the Rome Police Department. At around 10:20 a.m., police arrived at a business on Riverside Parkway in Rome, after an altercation between Justin Beckworth and other employees. Police say Beckworth took a weapon and fired several rounds at employees before running away.
Police: Man shot during robbery attempt
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police say a man was shot this evening in what looks like a robbery attempt. It happened before 6PM in the 2300 Block of E 18th Street Place near the foot of Missionary Ridge. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators...
