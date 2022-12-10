Wabash Coffee House will be hosting their annual dinner on December 16th. The dinner starts at 4:00 pm, and they will close at 8 pm. You’ll be able to get a meat and three sides for $14.99, or a meat and five sides for $16.99. Each order will come with a hot roll, a choice of an available fruit, or a piece of pumpkin pie. You could also get the Christmas specials which are any of the following sides ham, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, dressing, green bean casserole, sweet corn, chicken and noodles, and cranberry salad.

HUTSONVILLE, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO