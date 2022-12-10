Read full article on original website
WCIA
Charleston High School’s Maximum Forte on CI Stage
Charleston High School’s Maximum Forte has two formal upcoming concerts for their choir program. The first is the Winter Choir Concert on Friday, December 16th at 7:00pm featuring the CHS Concert Choir, Advanced Chorus, and a cappella group, Maximum Forte. The performance is free and open to the public.
WTHI
A Christmas chocolate sale is coming to Paris, Illinois
PARIS, IL. (WTHI) - Paris Community Hospital Volunteers will host their Annual Christmas Chocolate Sale. The sale will begin on Tuesday, December 20, from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. It will continue on Wednesday, December 21, from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. at Horizon Health's main campus in Paris, Illinois.
WAND TV
Travis Tritt and War Hippies coming to the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater announces country star Travis Tritt will be joining their line-up for the 2023 concert season. Travis Tritt accompanied by special guest War Hippies will perform Friday, June 2. This show is produced in partnership by The Devon and Grandstand Concerts and...
Effingham Radio
Adele Krueger, 100
Adele Krueger, 100, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Friday, December 16, 2022 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Effingham with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. Memorial donations may be given to HSHS St. Anthony Hospice or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Effingham Radio
Margaret “Maggie” Bushue, 73
Margaret “Maggie” Bushue, 73, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Effingham. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
pioneerpages.net
Dinner at Wabash Coffee House
Wabash Coffee House will be hosting their annual dinner on December 16th. The dinner starts at 4:00 pm, and they will close at 8 pm. You’ll be able to get a meat and three sides for $14.99, or a meat and five sides for $16.99. Each order will come with a hot roll, a choice of an available fruit, or a piece of pumpkin pie. You could also get the Christmas specials which are any of the following sides ham, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, dressing, green bean casserole, sweet corn, chicken and noodles, and cranberry salad.
nowdecatur.com
Escape Decatur to close doors December 31
December 9, 2022 – Escape Decatur will be closing its doors to their escape rooms at the end of the business day on Saturday, December 31. Business owners Anthony and Renne announced the closing on their Facebook page Wednesday, December 7. “We would like to thank the city of Decatur and all who have visited our Escape Rooms. We appreciate you all, but if you haven’t visited our rooms, you’ve still got time.”
Effingham Radio
Childcare Research Committee Thanks Licensed Childcare Providers
Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the Effingham County Childcare Research Committee in collaboration with the University of Illinois provided Joe’s Pizza lunch special vouchers for all licensed child care providers in Effingham County. “During December, we wanted to show our appreciation to the ‘workforce behind the workforce’ in Effingham County.”...
Decatur mayoral candidates disqualified
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people who were planning to run for Mayor of Decatur have been disqualified. The Illinois State Board of Elections decided on Monday that candidates Abeer Motan and Mary Williams are not qualified to run after determining they failed to acquire at least 85 signatures on their petitions. As a result, […]
Effingham Radio
Larry Eugene Lenz, 84
Larry Eugene Lenz, 84, went home to be with his Lord on Friday, December 9, 2022. He joined his parents; brother-in-law, Bill Swank; in-laws, Harold and Wilma Kessler; and other loved ones and friends who have gone before. Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 61 years, Patsy...
3 displaced after Charleston apartment fire
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three individuals have been displaced following an apartment fire Friday. According to the Charleston Fire Department, the call came in Friday at 8:20 a.m. of a structure fire. When firefighters arrived on scene, they reported seeing flames and smoke coming from the rear of one of the four apartments in the […]
nowdecatur.com
DPS Board of Education to Vote on Intergovernmental Agreement to Buy Back Woodrow Wilson School
December 9, 2022 – The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education will vote Tuesday, December 13, on an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Decatur which will result in DPS owning the soon-to-be vacant property of Woodrow Wilson School. Originally built in the 1930s, Woodrow Wilson was closed as...
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45 year old Robert Wesselman of Effingham for a mittimus to jail. Robert was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25 year old Dalton Ard of Effingham for a mittimus to jail. Dalton was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Leader-Union
Brownstown native lands first feature spot in Steven Spielberg film ‘The Fabelmans’
William Koonce used to dream about the day he could see himself on the silver screen, let alone the opportunity to work with one of the biggest names in the movie industry. “It was everything I could have asked for and more,” he said. Koonce, a Brownstown native, is...
wgel.com
Godfrey Woman Found Deceased In Vehicle In Bond County
A female from Godfrey was found deceased last Tuesday, December 6, at Noffsinger Cemetery, between Mulberry Grove and Keyesport. Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh identified the woman as Stephanie L. Trail, age 49 of Godfrey. He said after an investigation, the incident has been deemed to be an apparent suicide due to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Longtime Taylorville Pastor Retiring
A long-time Taylorville Pastor will be retiring. Pastor Rodney Blomquist of Trinity Lutheran Church in Taylorville will be retiring. His last day will be December 11th and there will be a reception at the church from 10:30-12:30 PM on Sunday. Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 1010 North Webster Street in Taylorville. There will also be a reception for Marilyn Summers at the church on Friday, December 9th from 3 to 5 PM. For more information, call (217) 824-8148.
Effingham Radio
Makenna Grace Bowen, 16 months
Makenna Grace Bowen, 16 months, of Edgewood, Illinois went to be with the Lord away at 8:32 a.m. Friday, December 2, 2022 at St. Anthony Memorial Hospital in Effingham. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Pagel Funeral Homes in Edgewood with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Nathan Delks will be officiating. Burial will be at Edgewood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Pagel Funeral Homes in Edgewood. Memorials may go to the Makenna’s Sunshine Trust.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45 year old Jeremy L. Montague of Pana for a St. Mary Parish, LA FTA warrant for possession/control of weapons. Jeremy was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 57 year old John E. Kleinik of Vandalia for an Effingham...
newschannel20.com
Police: Man arrested in connection to Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting in the 200 block of south 5th street. The Springfield Police Department says Carlos R. Leyva, 33, of Decatur, was arrested on Saturday. When police arrived on the scene one victim was located on the...
WAND TV
Decatur man arrested for Springfield shooting: victim remains in hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Springfield Police arrested a 33-year-old Decatur man for a shooting incident in Springfield that sent an individual to the hospital with life threatening injuries. The Criminal Investigations Division arrested Carlos R. Leyva, Saturday morning. Leyva is currently being held at the Sangamon County Jail on...
