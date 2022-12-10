ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Police: Starke woman injured after 18-year-old accidentally shoots through car door

STARKE, Fla. — An 18-year-old has been arrested by the Bradford County Sheriff's Office after accidentally shooting a woman in the torso, police said. Cole Crosby was sitting in a car outside a Circle K in Starke when he allegedly "negligently" shot a single round from a 9mm handgun. The bullet went through the driver-side door and struck a nearby woman in the torso, police said.
STARKE, FL
First Coast News

'I don't want to wait for a car to be in my bedroom:' Mandarin residents worry about safety after multiple car crashes into backyards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents of a Mandarin neighborhood say they are worried about the safety of their families after multiple cars have crashed into their backyards this year. The three-way intersection of Loretto and Flynn Roads constantly has cars coming from every direction. Despite stop signs and reflective signs,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Hate group threatens holiday drag show in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Organizers of a Jacksonville holiday drag show are on edge after receiving several threats from a group known for violent protests. The Proud Boys, considered by the Anti-Defamation League as a right-wing extremist group with a violent agenda, have told the performers they intend to show up in large numbers during the Sleigh the Holidays Drag Brunch Sunday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

FHP: Two found dead in Callahan after car crashes into pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were found dead on Friday in a car that crashed into a pond, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver, a 23-year-old man and the passenger, a 17-year-old woman, were both found dead in the car. The vehicle was submerged in a retention pond on Wind Chime Lane near U.S. 1. in the Callahan area, FHP said. Their relationship is unknown, however investigators believe the man picked the woman up from her job.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
