Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County residents invited to second Clay Community Transportation MeetingZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Update: Missing 15-year-old Middleburg boy found, Clay County Sheriff’s Office saysZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
‘Inappropriate material in libraries’ still a topic of discussion at Clay County school board meetingZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic violence after being found hiding in closet, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekendDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Related
Police: Putnam County woman arrested for punching disabled man in her care repeatedly
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Putnam County woman was arrested in Palm Coast on charges of abuse of a disabled adult, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Detectives were called to the Palm Coast Community Center after a "concerned citizen" told police about a woman who had possibly physically abused a disabled man there.
First Coast News
Three arrested after armed robbery turns into police chase in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that turned into a police pursuit in Northeast Jacksonville this past weekend. Deonte Dickerson, 18, was charged with armed robbery, possession of over 20 grams of marijuana and resisting an officer. O'Mareon Blank, 19, was...
First Coast News
Police: Starke woman injured after 18-year-old accidentally shoots through car door
STARKE, Fla. — An 18-year-old has been arrested by the Bradford County Sheriff's Office after accidentally shooting a woman in the torso, police said. Cole Crosby was sitting in a car outside a Circle K in Starke when he allegedly "negligently" shot a single round from a 9mm handgun. The bullet went through the driver-side door and struck a nearby woman in the torso, police said.
JSO looking for suspect in car burglary turned credit card fraud scheme
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a car burglary that occurred in the Avondale area that may have led to an instance of credit card fraud. Police say the reported crime happened in the 1700 block of Pinegrove Avenue and several items were taken...
First Coast News
One dead, one critically injured during officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead and another is in life-threatening condition after an officer-involved shooting on the Westside Monday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says no officers were injured during the incident. Police say they initially responded to the 2200 block of Hyde Park Road...
First Coast News
Employee stabbed during robbery at Fore Score Golf Tavern in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An employee at the Fore Score Golf Tavern in the San Marco area of Jacksonville was stabbed during a robbery Sunday, police said. A suspect entered the restaurant at about 7:20 p.m. and stole an employee's wallet according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The suspect verbally...
Funeral held for 13-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and friends are still calling for justice after a drive-by shooting took the life of a 13-year-old boy as he was leaving football practice last weekend. Prince Holland was killed in a drive-by shooting Dec. 3 on Moncrief Road. Holland was laid to rest Saturday,...
Police: Major GOP donor Kent Stermon was reported missing when heart monitor stopped
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. A missing persons report sheds new light on the sudden and shocking death of GOP mega donor Kent Stermon. Stermon, a close ally of Gov. Ron DeSantis and a businessman with enormous political clout,...
First Coast News
Candlelight vigil honors young couple lost in Arlington shooting; family looking for answers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A call to action from a family searching for answers. QuaSean Trotter, Ariyan Johnson and their baby, Arielle were killed at a friend's home in Arlington in December, 2017. Family, friends, elected officials and anti-violence advocates came together for a vigil on the eve of the...
'It's a security risk:' Retired detective reacts to GOP donor's unfettered access to Jacksonville police buildings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Jacksonville Sheriff's candidate, Lakesha Burton, said it was common knowledge to her and many employees that Kent Stermon, a high-powered GOP donor, had badge access to Jacksonville's police buildings. "As the head of the Police Athletic League, I know firsthand the invaluable support that civic,...
FBI: Macclenny man found guilty in connection to Jan. 6 riots after uploading video of himself on social media
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Macclenny man arrested by the FBI Jacksonville Division in connection to the deadly U.S. Capitol Riot has been found guilty. According to the government's evidence, Bradley Weeks, 44, traveled to the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 and recorded video for social media. The verdict...
'I don't want to wait for a car to be in my bedroom:' Mandarin residents worry about safety after multiple car crashes into backyards
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents of a Mandarin neighborhood say they are worried about the safety of their families after multiple cars have crashed into their backyards this year. The three-way intersection of Loretto and Flynn Roads constantly has cars coming from every direction. Despite stop signs and reflective signs,...
Hate group threatens holiday drag show in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Organizers of a Jacksonville holiday drag show are on edge after receiving several threats from a group known for violent protests. The Proud Boys, considered by the Anti-Defamation League as a right-wing extremist group with a violent agenda, have told the performers they intend to show up in large numbers during the Sleigh the Holidays Drag Brunch Sunday.
High-powered GOP insider regularly accessed JSO substations for years before suicide, documents show
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has obtained documents from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office that lay out just how much access a high-powered GOP insider had to sheriff's office buildings as a private citizen. Kent Stermon died by suicide Thursday evening, the Atlantic Beach Police Department confirmed. His death...
Turtle Patrol reports 'mutilated' sea turtle in Atlantic Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol has reported that a sea turtle was "mutilated" sometime between 5:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Turtle Patrol was not able to respond to the call immediately because it was dark outside. When Turtle Patrol arrived Saturday morning, the turtle was dead.
Palatka man faces life in prison for stabbing 16-year-old girl over a hundred times
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A Palatka man has been found guilty of fatally stabbing a 16-year-old girl over a hundred times in March 2020. Anthony Maurice Foxx, 21, faces life in prison for stabbing his then-girlfriend Ayana Belton. An autopsy report indicates that she had at least 124 "sharp force" injuries from some sort of weapon.
FHP: Two found dead in Callahan after car crashes into pond
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were found dead on Friday in a car that crashed into a pond, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver, a 23-year-old man and the passenger, a 17-year-old woman, were both found dead in the car. The vehicle was submerged in a retention pond on Wind Chime Lane near U.S. 1. in the Callahan area, FHP said. Their relationship is unknown, however investigators believe the man picked the woman up from her job.
Jacksonville man found guilty of killing person while he was getting a haircut sentenced to life behind bars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) A man found guilty of killing a 19-year-old while he was getting a haircut on the Westside has been sentenced to life in prison. Trevon Wiley, 23, was charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a...
First Coast News
Verify: Are campaign signs on fire truck in Jacksonville breaking campaign laws?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Just when you thought election season was over, think again. Local elections in Jacksonville are coming up in March. You’ll notice campaign signs across town. A First Coast News viewer had a question about a sign he saw on a fire truck and whether it...
St. Augustine residents want public boardwalk relocated, and they're offering to pay
ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla — A boardwalk to the beach is at the center of a disagreement in St. Augustine Beach. Three property owners who live close to it want that public boardwalk relocated, and they are willing to pay for it. However, many people who use it say...
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 1