Eastport South Manor Schools teachers, students laud district's STEAM program

Teachers at Eastport South Manor classrooms are approaching learning by using science, technology, engineering and arts and mathematics (STEAM) to prepare students of the 21st century.

This approach is also gaining major traction.

It may only be in its second year, but the STEAM program at the school district is thriving.

Elizabeth Andreassis teaches at the Dayton Avenue School, where the focus of one of her STEAM lessons for sixth graders is on "t" for technology with the assignment of writing code.

Andreassis says it's rarely a struggle to keep her students involved.

"The kids love this program. It's all hands on and it's all new. So it's really exciting for them. They come in with a lot of excitement," Andreassi says.

Along with engagement, the science technology engineering arts and math lesson plans all K-6 graders learn at the district have an intentional focus on the real world.

"That's always amazing about our program is that we're teaching them these 21st century skills. We're building leaders. We're really laying the foundation for them to have a successful future," Andreassi says.

Just down the road at Eastport Elementary, the focus is also on the future for third graders who are also learning coding on Computer Science Education Week.

Principal Tom Fabian says whether it's students from Andreassi's class or at Eastport Elementary, the feedback they're getting is an educator's dream.

"We've had students who have come to us and just said this is their favorite class. Absolutely! We've had students who have joined our afterschool club for STEAM. Students come here on their recess time," Fabian says.

The program's future looks just as bright as the students after a substantial bond project recently passed, and part of the project will be to enhance and develop the program.

While STEAM is required for all third though sixth graders at Eastport South Manor, high school students can also opt to take these courses as an elective.