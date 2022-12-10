Activists, East New York residents call for end to new homeless shelters in neighborhood

Residents of East New York are up in arms after getting word from a city employee who's choosing to remain anonymous that a former men's homeless shelter is re-opening to house women in their neighborhood.

Christopher Banks, a local activist, and fellow residents say that the influx of homeless shelters in the area has diminished their quality of life. They believe the already limited resources in the area make housing the homeless extra challenging.

Five other shelters are located less than a mile away from where Friday's rally took place.

On Saturday, advocates and local community members will rally again outside of the repurposed former men's homeless shelter.