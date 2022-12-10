ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activists, East New York residents call for end to new homeless shelters in neighborhood

By News 12 Staff
Residents of East New York are up in arms after getting word from a city employee who's choosing to remain anonymous that a former men's homeless shelter is re-opening to house women in their neighborhood.

Christopher Banks, a local activist, and fellow residents say that the influx of homeless shelters in the area has diminished their quality of life. They believe the already limited resources in the area make housing the homeless extra challenging.

Five other shelters are located less than a mile away from where Friday's rally took place.

On Saturday, advocates and local community members will rally again outside of the repurposed former men's homeless shelter.

I agree with the community. The single adult shelters/adult shelters bring people who have burned all their bridges due to substance abuse issues and mental health. It’s not fair to overload one neighborhood with all the shelters. 5 sites is alot. Spread it out. They’re only doing it because that area is a low income area.

I live near a shelter. I'm not sure if the shelter has single men women or kids. But they be panhandling so much in the streets, in restaurants like McDonald's. Dunkin Donuts, Popeyes and Burger King. It got so bad that the Dunkin Donuts took all the chairs and tables out they're restaurant because the people from the shelter were in there constantly causing chaos. The cops had 2 b called as well. There's many reasons y people are in the shelter and Y other people don't want any shelters in they're neighborhoods. It's a crying 😢 shame on what's going on in this country alone with homelessness and people going hungry. All while our damn government and politicians wipe they're butts with huge bills. And sends billions to other countries while the American people suffer.

