3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023
Social Security will look pretty different once the new year kicks in. It's important to be aware of changes to the program, even if you're nowhere close to collecting benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year
Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...
GOP proposals would create flat Social Security benefit, up retirement age
While Republicans have been accused of rubbing their hands at the chance to drive the stake into the heart of Social Security, they say they want the opposite – that they want to save it with reforms that would preserve and return it to its antipoverty roots, along with helping reduce federal spending.
House GOP reckons with ‘candidate quality’ problem after midterms — and ahead of 2024
The polarized country and nearly evenly split House means that a handful of unelectable candidates could tip the majority. It almost did in 2022.
2 Social Security Changes That Could Hurt You Financially in 2023
Be mindful of these as the new year approaches.
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
Arizona Democratic Party official says voters feel that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has 'totally turned her back on the people who got her into office'
The vice-chair of the Arizona Democratic Party said Sen. Kyrsten Sinema "turned her back" on voters when she decided to leave the Democratic Party.
Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss
Despite a hotly-contested and very narrow race, former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker was unable to win his Georgia Senate election. And while he doesn’t seem to know what went wrong with his campaign, a prominent aid to former United States President Donald Trump seems to know who to blame: Republican senators. In an Read more... The post Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Your Social Security Benefit Is Already Being Cut -- Here's How
You might not realize it, but seniors are getting shortchanged in two specific ways by Social Security.
Before Herschel Walker announced his Georgia Senate bid, a law firm hired by GOP consultants compiled a 500-page dossier on him with potentially damaging information, report says
Walker believed his status as a football icon and his ability to connect with people would cancel out any bad press or attack ads, NBC News reported.
How Much Your Social Security Check Will Increase Next Year
Starting in January, Social Security checks will increase by 8.7%, thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, assessed on benefits each year. That's the biggest bump since 1981, when they rose by an all-time high of 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would be the highest ever...
Social Security Payments for December: When To Expect Your Check
The Social Security Administration started disbursing December payments this week. We'll explain below how the timing of Social Security payments work. This month, you should also keep an eye out for a letter in the mail about your Social Security cost-of-living benefit increase for 2023. The letter will have details about your individual benefit rate increase for next year -- or you can check your benefits online using your My Social Security account. In January, you'll get your first increased benefit amount.
Record Hike for Social Security Checks in 2023: How Much You'll Get
Inflation has wreaked havoc on American budgets in 2022, but it's going to make Social Security checks quite a bit bigger in 2023. Beginning in January, Social Security benefits will increase by 8.7%, based on this year's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. That's the largest hike in benefits since the all-time record of 11.2% in 1981.
Retirees In These 12 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Checks
Don't worry too much -- the bad news isn't very bad.
Social Security: What’s the First Thing You Should Do With Your Check?
Whether you're 20 years old or 10 years away from retirement, it's important to plan how you're going to supplement your income and spend your money during your golden years. For many soon-to-be...
Can My Foreign Spouse Collect Social Security Benefits?
Understanding how your future retirement planning might affect your spouse is important. For Americans married to non-U.S. citizens or residents, there are many instances where a foreign spouse may...
Biden official hid info about meetings with George Soros, Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi from public
Gary Gensler, the head of the powerful Securities and Exchange Commission, has repeatedly hidden key meetings from public view, raising questions about his agency's transparency.
Social Security Cheat Sheet 2022: Here's What You Need to Know About Your Benefits
For the roughly 66 million Americans who receive Social Security benefits, the end of 2022 offers them an 8.7% cost of living adjustment on their 2023 checks. Social Security beneficiaries can look forward to their payment amounts increasing in January, while Supplemental Security Income recipients will get their first increased check in December.
Claiming Social Security at 65? You Might Regret That
You may be inclined to sign up for Social Security in conjunction with Medicare. Doing so could leave you cash-strapped throughout retirement. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
