Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
charlottemagazine.com
The Story Behind East Charlotte’s Beloved Lang Van Restaurant
When patrons walk through the bamboo-lined entry into Lang Van, a squat, cozy Vietnamese restaurant in east Charlotte, they often hear owner Dan Nguyen before they see her: “Hello, my love!” It’s a common greeting from her, even to people she doesn’t know well. Nguyen is...
North Carolina teen wins $1 million on way to 2nd job, plans to buy new truck
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Dalton Radford, of Dallas, plans to buy a new truck after winning $1 million on a scratch-off, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I left work and was going to my second job,” Radford said. “I stopped for a White Monster drink and two Carolina Jackpot tickets.” Radford, […]
'Together Again' | Janet Jackson coming to Charlotte in spring 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Janet Jackson is back and coming to the Queen City!. Monday, the five-time GRAMMY Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, announced her highly anticipated return to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour, entitled “Together Again.”. For the latest breaking...
qcnews.com
Davidson wants to honor vets with memorial
On Monday, community leaders and veterans in Davidson took the next steps toward creating the town’s first veteran’s monument. The idea has floated around the Mecklenburg County town for years, but Monday was a second public input session on the vital project. Davidson wants to honor vets with...
Missing Davidson College student found, school announces
Aedan Somers, a member of the 2023 class, was last seen Saturday evening.
Well known Charlotte lawyer Bill Diehl passes away at age 78
CHARLOTTE — One of Charlotte’s most well known attorneys passed away overnight Thursday due to complications from a stroke. Bill Diehl is considered by many to be a Charlotte legend, and his decades-long career in the Queen City included numerous high-profile cases alongside his reputation as a tough divorce attorney. He rose to prominence by representing former Charlotte Hornets owner George Shinn in a civil trial, and also represented famous Charlotteans like Rick Hendrick, Rae Carruth, and John Isley.
‘Fight for Shanquella’ the message as Charlotte community rallies for support
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – More than a hundred people gathered Saturday evening to life up the family of Shanquella Robinson, a Charlotte woman who was killed in Mexico more than six weeks ago and whose story has sparked calls from across the world for arrests to be made. Family, community supporting efforts to […]
WBTV
Gastonia restaurant transforming lives one plate at a time
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - They’re calling it the “Miracle on Chestnut Street.”. Smith’s Soul Food Bistro in Gastonia was featured on the Food Network’s “Restaurant Impossible” earlier this year. If you’ve never seen the show, celebrity chef Robert Irvine takes over a struggling...
Keep Applying Pressure: Shanquella Robinson Rally Attendees Demand Justice, Calls For Consequences For ‘Cabo 6’
Shanquella Robinson is dead, the people responsible are still walking around free, and her family, friends and the general public, are growing increasingly frustrated. This past weekend, a rally was held at Little Rock AME Zion Church in Charlotte, North Carolina. According to an ABCNews report, multiple speakers were in attendance to provide support to the family as well as to demand that justice be done.
charlotte.edu
Class of 2022: Myles Hunt
Student Organizations: Charlotte 49ers football team and Student Athlete Advisory Committee (August 2020 - April 2021) I chose to attend UNC Charlotte because it was a university that is fast growing and very diverse. In all honesty, coming out of high school, I never thought that I would have attended UNC Charlotte because of how close it was to home for me. However, after attending the University, I have loved my experience!
After 2 homicides in 24 hours, north Charlotte community on high alert
CHARLOTTE — Two people were killed in north Charlotte this weekend within 24 hours of each other, police said. The incidents happened only 500 feet apart, just south of University City. A police report shows the first happened when a man was shot on Tom Hunter Road Saturday night....
qcnews.com
Charlotte jump rope team in NYC Holiday Classic
What started as a club of kids jumping rope has turned into an award-winning team helping children jump through the ropes of life. What started as a club of kids jumping rope has turned into an award-winning team helping children jump through the ropes of life. Mom dies after she’s...
Gun pulled on elementary school parent in North Carolina, records say
Reports say the reporting person stated, "the suspect got in a confrontation with the victim and pulled out a gun."
qcnews.com
'Justice for Shanquella' memorial event held Saturday in Charlotte
An event took place Saturday in Charlotte calling for justice, and an arrest, in the mysterious circumstances surrounding a Charlotte woman's tragic death in Mexico in October. ‘Justice for Shanquella’ memorial event held Saturday …. An event took place Saturday in Charlotte calling for justice, and an arrest, in...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Charlotte, Matthews and Union County towns discuss big issues today
Here's a preview of some of today's meetings involving elected leaders in the Charlotte region. The Charlotte City Council will convene at 5 p.m. for presentations about the 2023 Property Revaluation and an overview of the North Carolina Opioid Settlement. Members will reconvene at 6:30 p.m. for some other topics,...
qcnews.com
Mount Holly officer killed in action in 2020 honored with memorial
On the two-year anniversary of his death, Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon was honored with a memorial plaza and two bronze statues in front of the Mount Holly Police Department. Mount Holly officer killed in action in 2020 honored …. On the two-year anniversary of his death, Mount Holly...
Both sides rest in trial of CMPD officer accused of hitting, killing CPCC student
CHARLOTTE — The trial for a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer accused of hitting and killing a college student in his patrol car is underway. In July 2017, Phillip Barker was speeding while on his way to a call when he hit and killed James Short on Morehead Street near Uptown, according to police. Investigators said Short, 28, was drunk at the time but was walking in a crosswalk.
WBTV
Charlotte transit leader rescinds retirement
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In a surprising reversal, the Chief Operating Officer of Charlotte Area Transit System has rescinded his retirement and is staying at the city. WBTV first broke the news of Allen Smith’s retirement in October, but CATS officials confirmed Friday that he is no longer leaving the city.
Wanted: Two suspects that robbed Gastonia Family Dollar
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects that robbed a Gastonia Family Dollar are being sought, Gastonia Police said Monday. Officers responded to the incident around 4:15 p.m. on Friday at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road. An initial investigation revealed two men, one believed to be Hispanic and the other African American, […]
Camp North End to serve as startup veterinary provider company headquarters
CHARLOTTE — A startup veterinary provider, called Petfolk, has picked Camp North End as its company headquarters. Petfolk is a veterinary care provider for dogs and cats, with both in-person and virtual options for patients. Camp North End has a 2,400-square-foot space the provider will be moving into. The...
