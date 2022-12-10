ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

charlottemagazine.com

The Story Behind East Charlotte’s Beloved Lang Van Restaurant

When patrons walk through the bamboo-lined entry into Lang Van, a squat, cozy Vietnamese restaurant in east Charlotte, they often hear owner Dan Nguyen before they see her: “Hello, my love!” It’s a common greeting from her, even to people she doesn’t know well. Nguyen is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'Together Again' | Janet Jackson coming to Charlotte in spring 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Janet Jackson is back and coming to the Queen City!. Monday, the five-time GRAMMY Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, announced her highly anticipated return to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour, entitled “Together Again.”. For the latest breaking...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Davidson wants to honor vets with memorial

On Monday, community leaders and veterans in Davidson took the next steps toward creating the town’s first veteran’s monument. The idea has floated around the Mecklenburg County town for years, but Monday was a second public input session on the vital project. Davidson wants to honor vets with...
DAVIDSON, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Well known Charlotte lawyer Bill Diehl passes away at age 78

CHARLOTTE — One of Charlotte’s most well known attorneys passed away overnight Thursday due to complications from a stroke. Bill Diehl is considered by many to be a Charlotte legend, and his decades-long career in the Queen City included numerous high-profile cases alongside his reputation as a tough divorce attorney. He rose to prominence by representing former Charlotte Hornets owner George Shinn in a civil trial, and also represented famous Charlotteans like Rick Hendrick, Rae Carruth, and John Isley.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Gastonia restaurant transforming lives one plate at a time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - They’re calling it the “Miracle on Chestnut Street.”. Smith’s Soul Food Bistro in Gastonia was featured on the Food Network’s “Restaurant Impossible” earlier this year. If you’ve never seen the show, celebrity chef Robert Irvine takes over a struggling...
GASTONIA, NC
Bossip

Keep Applying Pressure: Shanquella Robinson Rally Attendees Demand Justice, Calls For Consequences For ‘Cabo 6’

Shanquella Robinson is dead, the people responsible are still walking around free, and her family, friends and the general public, are growing increasingly frustrated. This past weekend, a rally was held at Little Rock AME Zion Church in Charlotte, North Carolina. According to an ABCNews report, multiple speakers were in attendance to provide support to the family as well as to demand that justice be done.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotte.edu

Class of 2022: Myles Hunt

Student Organizations: Charlotte 49ers football team and Student Athlete Advisory Committee (August 2020 - April 2021) I chose to attend UNC Charlotte because it was a university that is fast growing and very diverse. In all honesty, coming out of high school, I never thought that I would have attended UNC Charlotte because of how close it was to home for me. However, after attending the University, I have loved my experience!
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte jump rope team in NYC Holiday Classic

What started as a club of kids jumping rope has turned into an award-winning team helping children jump through the ropes of life. What started as a club of kids jumping rope has turned into an award-winning team helping children jump through the ropes of life. Mom dies after she’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

'Justice for Shanquella' memorial event held Saturday in Charlotte

An event took place Saturday in Charlotte calling for justice, and an arrest, in the mysterious circumstances surrounding a Charlotte woman's tragic death in Mexico in October. ‘Justice for Shanquella’ memorial event held Saturday …. An event took place Saturday in Charlotte calling for justice, and an arrest, in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Charlotte, Matthews and Union County towns discuss big issues today

Here's a preview of some of today's meetings involving elected leaders in the Charlotte region. The Charlotte City Council will convene at 5 p.m. for presentations about the 2023 Property Revaluation and an overview of the North Carolina Opioid Settlement. Members will reconvene at 6:30 p.m. for some other topics,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Mount Holly officer killed in action in 2020 honored with memorial

On the two-year anniversary of his death, Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon was honored with a memorial plaza and two bronze statues in front of the Mount Holly Police Department. Mount Holly officer killed in action in 2020 honored …. On the two-year anniversary of his death, Mount Holly...
MOUNT HOLLY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Both sides rest in trial of CMPD officer accused of hitting, killing CPCC student

CHARLOTTE — The trial for a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer accused of hitting and killing a college student in his patrol car is underway. In July 2017, Phillip Barker was speeding while on his way to a call when he hit and killed James Short on Morehead Street near Uptown, according to police. Investigators said Short, 28, was drunk at the time but was walking in a crosswalk.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte transit leader rescinds retirement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In a surprising reversal, the Chief Operating Officer of Charlotte Area Transit System has rescinded his retirement and is staying at the city. WBTV first broke the news of Allen Smith’s retirement in October, but CATS officials confirmed Friday that he is no longer leaving the city.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Wanted: Two suspects that robbed Gastonia Family Dollar

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects that robbed a Gastonia Family Dollar are being sought, Gastonia Police said Monday. Officers responded to the incident around 4:15 p.m. on Friday at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road. An initial investigation revealed two men, one believed to be Hispanic and the other African American, […]
GASTONIA, NC

