The 2022 Ryan Detour Wrestling Meet was held at Bucksport High School on Saturday, December 10th. 106 - Noah Dumont (Biddeford) defeated Shawn Cushing (Washington Academy) pin at 1:06. 113 - Austin Sirois (Biddeford) defeated Joel Desjardins (Fort Kent) 13-1 120 - Nathan Durgin (Foxcroft Academy) defeated Robert Fraustro (Biddeford)...
The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week has returned for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!
The Ellsworth Girls raced out to a 27-2 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and never looked back, beating the Mt. View Mustangs 89-16 in Thorndike on Saturday afternoon, December 10th in the 1st game of the 2022-23 season. Ellsworth led 55-6 at the end of the 1st...
A vigil was held for the four Maine Maritime Academy students who died in a car crash early Saturday morning including Brian Kenealy, 20, of York. A 2013 Range Rover with seven people driving south on Shore Road (Route 166) in Castine went off the road, struck a tree and burst into flames around 2:05 a.m., according to Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss.
The Maine Women's Basketball Team snapped their 4-game losing streak with an impressive 88-60 win over Army on Sunday afternoon, December 11th at The Pit in Memorial Gymnasium on the UMaine campus. Maine never trailed, leading 23-16 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 45-25 at the end of...
The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team beat Mt. View 78-61 in Thorndike on Saturday afternoon in the team's 1st game of the 2022-23 season. The game was close at the end of the 1st Quarter with Ellsworth leading 24-17 and 41-36 at the end of the 1st Half. But Ellsworth outscored Mount View 20-9 in the 3rd Quarter to lead 61-45 and never looked back in the victory.
The Maine Black Bear Hockey Team has a 4-game winning streak heading into a 3-week Christmas Break, after beating Canisius College 3-0 on Saturday afternoon, December 10th at Alfond Arena. There was no score after the 1st Period. Midway through the 2nd Period, the Black Bears scored on a power...
Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
Get your morning started with breakfast at the Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery. From eggs to pancakes and waffles, there is something for everyone. But a lobster roll for dinner can be delicious too!
The Sumner Girls Basketball Team are going to be road warriors this season. Because of the ongoing issue with the sprinkler system, the Sumner Tigers are playing all the games on the road. Saturday afternoon they played the Central Red Devils at Ellsworth High School, falling 80-38. The game was...
This really has been an odd fall-into-winter transition... In years past, I can definitely remember snow flurries on my birthday in the middle of October. To be fair, I also remember a few years back hiking the Beehive in Acadia National Park because the temps were in the 70s that day. But this year, it was in the 70s on Halloween. And certainly an unexpected amount of 50+ degree days this fall.
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police say they responded to a car on fire in the Penobscot River near Cascade Park on State Street early Monday morning. They say at 2:30 a.m. just south of Waterworks Road a car on fire was partially in the river. First responders located a...
I just love a Top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.
It’s a brisk late-October morning, with a bright sun breaking through the fog clinging to the surface of Floods Pond, in Otis. Brad Erdman and Fred Seavey load gear into an aluminum skiff, and head out across the water. A series of net floats comes into view in shallow...
Soon to close out its 120th year and following a recent move into larger quarters in Portland, engineering, architecture and design firm WBRC Inc. is transitioning its leadership to advance its vision for the future. President and CEO Doug Whitney, a senior principal, will retire after leading the firm for...
UPDATE: Maine State Police say four students from Maine Maritime Academy were killed and three others were injured in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Castine. Police and paramedics responded to the crash on the Shore Road in Castine shortly after 2:00 a.m., according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2013 Range Rover was traveling south on Route 166 when it left the road and struck a tree before erupting in flames, spokesperson Shannon Moss reported.
The Bar Harbor Pat's Pizza located on 6 Pleasant Street in Bar Harbor has reopened under new ownership. The new owners are Hatsana Phanthavong, Georgia Campbell and Jason Fowler. The restaurant is open Monday - Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m and Friday - Sunday 11 am to 12 midnight....
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - It was a flurry of snowflakes and Veteran support today in Ellsworth, as Wreaths Across America made a stop on their trek. Local supporters, first responders, and Members of various Veteran and Patriotic groups braved the cold to support the convoy. WAA’s annual “Escort to Arlington”...
The Sumner Boys Basketball Team is going to spend the 2022-23 season on the road. They started the season with the game closest to Sumner, playing Central at Ellsworth High School on Saturday, beating the Red Devils 63-52. Sumner jumped out to a 11-0 lead at the end of the...
