‘Sky Fell’: Is OC’s Old Brand of Conservative Republican Sunsetting?
Conservative Republican John Moorlach, a man credited with predicting the 1994 Orange County bankruptcy, has just lost his third consecutive effort to represent residents. And his election loss along with the election loss of other established Republicans this year like Pat Bates and Scott Baugh is raising questions on whether the old guard of conservative Republicanism that once dominated OC politics is on its way out the door.
Is Santa Ana Poised to Start Taxing Vacant Property Owners?
Santa Ana City Council members are rethinking their tolerance for vacant buildings over the risks they pose, like fires, which infamously tore through a historic church in downtown two years ago, and most recently erupted at the old vacant Orange County Register building on Grand Avenue. Will that mean a...
dailytitan.com
Fullerton City Council appeals motion to extended nightclub hours
Following a tense discussion at the Fullerton City Council meeting Tuesday, the council voted to restrict 120 Fullerton, a Latin American bar located at 120 W. Wilshire Avenue in the downtown Fullerton area, from operating during the daytime in a divided 3-2 vote. 120 Fullerton currently holds a Conditional Use...
anash.org
Orange County and Long Beach Shluchim Join for Melava Malka
Shluchim in Orange County and Long Beach gathered for an uplifting melave malka in honor of Hakhel at the newly acquired Chabad Center in Laguna Niguel. Shluchim in Orange County and Long Beach gathered for an uplifting melave malka in honor of Hakhel at the newly acquired Chabad Center in Laguna Niguel. This is the first of a series of programs to strengthen the bond between them this year.
orangejuiceblog.com
Agents’ Orange Chapter 7a: THE HEAVY HITTERS.
This section of Orange County’s political history (of 1960-2000) lists the major players who, by virtue of their campaign donations and influence, have had a significant effect on the county and the citizens who reside within its boundaries. To what extent this influence has been beneficial or deleterious is left to the reader.
Fallout from LA racism scandal keeps shaking City Council
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two months after becoming entangled in a racism scandal that shook public trust in Los Angeles government, disgraced City Councilman Kevin de Leon has refused calls to resign and is attempting to rehabilitate his reputation as he faces a politically uncertain future. As of Monday,...
travelyouman.com
Where To Park Seal Beach (Without Paying)
The little beach town, which is the northernmost beach town in Orange County and is tucked between Huntington Beach and Long Beach, is home to lovely beaches, coastal parks, preserves, wildlife refuges, historic markers, and a variety of restaurants, cafés, and bars. For some sun-filled fun, go to Seal Beach, walk along the municipal pier, and take in the breathtaking sunsets, or have a picnic at Eisenhower Park.
4 Great Steakhouses in California
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these steakhouses before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
Southern California Officials Worried About More Landslides After Huge Rockfall Caught on Camera
A rockfall occurred in the coastal Palos Verdes Estates in Los Angeles County, and now, officials are worried that more landslides may follow. Thankfully, no injuries were reported after the incident, the city said in a statement. The landslide occurred at 10 a.m. local time. It forced a local beach...
KTLA.com
Outgoing Mayor Garcetti says farewell to Los Angeles
Eric Garcetti, the outgoing mayor of Los Angeles, released a statement Sunday to formally say goodbye to the Los Angeles community that he has served for the last eight years. “Three thousand four hundred forty-eight days ago, I began a journey that is now coming to an end. Every single day since then, I’ve had the unbelievable honor of getting up and going to work as your mayor. My gratitude for that is without end,” Garcetti wrote in his farewell address.
Councilmember Paul Koretz's final message to protesters: 'I yield the rest of my time and f--- you'
Koretz, a typically lowkey council member, ended his speech by repeating the words of an angry public commenter: "I yield the rest of my time and [expletive] you."
NBC Los Angeles
The Queen Mary Will Reopen to Visitors With Free ‘Thank You' Tours
When facing any challenge, be it large or small, we do sometimes wonder if we will sink or float. And, if things are especially auspicious, if we will sail into a brighter future. That last option is always the option we want, of course, in pretty much every case we...
spectrumnews1.com
Developer Shopoff discusses big plans for Westminster mall transformation
WESTMINSTER, Calif. — Bill Shopoff has big plans for the Westminster mall. Shopoff, the president and CEO of Irvine-based Shopoff Realty and Investments, is one of four owners looking to transform the 1.3 million square foot aging mall into a regional destination. "We want to create a place where...
Palos Verdes Estates declares local emergency after landslide
Another portion of a Palos Verdes Estates cliff could fall at any time, prompting the city manager to issue a proclamation to keep the area closed to the public. The landslide occurred about 10 a.m. Friday along the coast near Rosita Place in the City of Palos Verdes Estates, adjacent to the city of Torrance.
Video Shows ‘Racist’ LA City Councilmember Kevin Kevin de León Violently Attack Black Activist
A new video shows Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León fighting a Black activist nearly two months after a racist scandal. The post Video Shows ‘Racist’ LA City Councilmember Kevin Kevin de León Violently Attack Black Activist appeared first on NewsOne.
Storm system moves into Southern California, prompting street closures in flooded areas
Steady rain was falling across Southern California on Sunday, with minor flooding, mud and debris flows closing some roads.
oc-breeze.com
Garden Grove Police Chief to retire at end of year
Garden Grove Police Chief Tom DaRé has notified Garden Grove City Manager Scott Stiles of his decision to retire from the City of Garden Grove, after 32 years of service, three and-a-half-years as police chief. His official retirement date is December 31, 2022. “It has been an honor and...
hotelnewsresource.com
New Transfer Tax on All Real Property Sales Over $5 Million in the City of Los Angeles - By Jim Butler
Last month Los Angeles voters approved Measure ULA, imposing a new tax on all real property sales or transfers over $5 million. This will affect all parties involved in a real property transaction, and it is important to understand the implications of the measure before negotiating on a new project. My colleague David Tabibian, partner in JMBM’s Real Estate Department and Global Hospitality Group, explains the initiative and its potential impact below.
One California City Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Homeless encampment cleared ahead of Bass inauguration
One of Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass's top priorities is tackling the city's homeless crisis. Now, just days before her inauguration, a major encampment near L.A. City Hall is getting cleaned up. According to the L.A. Times, unhoused residents who have been living near City Hall at 1st and Spring streets in downtown Los Angeles were loaded into vans Thursday.They were reportedly sent to the L.A. Grand Hotel, a temporary homeless facility on Figueroa St.Meanwhile, because an anticipated rain storm this weekend, Bass's inauguration on Sunday will be held indoors at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live.Bass will be sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris.
