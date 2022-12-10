ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Voice of OC

‘Sky Fell’: Is OC’s Old Brand of Conservative Republican Sunsetting?

Conservative Republican John Moorlach, a man credited with predicting the 1994 Orange County bankruptcy, has just lost his third consecutive effort to represent residents. And his election loss along with the election loss of other established Republicans this year like Pat Bates and Scott Baugh is raising questions on whether the old guard of conservative Republicanism that once dominated OC politics is on its way out the door.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
dailytitan.com

Fullerton City Council appeals motion to extended nightclub hours

Following a tense discussion at the Fullerton City Council meeting Tuesday, the council voted to restrict 120 Fullerton, a Latin American bar located at 120 W. Wilshire Avenue in the downtown Fullerton area, from operating during the daytime in a divided 3-2 vote. 120 Fullerton currently holds a Conditional Use...
FULLERTON, CA
anash.org

Orange County and Long Beach Shluchim Join for Melava Malka

Shluchim in Orange County and Long Beach gathered for an uplifting melave malka in honor of Hakhel at the newly acquired Chabad Center in Laguna Niguel. Shluchim in Orange County and Long Beach gathered for an uplifting melave malka in honor of Hakhel at the newly acquired Chabad Center in Laguna Niguel. This is the first of a series of programs to strengthen the bond between them this year.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

Agents’ Orange Chapter 7a: THE HEAVY HITTERS.

This section of Orange County’s political history (of 1960-2000) lists the major players who, by virtue of their campaign donations and influence, have had a significant effect on the county and the citizens who reside within its boundaries. To what extent this influence has been beneficial or deleterious is left to the reader.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
travelyouman.com

Where To Park Seal Beach (Without Paying)

The little beach town, which is the northernmost beach town in Orange County and is tucked between Huntington Beach and Long Beach, is home to lovely beaches, coastal parks, preserves, wildlife refuges, historic markers, and a variety of restaurants, cafés, and bars. For some sun-filled fun, go to Seal Beach, walk along the municipal pier, and take in the breathtaking sunsets, or have a picnic at Eisenhower Park.
SEAL BEACH, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in California

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these steakhouses before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Outgoing Mayor Garcetti says farewell to Los Angeles

Eric Garcetti, the outgoing mayor of Los Angeles, released a statement Sunday to formally say goodbye to the Los Angeles community that he has served for the last eight years. “Three thousand four hundred forty-eight days ago, I began a journey that is now coming to an end. Every single day since then, I’ve had the unbelievable honor of getting up and going to work as your mayor. My gratitude for that is without end,” Garcetti wrote in his farewell address.
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

Garden Grove Police Chief to retire at end of year

Garden Grove Police Chief Tom DaRé has notified Garden Grove City Manager Scott Stiles of his decision to retire from the City of Garden Grove, after 32 years of service, three and-a-half-years as police chief. His official retirement date is December 31, 2022. “It has been an honor and...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
hotelnewsresource.com

New Transfer Tax on All Real Property Sales Over $5 Million in the City of Los Angeles - By Jim Butler

Last month Los Angeles voters approved Measure ULA, imposing a new tax on all real property sales or transfers over $5 million. This will affect all parties involved in a real property transaction, and it is important to understand the implications of the measure before negotiating on a new project. My colleague David Tabibian, partner in JMBM’s Real Estate Department and Global Hospitality Group, explains the initiative and its potential impact below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Homeless encampment cleared ahead of Bass inauguration

One of Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass's top priorities is tackling the city's homeless crisis. Now, just days before her inauguration, a major encampment near L.A. City Hall is getting cleaned up. According to the L.A. Times, unhoused residents who have been living near City Hall at 1st and Spring streets in downtown Los Angeles were loaded into vans Thursday.They were reportedly sent to the L.A. Grand Hotel, a temporary homeless facility on Figueroa St.Meanwhile, because an anticipated rain storm this weekend, Bass's inauguration on Sunday will be held indoors at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live.Bass will be sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris.
LOS ANGELES, CA

