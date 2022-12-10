ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Now homeless, man lost everything in apartment fire

By Courtney Fromm
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ightC_0jdnw6Kb00

DENVER (KDVR) — Thomas Purdy was left with nothing but the clothes on his back and a few items in a backpack following a fire at his home at the Tiffany Square apartments.

“Everything from my ID to wallet to all my clothes. All I have is what’s on me and in my backpack,” Purdy said.

But the biggest loss Purdy faced was the loss of the love of his life, one of the fire victims, 31-year-old Kathleen Payton. Kathleen’s daughter, 10-year-old Jazmine Payton, also died in the fire .

Purdy said Jazmine was like his daughter too.

“It’s tough I think about them all the time,” Purdy said.

9 dogs killed, taken by mountain lions near Nederland

Purdy said now, without Kathleen and Jazmine and the loss of everything in the apartment, he’s starting at zero, while also battling incredible grief.

“My memories and everything I have built was in that apartment,” Purdy said.

Purdy said he has been applying for housing options but avoids homeless shelters, so for now, he’s stuck on the streets.

“It’s not that easy going through every day without them,” Purdy said.

Purdy’s aunt has started a GoFundMe to help get him back on his feet. If you’d like to donate you can here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 9

Brenda Todd
2d ago

I'm so sorry for your loss and may God bless you on a new and hopefully better journey at least somewhere where you can be stable I feel so sad for your situation and the two people that you love the most are gone

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Denver firefighters bring gifts to mom and kids they rescued from fire last week

Personnel from the Denver Fire Department brought trucks, ladders and hoses when they visited Jazzmine and her children, Nathaniel and Memory last week. The family's apartment building was burning at the time. Saturday, the crews returned with gifts and a donation. The crews from Engine 3, Truck 4 and Rescue 2 purchased the gifts themselves. The Denver Firefighters Charitable Foundation presented the family with a check. Jazzmine and her children were pulled from the second story of their apartment building Dec. 3 after a fire started on the floor below them. Jazzmine was later treated at a hospital for minor injuries.The family was unable to live in the apartment following the fire.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police search for hit & run suspect driver

Police in Denver are searching for the driver of a vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian seriously injured. Just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, the vehicle struck a pedestrian on West Colfax Avenue and North Quitman Street. The vehicle is possibly a silver Dodge Journey and is possibly missing the passenger side rear view mirror. The driver sped away from the crash without stopping or leaving information as required by law. Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 - (720) 913-STOP. To be eligible for the $2,000 award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver district attorney charges 17-year-old as adult after shots fired at officer

The Denver District Attorney's Office has charged a 17-year-old as an adult alleging he shot at a police officer from a stolen car during a pursuit on Nov. 30, according to a news release. Prosecutors have charged Jeramyah Alford, 17, with attempted murder of a peace officer. A Denver police officer -- whose name is redacted in the arrest affidavit -- saw a red Hyundai Tucson he believed was stolen...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Arapahoe County coroner to identify triple homicide victims Tuesday

The Arapahoe County coroner's office expects to release the identities of three victims of an Aurora triple homicide on Tuesday, the office confirmed. Family members found two women and one man dead of apparent gunshot wounds Saturday evening inside a home on South Evanston. Police had gone to the home because of a request for a welfare check, but didn't force entry because they didn't see anything suspicious.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

3 people found dead in Aurora home Saturday night

Homicide detectives in Aurora are investigating after three people were found dead inside of a home Saturday. The Aurora Police Department tweeted shortly before 10 p.m., three people had been found dead inside a residence in the 1500 block of South Evanston Street, which is in Aurora's Willow Park neighborhood. At 5:15 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of South Evanston Street on a request for a welfare check....
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Deadly, fiery 2 vehicle crash leaves 1 dead

A driver involved in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near South Buckley Road and East Mansfield Avenue died after their vehicle caught on fire Saturday night. A driver involved in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near South Buckley Road and East Mansfield Avenue died after their vehicle caught on fire Saturday night.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

FBI, Mexican police arrest man suspected of Aurora quadruple homicide

A man Aurora police believe to have killed four people Oct. 30 was arrested in North Central Mexico Saturday following a manhunt which crossed national borders. Joseph Mario Castorena, 21, who was considered armed and dangerous, was caught in Aguascalientes with the cooperation of the FBI, local police officers, the Instituto Nacional de Migracion - Mexico's immigration enforcement agency, and the Mexican government. Castorena is currently being held in Phoenix' Maricopa County jail and his extradition date is unknown. ...
AURORA, CO
Westword

Aurora Triple Homicide, Denver Cyclist Death Mark Tragic Weekend

Metro-area law enforcement agencies are investigating four deaths that occurred from December 9 to 11, including a triple homicide in Aurora and a Denver crash that killed a cyclist and pushed the number of traffic fatalities in the jurisdiction one step closer to a record. The Aurora Police Department alert...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado woman saves dog from being strangled by owner

A Walgreens employee named Rita is being called a hero after she rescued a dog that was reportedly being strangled by its owner in Wheat Ridge last Sunday, according to a news release from the Wheat Ridge Police Department.Rita was made aware of the situation by a customer that reported hearing a terrible sound coming from a car that was parked in front of the store. Upon checking on the situation, Rita witnessed a woman attempting to strangle a dog with a cell phone charger."The noise Rita heard was the dog in pain. As Rita and other workers rushed to...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy