ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orangecountytribune.com

New council will take oath

The ceremonial oath of office will be administered to a new mayor and two new members when the Westminster City Council meets on Wednesday night. Chi Charlie Nguyen, recently a council member, will take the oath as mayor. New members Amy Phan West (District 1) and Namquan Nguyen (District 4) will also be sworn in.
WESTMINSTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Why I Did Not Resign

Most people find the subject of redrawing political boundaries based on census data as boring as watching paint dry. In Los Angeles, though, a year-old, illegally-recorded conversation about the subject touched off a political firestorm. On the tape, City Council President Nury Martinez, Councilman Kevin de Leon, County Labor Federation...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailytitan.com

Fullerton City Council appeals motion to extended nightclub hours

Following a tense discussion at the Fullerton City Council meeting Tuesday, the council voted to restrict 120 Fullerton, a Latin American bar located at 120 W. Wilshire Avenue in the downtown Fullerton area, from operating during the daytime in a divided 3-2 vote. 120 Fullerton currently holds a Conditional Use...
FULLERTON, CA
Voice of OC

‘Sky Fell’: Is OC’s Old Brand of Conservative Republican Sunsetting?

Conservative Republican John Moorlach, a man credited with predicting the 1994 Orange County bankruptcy, has just lost his third consecutive effort to represent residents. And his election loss along with the election loss of other established Republicans this year like Pat Bates and Scott Baugh is raising questions on whether the old guard of conservative Republicanism that once dominated OC politics is on its way out the door.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
anash.org

Orange County and Long Beach Shluchim Join for Melava Malka

Shluchim in Orange County and Long Beach gathered for an uplifting melave malka in honor of Hakhel at the newly acquired Chabad Center in Laguna Niguel. Shluchim in Orange County and Long Beach gathered for an uplifting melave malka in honor of Hakhel at the newly acquired Chabad Center in Laguna Niguel. This is the first of a series of programs to strengthen the bond between them this year.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

E-paper for Dec. 10, 2022

Here is the Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 e-paper for The Orange County Tribune. To open, click on the image below.. If you’d like a free subscription to The Tribune (Wednesdays and Saturdays), send us a request to orangecountytribune@gmail.com.
arcadiaquill.com

Pasadena’s Parrot Population

When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
PASADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Residents in Huntington Beach Find Arrows in Their Rooftops

People in one Huntington beach community are dealing with strange and unsettling crime. Someone is shooting arrows into their neighborhood and the community says, it's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt. They were hard to see in the dark, but several of the homes had large arrows...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
dailytitan.com

Community colleges see record decrease in enrollment rates

This year, community college enrollment has dropped to its lowest point in 30 years. Between fall 2019 and fall 2021, community college enrollment of transfer-intending students was down 20%. CSUF had over 4,000 transfer students enrolled in fall 2021. The number of transfer students enrolled this year are lower now compared to pre-pandemic numbers.
FULLERTON, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Parish Lets Catholics ‘Choose Their Moment’ in Church

Katherine Saucedo felt a little uncomfortable walking through the heavy wooden doors of St. Andrew Church in Pasadena. It had been years since she sat in any pews, despite growing up Catholic. Yet unexpectedly, Saucedo had a good reason to return and picked a good day to do it. “I...
PASADENA, CA
sitelinesb.com

Who Bought the Former St. Mary’s Seminary—and Why?

A couple of weeks ago, the St. Mary’s seminary up on Las Canoas Road was auctioned off. Can you find out who bought it and what his or her plans are? —N. The auction was news to me—I can’t imagine why any seller would want to keep an auction hush-hush—but the 35.69-acre property (1964 Las Canoas Road) did indeed close last week. The final price was $7.618 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
claremont-courier.com

Gold Line extension may get another funding lifeline

The light rail system formerly known as the Gold Line may seem like a mirage that remains just out of reach, but it now appears to have yet another opportunity to finally make it to Claremont. By a unanimous vote on December 1, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy