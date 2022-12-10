ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester, IL

2 in custody after bank robbery at Wells Fargo in suburban Westchester; FBI searching for driver

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kafcy_0jdnvoqz00

Two people are in custody after robbing a bank in suburban Westchester Friday.

The FBI is also looking for a third person who they believe may have pertinent information to the incident.

Two armed men entered a Wells Fargo Bank in the 11000-block of 31st Street and demanded money, according to the FBI. A least one suspect allegedly pressed a handgun to the head of a bank employee during the robbery.

Investigators said they are looking for the driver of a Mazda sedan with Illinois license plate DM 29650.

Officials said there were only minor injuries and did not release any other information at this time.

Members of the public can report tips-even anonymously-online at tips.fbi.gov or by calling FBI-Chicago at 312-421-6700.

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNtv.com

3 attempt to rob armored truck at Chase Bank in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Ill. — The FBi is investigating an incident involving an armored truck at a Chase Bank in Oak Park Monday morning. The FBI responded to the incident at the 933 block of Madison Street just before 9:00 a.m. Monday morning. In a press release Monday afternoon, FBI...
OAK PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago crime: 7 people robbed at gunpoint within an hour

CHICAGO - Police are investigating after seven people were robbed at gunpoint within an hour across Chicago. "It's a scary thing that all this is happening," said a Ukrainian Village resident named Alec, who lives near two of the incidents. In each robbery, victims lost their phones, wallets, or personal...
CHICAGO, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Another Alleged Meth Dealer Arrested

(Michigan City, IN) - Another suspected meth dealer in La Porte County is facing potential time in prison. Mark Thomas, 34, was allegedly caught selling over two grams of the drug in Michigan City. Police said the $140 exchange occurred in a parking lot along U.S. 421 just south of U.S. 20.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
CBS Chicago

Person of interest questioned in mass shooting that killed three in Portage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police were questioning of interest Monday afternoon in a mass shooting at that left three people dead and a third critically wounded on the Northwest Side over the weekend.The shooting happened around 2:26 a.m. Sunday at the Vera Lounge, at 3235 N. Central Avenue off School Street in Portage Park.Family and friends of 25-year-old Maria Vera gathered for her birthday celebration inside the lounge. Police said an argument inside the bar turned into a fight that spilled outside in the street – and that was when a man fired shots and fled in a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle.  Ricky Vera, 50, whose brother owns the bar, was shot in the head and chest and was pronounced dead on the scene.  His daughter, Maria Vera, was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head, and was listed in critical condition.  Two of Maria's friends – Mario Pozuelos, 26, of Franklin Park, and Mercedes Tavares, 24, of Chicago Heights – were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Both were pronounced dead.  It's not clear what started the fight that led to the shooting.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CPD search: Woman pepper sprayed CTA bus driver in robbery

CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for a woman who sprayed a CTA bus driver with pepper spray and took her bag. The incident occurred Friday in the 6300 block of South Stony Island Avenue and the woman is described as being between the ages of 18 to 25 years old. If any information on […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Parents in Berwyn demanding answers after gun recovered at Morton West High School

BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) -- Morton West High School in Berwyn was put on lockdown Friday after a handgun was recovered from a student Friday. The student did not make any threat, and the gun was recovered without incident, according to Morton High School District 201 Supt. Dr. Tim Truesdale.But the school was placed on soft lockdown, and the bell schedule for the day was altered as a result.The Berwyn Police Department is investigating.Parents say they are coming back Monday morning demanding answers.  A video circulating online shows tense moments as parents picked up their kids from the school. The video was...
BERWYN, IL
police1.com

Ill. county announces new search warrant policy after Anjanette Young raid

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — In the midst of a number of high-profile botched police raids, the Cook County state’s attorney’s office is requiring officers who ask a prosecutor to review search warrants for probable cause to report back on the outcome, a change meant to increase accountability for officers executing searches, the office announced Friday.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

‘He should’ve known better’; Former CPD Detectives Chief takes witness stand in whistleblower trial

CHICAGO — The former Chief of Detectives for the Chicago Police Department testified Monday that she transferred one of her former subordinates — a sergeant who eventually brought a whistleblower lawsuit against the city — because he failed to perform basic duties of a supervisor. Melissa Staples, who led the CPD’s Detective Division August 2016 until January […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man, 2 teens charged with breaking into homes in Niles

NILES, Ill. - Three suspects from Chicago were arrested Saturday in connection to two suburban residential burglaries. At about 4:20 p.m. on May 21, a homeowner in the 8500 block of West Betty Terrace reported that their residence had been burglarized, Niles police said. The front door was forced open.
NILES, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
117K+
Followers
17K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy