Illinois State

Roman Reigns return, two title matches announced for next WWE SmackDown

By Ethan Renner
 3 days ago

A triple threat tag team bout is also set for the December 16 episode.

A Roman Reigns appearance, two title matches, plus a triple threat tag team bout are set for the December 16 WWE SmackDown.

Reigns will return to WWE television in his first appearance since Survivor Series WarGames on next week's SmackDown.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will be on the line next week, as Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai will defend the titles against Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox. Morgan and Nox were named the number one contenders for the titles after defeating Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on this week's episode.

As previously announced, Gunther will defend the WWE Intercontinental title against SmackDown World Cup winner Ricochet on next week's show.

In addition, a triple threat tag team bout is set for next week, as Hit Row's Top Dolla and Ashonte Adonis face Legado Del Fantasma's Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro, plus Erik and Ivar of The Viking Raiders.

Next week's SmackDown takes place at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

The lineup:

WWE SmackDown, Friday, December 16 --

  • Roman Reigns returns
  • WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Ricochet
  • WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: IYO SKY & Dakota Kai (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox
  • Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante Adonis) vs. Legado Del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

