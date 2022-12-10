Gable Steveson appears with Kurt Angle on WWE SmackDown

Steveson and Angle sprayed Alpha Academy with milk in the show-closing segment.

Gable Steveson appeared on Friday’s SmackDown, joining Kurt Angle in a show-closing segment.

Steveson appeared with Angle, who was celebrating his birthday on Friday’s show, and joined him in a party backstage with several other wrestlers. When Angle arrived to the ring to celebrate his birthday in front of his Pittsburg hometown crowd, Alpha Academy arrived and told Angle to get lost, as they were unhappy about not being invited to the party backstage.

As Otis was eating Angle’s birthday cake, Angle told Otis he’d need a lot of milk. That brought out Steveson, who was riding a milk truck. The show ended with Angle and Stevenson spraying Alpha Academy with milk via a spray hose.

Steveson signed with the WWE last year after winning a gold medal in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. He was drafted to the Raw brand late last year, but has not been seen on television since.

It was reported in October that Steveson was training at the WWE Performance Center full-time after being treated for Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, a rare heart condition.