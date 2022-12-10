Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
HIGHLIGHTS: East Tennessee holds off Knoxville in 2nd Rivalry Showcase
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Throughout its short history the Rivalry Showcase is evenly split - not just in wins, but points - between Knoxville and East Tennessee. The East Tennessee all-stars bested those from Knoxville Saturday night, 21-14. That’s the same score as last season’s inaugural Rivalry Showcase when Knoxville beat East Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Lady Vols over .500 for first time after win over Wright State
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee women’s basketball pushed its record over .500 for the first time this season with a 96-57 win over Wright State on Sunday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Vols - winners of four of their last five - saw four players pour in double figure...
wvlt.tv
Cedric Tillman opts out of Orange Bowl
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman has opted out and will not compete with his teammates in the Capital One Orange Bowl game. Tillman released the information this afternoon via social media, thanking Josh Heupel and his coaches for pushing him to be his best the past couple of years.
wvlt.tv
Hendon Hooker secures UT’s highest Heisman finish since 1997
Hendon Hooker secures UT's highest Heisman finish since 1997
wvlt.tv
TBI responds to Oliver Springs shooting, investigation underway
Your headlines from 12/12 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Mayor Jacobs asks to terminate ambulance deal, Diesel stolen from gas station, Artemis back on earth. Hendon Hooker secures UT's highest Heisman finish since 1997. Updated: 20 hours ago. Although he was not a finalist, Hendon Hooker earned the...
WATE
TBI, Oliver Springs Police investigate fatal shooting
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Oliver Springs that occurred Monday along Midway Drive. WATE Midday News. TBI, Oliver Springs Police investigate fatal shooting. Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Oliver Springs that occurred Monday along Midway Drive. WATE Midday News. Dandridge’s Revolutionary Graveyard. Tennessee Athletics Inventory...
wvlt.tv
No. 7 Vols hold on to defeat No. 13 Maryland, 56-53
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Despite struggles on the offensive end, No. 7 Tennessee’s stifling effort on the defensive end was enough to get by No. 13 Maryland Sunday at the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational in Barclays Center, 56-53. Two New York natives played massive roles in the win for the Vols. Sophomore Zakai Zeigler (Long Island) had a team-high 12 points and was named the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational Game MVP, while true freshman Tobe Awaka (Hyde Park) scored seven points and had eight rebounds in 17 minutes—his first extended action of the season.
wvlt.tv
Nearly $1 million coming to East Tennessee to improve, build affordable housing
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly $1 million is coming to East Tennessee and will be used to build and improve housing projects. Officials hope it will help people with low incomes or disabilities. The Affordable Housing Program is giving organizations in the region just under $950,000 to be used for...
WATE
Newport business damaged in shooting
An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of Rocky Top Grafix. The suspect in the shooting is Gary Ball, who was taken into custody Friday after a search lasting several hours. Newport business damaged in shooting. An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of...
Grainger County man gets 36 years for rape, kidnapping of UT student
A Grainger County man has been sentenced to nearly four decades in prison for the 2021 rape and kidnapping of a University of Tennessee student.
Jalin Hyatt uses NIL deal to help families of Tennessee teammates with Orange Bowl accommodations
Tennessee star wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is yet to announce if he will play in the Orange Bowl against Clemson on December 30, but he's already helped the Vols for the premier postseason game in Miami. His fitting Name, Image, Likï¿½
Pool contractor charged with fraud, accused of unfinished job in Madisonville
A contractor suspected of scamming a Knoxville woman has been arrested in Monroe County on similar allegations.
atozsports.com
Why the storyline for an upcoming Tennessee Vols basketball game just got a lot more interesting
The storyline for an upcoming Tennessee Vols basketball game got a lot more interesting on Monday morning. Tennessee is set to take on the Texas Longhorns in Knoxville on January 28. Texas is coached by former Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard….at least for now. Beard was reportedly arrested...
'I love making people laugh': Tennessee comedian pokes fun at SEC and college sports
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In January of 2021, Josh Mancuso watched as Jeremy Pruitt was fired as head coach of the Tennessee Vols. On that bitter day for Vol fans -- a character was born. "Coach Lance was born the day that Jeremy Pruitt was fired from Tennessee," Mancuso said....
wvlt.tv
The Future of the Bull Run Plant
wvlt.tv
LIST: Where to see Christmas lights in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Across East Tennessee, people are in the Christmas spirit, and it shows. Homes across the region are filled with hundreds and, at times, even thousands of lights. Below you can find a list of some of the big places to go see Christmas lights across East...
No gloves, marinara sauce thrown out at Morristown pizza place
The pizza restaurant with the low score is in Hamblen County.
College Basketball Odds: Maryland vs. Tennessee prediction, odds and pick – 12/11/2022
The Maryland Terrapins take on the Tennessee Volunteers in Brooklyn. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Maryland Tennessee prediction and pick. The Tennessee Volunteers have to like the way they are playing, but they do have to maintain some perspective about how good they actually are. There is a case to make that Tennessee is one of the 10 best teams in the country, but that argument rests on the Vols’ last four games. They drilled Kansas to win the Battle 4 Atlantis championship. In their last three games, they have won by 35 or more points. That’s certainly a strong run of games for coach Rick Barnes and his team. However, the last three games Tennessee has played have all been against cupcakes: McNeese State, Alcorn State, and Eastern Kentucky. The Kansas win is truly impressive, but before that, the Vols had not been in top gear. They needed overtime to beat an average USC team in what was a very choppy and uneven game. Earlier in the season, they were hammered in Nashville by Colorado, which is 0-2 in the Pac-12 after losing to Arizona State at home and Washington on the road. Tennessee needs more high-end results against quality teams to build not only its profile, but its identity, heading into SEC competition at the end of December. That’s why this is such an important game for the Vols.
wvlt.tv
Beloved cat at Marble Springs State Historic Site missing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cinnamon, a cat resident at Marble Springs State Historic Site, has been missing for weeks leading officials to believe he moved on, according to a Facebook post. “It is with great sorrow we share the news about Cinnamon,” Executive Director Kyle Dickson said. “Cinnamon has been...
wvlt.tv
Ben tracks a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday
