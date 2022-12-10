ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond philanthropist heartbroken after losing second family member in months

By Maggi Marshall
 3 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- A deadly shooting in Richmond on Friday afternoon claimed the life of a 22-year-old man.

For cousin Ricky Johnson, the loss on Friday was even more heartbreaking as it was the second family member he has lost to gun violence in six months. Earlier this year, he lost his 17-year-old cousin who was shot and killed while walking to the store.

The philanthropist who is used to giving to thousands this holiday season is now left grieving again.

On Friday night, Johnson, who runs the Richmond-based nonprofit the Ricky Johnson Foundation, fought back tears at a press conference. The loss came as he is preparing to provide thousands of toys to children in just two weeks.

“It’s the time of year I’m supposed to be getting donations but yet I’m sitting here having another news conference because I’m having to bury another family member. All I try to do is be a blessing in this city and people are running around killing each other,” Johnson said.

Richmond Police said that around 2 p.m. on Friday, they responded to shots fired call at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Ruffin Road. While no victims were found at the scene, about ten minutes later, police received a call for an accident at Warwick Drive.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that a woman got into an accident as she was driving the victim, 22-year-old Deandre Broidy, to the hospital. Broidy would die from his wounds at the hospital.

Photo shared with WTVR

Johnson said that when his family found out the news on Friday afternoon, some of his family members collapsed, while he was left speechless and crushed.

“I’ve got a mother that’s crying, a family that is torn apart. I’m really not sure how I’m supposed to feel right now, because all I wanted to do was try to be a blessing to people around me,” Johnson said.

Pastor Valerie Cooley spoke about how she was feeling through tears, saying she is heartbroken that this continues to happen.

“I’m tired of the devalue we have for one another. I’m sick and tired of the false dreams given to my people. I’m tired of having to do another funeral,” Johnson said.

Both Johnson and Cooley believe it's going to take people respecting themselves and others for things to change. They also believe people need to speak out and not see it as "snitching" when it comes to sharing information but instead as a form of caring and looking out for others.

Johnson is entering weeks that he said are supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year as he gives out 10,000 presents. Now, he is left struggling without the gift of his cousin's life.

“It’s not going to stop me from what I’m doing, but it makes it hard. I want to see another family smiling and happy but my family is torn apart this time of year,” Johnson said.

Johnson said that the trailer he uses to deliver and mobilize the collection of gifts for his foundation was also stolen in recent weeks, leaving him to have to pay out of pocket for U-Hauls. He said following this tragedy, it would be a gift to get assistance with a new trailer or rental. To help, you can contact him at (804) 774-0099.

Comments / 14

Leeroy Jenkins
3d ago

none of these things will change until the culture changes. It's the young people who continue this absurd culture of shoot first and ask questions later.

Reply
12
Mrs. T-Mill
2d ago

All these senseless killings are terrible. This city is lost and out of control. The youth are falling in multitudes. May God give our leaders guidance to find the correct answers to save.

Reply
4
VA User
3d ago

He is a victim of his own making, Keep voting Democrat and crime will continue as long as Democrats keep releasing criminals, and making it harder for Law Abiding Citizens to defend themselves. Crazy how that works, you keep voting for the very individuals that have made America unsafe.

Reply(3)
5
 

