D'iberville, MS

WTOK-TV

MDOT updates projects in southeast Mississippi

(WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced progress on road projects across the state. Southern District Commissioner Tom King said thanks to additional resources made possible through the Mississippi Lottery, more MDOT projects have been approved than ever and 2023 will bring more. King released details Monday:. Bridge replacement...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Another round of storms on horizon for Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Strong storms will roll through central Mississippi Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the 16 WAPT Weather Team said. The main area of concern with the storm system is flash flooding and damaging wind gusts along the cold front. Areas of central Mississippi could see 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated locations seeing potentially higher totals.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Mother of slain teen to witness execution of convicted killer

JACKSON, Miss. — The mother of a teenager who was killed in Mississippi 22 years ago is set to witness the execution of the man who took the girl's life. Leesa Gray was stranded with a flat tire on a night in June 2000 when Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. pulled the 16-year-old into his van, raped and killed her.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Eight Coast players represent Magnolia State in MS/AL All-Star Classic

On Saturday, the best of the best from the Magnolia and Yellowhammer states took the field one last time at South Alabama’s Hancock-Whitney Stadium for the 36th annual Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Classic. Eight players from Mississippi hailing from the six coastal counties include Dante Dowdell and Zavion Coleman from back-to-back...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Patrons of Mississippi casino come to rescue, help detain armed robbery suspect until officers arrive

Patrons of a Mississippi casino came to the rescue when a North Carolina man attempted to rob the casino at gunpoint Thursday. The patrons were able to help security officials detain the man until police officers could arrive at the Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi Thursday morning after the man revealed a weapon and demanded that a cashier at the casino give him money.
BILOXI, MS
brproud.com

La. sheriff: Mississippi man wanted for failure to appear warrants

PASS CHRISTIAN, Ms. (BRPROUD) – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Mississippi man who is wanted for charges he acquired back in January of this year. The sheriff’s office says 33-year-old Raymond Garner is wanted on two failure-to-appear warrants that are related to attempted murder. If anyone knows Garner’s location, contact the sheriff’s office at (985)-345-6150, Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-(800)-554-5245, or make a tip online.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WLBT

The cost of the death penalty

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thirty-six people currently reside on Mississippi’s death row; each of their crimes a unique tale of human depravity. Take David Dickerson, for example, who shot the mother of his child in the head, stabbed her in the neck and doused her in gasoline before setting her body on fire. Or Lisa Jo Chamberlain, who, along with her boyfriend, brutally murdered two people, mutilated the bodies, and hid the pieces inside a white freezer in Kansas.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS 42

Mississippi’s rural hospitals in danger of shutting down

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Medical Association said the state’s rural hospitals are in a financial crisis. After the coronavirus pandemic wiped out a majority of hospitals’ savings. Rural hospitals in Mississippi have yet to fully recover. Rural hospitals have been forced to drastically cut down on care amid rising supply […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Avian influenza outbreak on rise in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi wildlife regulators are warning hunters to be on the lookout for sick and dead birds across the state as an apparent outbreak of avian influenza is underway. The Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, in a Thursday news release, said it has received many such...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Local Student-Athletes Shine in MS-AL All-Star Game

Local high school student-athletes put on a show Saturday in Mobile, Alabama during the 2022 Mississippi vs. Alabama high school football all-star game. Raleigh senior athlete Suntarine Perkins was named Mississippi MVP after a performance including 10 tackles (of the Magnolia State’s 40 total, meaning Perking had one of every four tackles), nine of them […]
MOBILE, AL

