Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Mississippi, you should add the following town to your list.
WAPT
Two-day living Nativity display brings people from all over Mississippi to Byram
BYRAM, Miss. — People from all over Mississippi flocked to Byram for a living Nativity put on by Lakeshore Church. This was the 9th year for the event that spanned two days. The production was put on hold for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According...
Mississippi man donates life’s research about one of South’s largest slave markets, U.S. Colored Troops
It took more than a few seconds for Ser Seshs Ab Heter-CM Boxley to sign his name, officially deeding his life’s work and research pertaining to Forks of the Road and U.S. Colored Troops to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History on Friday. This was not out of...
WTOK-TV
MDOT updates projects in southeast Mississippi
(WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced progress on road projects across the state. Southern District Commissioner Tom King said thanks to additional resources made possible through the Mississippi Lottery, more MDOT projects have been approved than ever and 2023 will bring more. King released details Monday:. Bridge replacement...
WAPT
Another round of storms on horizon for Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Strong storms will roll through central Mississippi Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the 16 WAPT Weather Team said. The main area of concern with the storm system is flash flooding and damaging wind gusts along the cold front. Areas of central Mississippi could see 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated locations seeing potentially higher totals.
WAPT
Mother of slain teen to witness execution of convicted killer
JACKSON, Miss. — The mother of a teenager who was killed in Mississippi 22 years ago is set to witness the execution of the man who took the girl's life. Leesa Gray was stranded with a flat tire on a night in June 2000 when Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. pulled the 16-year-old into his van, raped and killed her.
wxxv25.com
Eight Coast players represent Magnolia State in MS/AL All-Star Classic
On Saturday, the best of the best from the Magnolia and Yellowhammer states took the field one last time at South Alabama’s Hancock-Whitney Stadium for the 36th annual Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Classic. Eight players from Mississippi hailing from the six coastal counties include Dante Dowdell and Zavion Coleman from back-to-back...
Patrons of Mississippi casino come to rescue, help detain armed robbery suspect until officers arrive
Patrons of a Mississippi casino came to the rescue when a North Carolina man attempted to rob the casino at gunpoint Thursday. The patrons were able to help security officials detain the man until police officers could arrive at the Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi Thursday morning after the man revealed a weapon and demanded that a cashier at the casino give him money.
wxxv25.com
12/11 – Jeff Vorick’s “Severe Potential Ahead” Sunday Night Forecast
With the calm-to-light winds and high moisture content, there is the potential for fog tomorrow morning. Monday will have mostly cloudy to overcast skies across South Mississippi. There is a 20% chance of showers. A frontal system will make its way out of the Rockies Monday into Tuesday. A warm...
Mississippi man turns $20 into pile of cash with lottery win
A Mississippi man checked off “Turn $20 into $50,000” on his holiday checklist last week when he purchased a scratch-off game from the Mississippi Lottery. The man identified as Ben P. of Oxford won with a $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game purchased from the Oxford Junction store on Highway 7.
Miss Mississippi ready to take on the Miss America Competition
Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins said she keeps a playlist that represents her life story. When this week is complete, the 21-year-old Hattiesburg, who competes for the 2023 Miss America title, hopes she can add Bernie Wayne’s “There She Is, Miss America,” to that playlist. Perkins shared her...
brproud.com
La. sheriff: Mississippi man wanted for failure to appear warrants
PASS CHRISTIAN, Ms. (BRPROUD) – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Mississippi man who is wanted for charges he acquired back in January of this year. The sheriff’s office says 33-year-old Raymond Garner is wanted on two failure-to-appear warrants that are related to attempted murder. If anyone knows Garner’s location, contact the sheriff’s office at (985)-345-6150, Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-(800)-554-5245, or make a tip online.
WLBT
The cost of the death penalty
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thirty-six people currently reside on Mississippi’s death row; each of their crimes a unique tale of human depravity. Take David Dickerson, for example, who shot the mother of his child in the head, stabbed her in the neck and doused her in gasoline before setting her body on fire. Or Lisa Jo Chamberlain, who, along with her boyfriend, brutally murdered two people, mutilated the bodies, and hid the pieces inside a white freezer in Kansas.
Mississippi’s rural hospitals in danger of shutting down
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Medical Association said the state’s rural hospitals are in a financial crisis. After the coronavirus pandemic wiped out a majority of hospitals’ savings. Rural hospitals in Mississippi have yet to fully recover. Rural hospitals have been forced to drastically cut down on care amid rising supply […]
WAPT
Avian influenza outbreak on rise in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi wildlife regulators are warning hunters to be on the lookout for sick and dead birds across the state as an apparent outbreak of avian influenza is underway. The Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, in a Thursday news release, said it has received many such...
Local Student-Athletes Shine in MS-AL All-Star Game
Local high school student-athletes put on a show Saturday in Mobile, Alabama during the 2022 Mississippi vs. Alabama high school football all-star game. Raleigh senior athlete Suntarine Perkins was named Mississippi MVP after a performance including 10 tackles (of the Magnolia State’s 40 total, meaning Perking had one of every four tackles), nine of them […]
